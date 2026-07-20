News Briefs

Grays Harbor Fire District 1’s Brush 1-11, with firefighters from Cosmopolis Fire Department, Montesano Fire Department and East Grays Harbor Fire and Rescue, has been deployed as part of Strike Team 1 to the Devils Canyon Fire in Franklin County.

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East Grays Harbor Fire and Rescue’s Brush 51 with firefighters Nate Mueller, Tyler Lundy and Trevor Rogen is joining the Central Region Strike Team 2 on the Kaiser Canyon Fire, which is burning near Nespelem in Okanogan County.

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Grays Harbor Noxious Weed Control Board is asking residents to report sightings of knapweed, such as meadow knapweed.

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Be on the lookout for knapweeds and tansy

Grays Harbor Noxious Weed Control Board is asking residents to be on the lookout for several species of knapweeds and to report any sightings: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/586b919efb1547329af1e68ef8946c02?portalUrl=https://GHNWCB.maps.arcgis.com

Where to find these knapweed species? Spotted knapweed can be found in habitats that include meadows and pastures, rocky areas, hayfields and forest clearings, as well as within the floodplains of streams and rivers. Meadow knapweed can be found in meadows and pastures. Diffuse knapweed can grow along river shores, and is also found in rangeland and pastures.

And if you know of tansy growing in public locations, reach to the Grays Harbor Noxious Weed Control Board so they can go pull it.

Elma FFA earns first place

At the statewide Washington FFA Dairy Cattle Evaluation & Management CDE held on July 14 at the Evergreen State Fairgrounds, Elma 1 placed first out of seven teams. This fall they will represent Washington FFA at the National FFA Dairy Cattle Evaluation & Management CDE.

High individuals were Hadley Leuschen, Carlos Yanez, Addison Russell and Moyra Lenss.

Fire Instructor I & II courses to be offered

Grays Harbor Fire District 1 is hosting Fire Instructor I & II courses this September. These courses prepare fire service personnel to deliver instructions from a prepared lesson plan.

Fire Instructor I class will be offered Sept. 9-11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with test day on Sept. 12 at 8:30 a.m.

Fire Instructor II class will be offered Sept. 23-25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with test day on Sept. 26 at 8:30 a.m.

Classes will be held at the Grays Harbor Fire District 1 station, 108 East Main St., Oakville

If you’re interested in attending one or both courses, or if you have any questions, please contact admin@ghfd1.org. Space is limited, so get your application in and get registered by Aug. 10 to secure your spot.

Grays Harbor County firefighters mobilized for Kaiser Canyon Fire

East Grays Harbor Fire and Rescue’s Brush 51 with firefighters Nate Mueller, Tyler Lundy, and Trevor Rogen, went with Central Region Strike Team 2 to the Kaiser Canyon Fire that is burning near Nespelem in Okanogan County.

Additionally, Grays Harbor Fire District #1’s Brush 1-11 has been deployed as part of Strike Team 1 to the Devils Canyon Fire in Franklin County and includes firefighters from Cosmopolis Fire Department, Montesano Fire Department and East Grays Harbor Fire and Rescue.