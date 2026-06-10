Grays Harbor Raceway to host Sprint Car doubleheader starting Sunday

Dwarf cars are once again on the docket for Sunday at the Grays Harbor Raceway.

360 Limited Sprint drivers come out of turn four at the raceway. More powerful 410 Sprint Cars challenge for the Fastest Five Days and Timber Cup beginning Sunday in Elma.

IMCA Modifieds enter turn one of the first lap in a race earlier this season at the Grays Harbor Raceway.

Due to the Willamette Speedway being unable to host the fourth day of the Northern Auto Racing Club (NARC) Fastest Five Days in Motorsports on Sunday, the Grays Harbor Raceway will hold the fourth and fifth days starting this Sunday.

The Monday 410 Sprint Car Fastest Five Days finale for the Timber Cup was already scheduled and prepped by the raceway and was an easy pivot for NARC Director of Competition Scott Woodhouse, “We’re excited to conclude the Fastest Five Days with a strong two-night showcase at Grays Harbor Raceway.”

The doubleheader starting Sunday will be the only time the powerful 410 Sprint Cars will appear at the Grays Harbor Raceway this season. 410 Sprints can easily log speeds exceeding 100 mph on dirt tracks due to 900-plus horsepower and the relative light weight of the cars.

Top 410 sprint car drivers possess elite reflexes, physical stamina, multi-tasking and decision-making on the track with no windshield or electronic driver aids. When the Timber Cup is raised Monday, expect only the best to remain atop the leaderboard.

In addition to the sprint cars, the popular Northwest Focus Midgets will finish up their fourth day in a row Sunday night at the raceway in Elma. On Monday night the IMCA Modifieds will join the headlining sprint cars for exciting action on the dirt.

This year’s Modifieds are wide open in the point standings and have been competitive all season thus far. Only 19 points separate the top five drivers in the raceway standings, and the top three by only a single point, led by Austin Rognlin followed by Craig Moore and Zane Miner. Brenton Schnitzer is currently fourth and Jake Sorensen fifth. The top local talent is expected to compete again Monday night.

Even though the Grays Harbor Raceway track has been quiet while the Pacific Northwest observes graduation weekends, it doesn’t mean the raceway staff has been idle. As reported by raceway general manager Bert Johnson, “It’s business as usual.”

Unless a substantial amount of rain falls, the water truck and tractor hit the track daily to ensure the right amount of moisture remains in the track surface. With over a decade of data in which to refer, Johnson is preparing concession and materials orders for the upcoming events and summer crowds. A large order of apparel for the raceway print shop is dropping to restock their popular raceway gear.

On Sunday and Monday the pit gates open at 2 p.m., spectator gates at 4 p.m., qualifying and hot laps begin at 5 p.m. and opening ceremonies and racing starts at 6 p.m.

For any ticketing questions please refer to graysharborraceway.com or Facebook.