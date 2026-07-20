Reception set to kick off ‘The Art of Resistance’ exibition

This August and September, Marguerite Garth, Laveta Bowen and the Aberdeen Art Center present “The Art of Resistance,” a showcase of how regional artists are responding to the current state of our nation.

This two-month long exhibition will open with a reception on Sunday, Aug. 2, from 2 to 6 p.m. and will feature work that follows the long tradition of art that challenges societal norms. Experience these expressive works first-hand and meet the artists behind them.

Resistance art has been a cornerstone of human expression throughout history, from Goya, Diego Rivera and Picasso to modern day artists, such as Banksy and Basquiat. Albert Brooks once said, “Art and resistance are great together. That’s what art is made for. Look at Vincent Van Gogh. He didn’t cut off his ear because he was selling well.”

The Aberdeen Art Center is an 8,500-square-foot facility located at 200 West Market in downtown Aberdeen. The Art Center is dedicated to building a better community by empowering local artists to create, show and sell their art. The center is open Thursday through Monday from noon to 6 p.m.