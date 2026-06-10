Book Nook: Summer programs, author events, book sales and more

Noah Galuten, author of GRILL TIME!: Why You Should Be Grilling for Better, Healthier, Easier, and More Delicious Meals, will be speaking in Seabrook, Sunday, July 19 at 5 p.m. on the Town Hall Lawn.

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Swipe or click to see more

2025 Bram Stoker Awards

The Horror Writers Association announced the winners of the 2025 Bram Stoker Awards on Saturday, June 6 during the gala awards banquet at StokerCon in Pittsburgh.

Superior Achievement in Anthology

– Kristy Park Kulski for Silk & Sinew: A Collection of Folk Horror from the Asian Diaspora

Superior Achievement in a Fiction Collection

– John Langan for Lost in The Dark and Other Excursions

Superior Achievement in a First Novel

– Michael Wehunt for The October Film Haunt

Superior Achievement in a Graphic Novel

– Mike Mignola for Bowling With Corpses and Other Tales from Lands Unknown

Superior Achievement in Long Fiction (tie)

– Nathan Ballingrud for Cathedral of the Drowned

– A.C. Wise for Wolf Moon, Antler Moon

Superior Achievement in Long Non-Fiction

– Becky Siegel Spratford for Why I Love Horror: Essays on Horror Fiction

Superior Achievement in a Middle Grade Novel

– Delilah S. Dawson for Ride or Die

Superior Achievement in a Novel

– Stephen Graham Jones for The Buffalo Hunter Hunter

Superior Achievement in Poetry (Collection and Long Form)

– Linda Addison and Jamal Hodge for Everything Endless

Superior Achievement in a Screenplay

– Ryan Coogler for Sinners

Superior Achievement in Short Fiction

– R.J. Joseph for Inheritance

Superior Achievement in Short Non-Fiction

– Tananarive Due for My Long Road to Horror

Superior Achievement in a Young Adult Novel

– Clay McLeod Chapman for Shiny Happy People

Focus on human authors

Recently, the CEO of Barnes & Noble had some interesting things to say about his stance on books created by Artificial Intelligence (AI), and whether Barnes & Noble should or would carry them. Melinda Einander, owner of Harbor Books in Hoquiam, says the focus should be on human authors and creators, not machine-generated works.

“While I’m opposed to book banning in any form, I believe it is important to prioritize the work of human authors and artists over AI generated content. As an independent bookseller, part of my mission is to support and encourage the work of local authors and artists, and I will prioritize stocking books written by humans for humans. I believe that AI can potentially be a useful tool when used responsibly, but as with any emerging technology, we will need to figure out collectively what responsible use means,” Einander said via email. “I am happy to order any book for a customer that is available, but I will not at this time choose to stock AI generated content, and will be wary of stocking any books whose author has heavily relied on AI tools in creating their book. In this I am in a different position than the CEO of Barnes & Noble, which provides publishing services, and which may receive many submissions of AI generated texts to publish. As a small, independent bookstore with limited space I must be more selective about which titles I carry, and strive always to choose books that meet the needs of readers in our local community.”

One Book One Coast Author Talk

Did you miss the livestream of George Takei’s author talk for the One Book, One Coast community reading challenge that happened on May 31 at the East Los Angeles Library? The discussion centered around the importance of participation in our democracy: volunteering, making sure your voice is heard, and being active and engaged in the world around us.

You can now view the recording of this event: https://youtu.be/04B5HPprivw?si=hXW_9R4QYItjNg5K

This recording will be available until June 23.

If you missed out on reading the book during One Book, One Coast in April and May, you can still check out They Called Us Enemy from the TRL catalog in multiple formats.

Timberland Regional Library Summer Library Program Underway

Timberland Regional Library’s Summer Library Program (SLP) runs until August 31 and is open to all ages — from babies to adults and everyone in between. Discover new books, movies, and more, and come enjoy exciting free events happening across all TRL. Stop by your local Timberland Library to sign up for SLP. Learn more: https://trl.org/blogs/post/slp-2026/

Ocean Shores Public Library Summer Reading Programs

June 16 through August 14

Adults: Plant A Seed, Read! For every 100 pages that you read, black out a book on the tree. Attend any library program or bring in two non-perishable food bank donations to black out a root. Receive an entry into the end of summer drawing for every five books or every two roots that you black out. Finish the entire tree to get a special entry. Raffle drawing on August 14 at 3:30 p.m.

Kids: Sign up, read, get prizes, and attend exciting events. Read, grow and expand. Join them for Plant A Seed, Read! This year’s Summer Reading Program is filled with fun events, prizes for reading and more. For children, ages baby to 12.

Teens: Sign up, get a book bag with fun stuff inside, start reading to earn prizes. and come to the monthly events. For students who are going to be in grades 7-12. The Kick Off Party is set for Friday, June 19 from 5 to 6 p.m. Learn more about the Teen Summer Reading Program: Choose Your Own Adventure @ Your Library. There will be games, activities, and an ice cream float bar. Choose from different sodas, vanilla ice cream, toppings, and construct your perfect ice cream float.

Aberdeen Library in the Parks

The Aberdeen Timberland Library has partnered with the Aberdeen School District, Aberdeen Parks and Recreation and the Grays Harbor YMCA for its 2026 Library in the Parks Program. Starting Tuesday, June 16, programming, including crafts, outdoor activities, books and more, will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tuesdays: Peterson Playfield

Wednesdays: Finch Park

Thursdays: North End Playfield

Fridays: Garley Park

Firefighter Storytime in Westport

The South Beach Regional Fire Authority [SBRFA] is holding a special storytime on Wednesday, June 24, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Wesport Timberland Library. SBRFA will share firefighter-themed stories and hand out free helmets, conduct a Q&A and have a fire truck on display at the library for children to check out.

Burgers & Books Farm Table Dinner at Lemon Hill Café and Bookstore in Montesano

Saturday, June 27 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Details to come, but this is going to be a book exchange and Lemon Hill’s first time making burgers.

UPCOMING AUTHOR EVENTS

Meet the Authors

Thursday, June 11 from 2 to 3 p.m.

Ocean Shores Public Library

Chat with mystery writer Leslie J. Hall, author of Keep Out, and Ruth Johnson-Maxwell, author of Beyond Those Turtle Blues.

Grays Harbor Open Studios Tour [ghOST]

Harbor Books in Hoquiam will be one of the galleries on this year’s Grays Harbor Open Studios Tour June 20-21. Artist Amber Buck will exhibit her acrylic landscapes and provide painting demonstrations. She will also offer a hands-on create-your-own Northwest fauvist landscape workshop. In addition, Harbor Books carries works of local authors in fiction, poetry, memoir and children’s books. They also have greeting cards featuring images by several local artists.

Reading with Brian Anderson, Author of Ragged in the Rain

Harbor Books in Hoquiam

Sunday, June 28 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Brian Anderson is set to launch the fifth novel in the Lyle Dahms series, Ragged in the Rain. Anderson will read an excerpt and copies will be available for purchase and signing.

Seabrook Beachside Author Series

Featuring Noah Galuten, author of GRILL TIME!: Why You Should Be Grilling for Better, Healthier, Easier, and More Delicious Meals

Sunday, July 19 at 5 p.m. on the Town Hall Lawn

Chef, writer, and James Beard Award-winning cookbook author Noah Galuten brings a fresh, approachable perspective to cooking at home. Based in Los Angeles, his work blends bold flavors, flexible techniques, and real-life practicality, inspired in part by cooking for his young family. His books, including The Don’t Panic Pantry Cookbook, focus on meals that are satisfying, adaptable, and easy to pull together.

Join Noah Galuten for a relaxed summer evening of burgers, beer, and coastal vibes on the Town Hall lawn. This special gathering brings together great food, easy conversation, and the simple joy of being together by the beach.

FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY USED BOOK SALES

Aberdeen

Friday, June 12 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Friday, June 19 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Friday, June 26 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Hoquiam

Thursday, June 11 from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 13 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 16 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 18 from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 20 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 23 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 25 from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 27 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Ocean Shores Public Library

Saturday, July 3, from 10 to 11 a.m. [Members Only], 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. [Public Sale]

Sunday, July 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. $5 bag sale from 1 to 3 p.m.

WRITERS GROUPS

Hoquiam Writers Group

Harbor Books on Thursday, July 2 from 6 to 8 p.m.

This group is open to all writers who want to attend: writers, poets, journalists, wordsmiths, and storytellers. The group meets monthly on the first Thursday of each month.

BOOK GROUPS AND CLUBS

Harbor Books — Hoquiam

All-Genre Book Club

Sunday, June 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All-Genre Book club meets the last Sunday of the month to discuss the book selected by group members the previous month. June’s read is A Resistance History of the United States by Tad Stoermer.. This book is available for purchase in store [no purchase necessary to participate.]

Ocean Shores Public Library

Book Group

Monday, June 15 from 3 to 4 p.m.

This month’s read is The Vanishing Act of Esme Lennox by Maggie O’Farrell.

Bring Your Own Book [BYOB]

Wednesday, June 17 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Share what great books you have been reading with other book lovers. Get ideas for your TBR pile.

Timberland Regional Library PageTurners Book Group

Aberdeen — Saturday, June 20 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

This month the group will be selecting titles for the next book club schedule.

Westport — Saturday, July 11 from 3 to 4 p.m.

TRL Sponsored Offsites

Hoquiam

Books on 8th: Off Site Event at Hoquiam Brewing Company

Wednesday, June 17 from 6 to 7 p.m.

If you’re an adult who is 21+ and likes to read Young Adult books, then this book club is for you. This month the group will be discussing All That’s Left in the World by Erik J. Brown. New members are always welcome. Email Sarah at slivingston@trl.org if you would like more information.

McCleary

McCleary Book Club: Off Site Event at McCleary Museum and Event Center

Tuesday, July 14 from 11 a.m. to noon

This library-sponsored event is occurring off-site at 426 S 3rd St in McCleary. Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. Copies of each month’s selection are available at the McCleary Library service desk during regularly staffed hours while supplies last.

STORY TIME

Ocean Shores Public Library Story Time

Saturdays from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Timberland Regional Library Family Storytime

Aberdeen and Montesano

Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Elma

Fridays 10 to 11 a.m.

Westport

Wednesdays 10: 30 to 11:30 a.m.

McCleary

Wednesdays 11 a.m. to noon

Hoquiam

Fridays 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Raymond

Book Babies

Wednesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Books, bounces, music and play time for babies and their participating caregivers.

OLYMPIA LITERARY EVENTS AND ACTIVITIES

Barnes & Noble

Storytime every Saturday at 11 a.m. featuring a different picture book each week.

A Court of Thorns and Roses Book Club — Wednesday, June 24 at 6 p.m.

Browsers Bookshop

Story Time — first Saturday of each month from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Author Clare Follmann in Conversation with Miranda Mellis — Saturday, June 13 from 2 to 3 p.m.

Book Launch with a Party Vibe — Wednesday, June 17 from 6 to 7 p.m. Ari Koontz and Alder Van Otterloo in conversation to celebrate Ari’s debut novel Just Ask Elsie.

June Browsers Book Club — Thursday, June 18, at 6 p.m. Please purchase the book at Browsers to reserve your spot. June’s read is The Director by Daniel Kehlmann, translated by Ross Benjamin.

Book Launch Party for the release of Jessica Payne’s new thriller, Somebody Worth Killing — Saturday, June 20 at 4 p.m.

Singer-songwriter Parfait Bassalé book signing — Saturday, June 27 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Orca Books Cooperative

June Women’s Liberation Book Club — Friday, June 12, at 6 p.m. Wake: The Hidden History of Women-Led Slave Revolts written by Rebecca Hall, illustrated by Hugo Martínez.