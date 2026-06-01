Prep Track & Field Roundup: Trio of Twin Harbors athletes win 1B state track titles

PHOTO BY AARON ANDERSON Ocosta junior Ailyn Haggard (6) competes in the 1B girls 1600-meter race at the 1B State Championships on Saturday in Yakima. Haggard won the state title in the 800-meter race.

A trio of Twin Harbors prep track and field stars brought home state titles at the WIAA State Championships Thursday through Saturday at Eisenhower High School in Yakima.

Ocosta junior Ailyn Haggard brought a state title to Westport with a victory in the girls 800 meters. Haggard ran a time of 2:24.38 to squeeze ahead of Valley Christian’s Aubre Hopson (2:24.81).

Haggard also earned all-state honors with a sixth-place finish in the 1600.

Taholah’s Tahmirah Grover-Curley won a state title in the girls discus. The Chitwhins junior posted a throw of 122 feet, seven inches for a new personal best, beating Evergreen Lutheran’s Emilie Circelli (119-6) by more than three feet.

Mary M. Knight’s Logan Green won a state title in the 1B boys high jump, clearing 6-2 to tie with Clallam Bay’s Cyrus Politte, but was crowned champion after completing the jump in fewer attempts.

State placements for Twin Harbors 2B and 1B-class athletes are listed below.

Full results available at athletic.net and the WIAA website.

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2B Local state placements

Boys

1600 meters: 17, Brayden Fry, North Beach, 5:11.02.

3200: 14, Dakota Frank, North Beach, 10:59.97 PB.

Javelin: 5, George Harmon, North Beach, 154-01.

High jump: 2, Chris Banker, Raymond-South Bend, 6-4.

Triple jump: 6, Parker Johnson, North Beach, 40-6 PB. 16, Jeremiah “J.J.” Eastman, North Beach, 38-8.

Girls

Discus: 12, Avalyn Stigall, Raymond-South Bend, 97-05.

High jump: 13, Ava Baugher, RSB, 4-10.

Pole vault: 12, Denahli Hoylman, North Beach, 6-6. 14, Emily Young, RSB, 6-0.

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1B Local state placements

Boys

100 meters: 11, Jacob Hamilton, Willapa Valley, 19.02 PB.

200: 6, Hazel Rhodes, Taholah, 23.51.

400: 4, Rhodes, Taholah, 51.92.

Shot put: 9, Kahn Pope, Taholah, 39-6.5.

Discus: 3, Michael Priest, Ocosta, 142-6 PB. 8, Damien Beck, Ocosta, 130-3.

Javelin: 9, Noah Charlie, Taholah, 143-7. 10, Dylan Andrews, Willapa Valley, 139-2. 13, Peyton Vitalis, Taholah, 131-0.

High jump: 1, Logan Green, Mary M. Knight, 6-2 PB. 13, Wesley Hurley, Willapa Valley, 5-6.

Long jump: 14, Beck, Ocosta, 18-3.25.

Triple jump: 6, Billy Burns, Ocosta, 40-5. 11, Riley Young, Willapa Valley, 37-8 PB.

Girls

800: 1, Ailyn Haggard, Ocosta, 2:24.38.

1600: 6, Haggard, Ocosta, 5:43.29.

Shot put: 2, Lexi Stamper, MMK, 37-0.75. 8, Tahmirah Grover-Curley, Taholah, 33-9.75.

Discus: 1, Grover-Curley, Taholah, 122-7 PB. 7, Stamper, MMK, 104-3 PB.

Javelin: 3, Luvaila Smith, Taholah, 111-05 PB. 4, Bella Buck, MMK, 109-5.

Pole vault: 5, Koryn Andrews, Willapa Valley, 8-0.

Long jump: 16, Andrews, Willapa Valley, 13-6.25.