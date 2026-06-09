Transfer to champion: Ocosta’s Haggard overcomes adversity to win state title

SUBMITTED PHOTO Ocosta’s Ailyn Haggard (glasses) is hugged by teammates Ella Kachman and Kat Nersten (right) after winning the 1B Girls 800 State Championship on May 30 in Yakima.

PHOTO BY AARON ANDERSON Ocosta’s Ailyn Haggard competes in the 1B Girls 800-meter race at the WIAA State Championships on May 30 in Yakima. Haggard would go on to win the state title with a time of 2:24.38.

SUBMITTED PHOTO Ocosta junior Ailyn Haggard shows off her state-championship medal after winning the 1B Girls 800-meter race at the WIAA State Championships on May 30 in Yakima.

When Ocosta distance runner Ailyn Haggard completed a childhood dream of winning a state championship on May 30 at Eisenhower High School in Yakima, it affirmed what many in the Twin Harbors track and field community had predicted for the past three years: Haggard was destined to be on top of the state podium.

But a dig just under the surface reveals that it didn’t come easy for the talented junior in a year of trails and tribulations.

For starters, Haggard was wearing a different feline mascot on her uniform earlier in the season as an Aberdeen Bobcat, where she had dominated the 2A District 4 Championship meet in her sophomore season. Haggard won both the girls 1600 and 3200-meter races to qualify for the 2A State meet last season and won the 2A District title for the Bobcats cross-country team before placing eighth in the state meet this past fall.

But seeking a new environment, Haggard transferred to Ocosta mid-year, meaning that the state-title hopeful would not only have to worry about her training and meet performances this spring, but all that comes with changing schools in the middle of the year.

“As a junior in high school, especially mid-year, it was definitely a little challenging,” Haggard said. “It’s a massive change. I didn’t know anyone and it’s just completely starting fresh and I realize how hard that was, especially moving on to a new team. With Aberdeen, I was on a team with most of those kids since middle school. Now I went somewhere and I knew no one. That was definitely one of the biggest challenges.”

To overcome those challenges, Haggard said she spoke with Ocosta head coach Aaron Anderson, who helped make the transition easier for the newest Wildcat.

“The coaching staff definitely made it easier,” she said. “I feel like with anyone new, people don’t want to bombard them or make them uncomfortable, but for me, I think that’s what I needed. So when I told Coach Anderson that, a lot of the girls started bombarding me with questions and started talking to me. At first, it did feel overwhelming, but it’s exactly what I needed and it worked out perfectly.”

So Haggard went about her regular season with her new team and performed as expected, placing first in six of her first seven meets in her feature race, the 1600, while also performing well with five straight victories in the 800.

But just before the postseason, Haggard was hit with an injury she thought may derail her season and shot at a state title.

“I got a hamstring injury at the beginning of May. It came with a lot of setbacks. I wasn’t able to run the weeks leading up to state,” said Haggard, who was limited to elliptical and stationary bike workouts heading into the key meets. “

Mentally, I don’t think people realize how hard it is. … I love to run, I love everything about it, but when you are forced to take a break, it is the worst thing. It’s really hard to watch everyone else running and doing the workouts and I’m just sitting here not doing anything and I don’t know how this is doing anything to contribute to my team. The injury hurt more mentally than physically.”

Doubts started to creep in for Haggard, who went from the favorite to a qualifying hopeful while trying to recover from the injury.

A two-week break heading into the league meet helped but was followed by more doubts at the make-or-break district championships.

“Once we hit districts, I started to feel like I was losing the physical aspect of the running part. Obviously in the mile (1600), you mentally don’t want to get in your head and that’s the worst time to do it,” she said.

Haggard placed third at the district meet in the 1600 to qualify for state with the 800 on deck. But the talented distance runner unsure if she could go.

“I went to Aaron (Anderson) crying before it. I had a complete meltdown because I was so nervous about hurting the hamstring and just mentally it was hard after the mile,” Haggard said. “Right before, Aaron told me to just give it a shot. Get on the line and try it. He knew that if I wasn’t going to try it I was going to hold that against myself for a long time.”

Hoping just to make the top eight to qualify for state, something clicked for Haggard in the 800 district final.

“I got to the line, I was still crying, the gun went off and I went out slower than everyone,” she said. “I realized after one lap to go that I don’t like this. I needed to try something so I kicked a little harder on the last lap. I was so relieved I got on the line because if I didn’t, it would‘ve been a very long ride home.”

Haggard placed third to qualify for state in both races while declining to compete in the 3200 in the latter part of the season due to the injury.

Haggard caught a break as the schedule for the state meet would mean she would have to run only one race per the three-day event.

It started with the 1600 on Thursday, where Haggard placed a respectable sixth to earn her second all-state recognition in track and field.

On Friday, Haggard had to place in the top two of her 800-preliminary race to secure a spot in the final.

Running a smart race, Haggard placed second in Heat 2, to qualify fourth overall with a time of 2:29.52, and she said she felt fine doing it.

“I definitely felt good,” she said. “I’m so glad I got to watch (the first) prelim because then I didn’t have to sit scared. I really wanted to save my all for Saturday. I just wanted to get in the final.”

Heading into the 800 final on the meet’s final day of competition, Haggard threw caution to the wind.

“The goal going in was to just place in my events. I was coming in with the No. 1 ranked times, but my goal after the injury was to just place because I didn’t think I was going to be able to win,” she said. “(Coach Anderson) said just do what feels comfortable without further damaging the hamstring. I remember telling my mom, ‘I don’t even care if I damage it. I’m going for it.’ She was not too happy with that answer, but what parent would be? No parent wants their kids to injure themselves over a sport.”

So Anderson and Haggard had a plan for the final they felt could give them the best chance at a state title.

“The strategy going in for me was to get out a little aggressive, make sure I had whoever wanted to lead within reach,” she said. “Anderson wanted me to go out with 300 so I didn’t have to work super-hard in that corner.”

Haggard did just that through the first lap, remaining close to the leaders through 400 meters before making her move to the lead.

But rounding the corner with 200 meters left to go, Haggard saw her teammates out of her periphery.

“I looked to my side a little and saw (Ocosta teammates) Kat (Nersten) and Ella (Kachman) just jumping up and down saying ‘She’s coming for you,’” said Haggard, who had Valley Christian senior Aubre Hopson on her heels. “So I guess there was just some random light switch that I flipped on and I was just giving it all I could.”

Haggard kicked with 100 meter left to hold off Hopson and the field, crossing the line at 2:24.38 to win her first state championship.

”It felt like a huge relief, like a whole bunch of weight lifted off my shoulders,” said Haggard, who was overcome with emotion after the victory. “Then I looked at Coach Anderson and I just started balling because I knew I did it.”

It was the best way possible for Haggard to end a challenging school year and track season, and she thanked those that helped her along the way.

“To my coaches and my teammates, I definitely couldn’t have done it without their support. Especially hearing all the girls screaming on the last corner of the 800 finals. If I didn’t have them screaming at me to go, I don’t think I would’ve won,” she said. “Just a big thank you to my mom (Crystal Haggard), especially the last few weeks. It’s definitely been hard and I don’t think I would’ve been able to do it if she wasn’t in my corner.”