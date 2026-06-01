Hoquiam’s Burtenshaw repeats as state champion

PHOTO BY MIKE ROBERTS Elma’s Ritchie Guadarrama (left) races with King’s Jeshua Singletary during a boys 200-meter race at the WIAA 1A State Championships on Saturday at Eisenhower High School in Yakima.

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PHOTO BY MIKE ROBERTS Montesano’s Haley Schweppe (left) runs in the girls 800-meter final at the WIAA 1A State Championships on Saturday at Eisenhower High School in Yakima.

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PHOTO BY MIKE ROBERTS Montesano’s Benny Anderson (right) competes in the boys 800 final at the WIAA 1A State Championships on Saturday at Eisenhower High School in Yakima.

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PHOTO BY MIKE ROBERTS Hoquiam senior Sydney Gordon placed second in the shot put at the WIAA 1A State Championships on Saturday at Eisenhower High School in Yakima.

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PHOTO BY MIKE ROBERTS Hoquiam sophomore RanaèJah Burtenshaw anchored the girls 4x100 relay team at the WIAA 1A State Championships on Saturday at Eisenhower High School in Yakima.

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YAKIMA–Hoquiam’s RanaèJah Burtenshaw defended her title at the WIAA 1A State Championships Thursday through Saturday at Eisenhower High School in Yakima.

Burtenshaw repeated as the girls state champion in the 100 meters by running a season-best 12.07 to edge Zillah’s Aysia Garcia, who placed second with a time of 12.07.

Burtenshaw also anchored the girls 4×100-relay team of Emily Brodhead, Maggi Quigg and Brittany Alcala that placed fifth overall at state with a time of 50.86.

Hoquiam senior Sydney Gordon capped off her prep career with a second-place finish in the girls shot put with a throw of 37 feet, 11 inches to help the Grizzlies to a 13th-place finish in the team standings with 22 points.

Montesano junior Haley Schweppe had two top-five finishes at the state meet, placing second in the 1600 (5:07.13, personal best) and fourth in the 800 (2:18.60).

Elma junior Audreauna Kanios earned all-state status by clearing five feet in the girls high jump to place – a new personal best – to place fifth overall.

In the boys competition, Elma junior Ritchie Guadarrama just missed a second-consecutive state title in the 200 meters after placing second with a time of 21.60, just off the pace of Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) senior Brody Doran (21.34).

Guadarama also placed in the 100 meters (10.79, 3rd) and the 400 (57.35, 8th).

Montesano senior Benny Anderson closed out his prep track career with three state placements at the meet. Anderson broke two personal records by placing fifth in the 1600 (4:21.41), sixth in the 800 (1:57.46 PB) and seventh in the 3200 (9:47.41 PB).

Montesano senior Gavin Root placed eighth overall in the javelin (157-1), and the Bulldogs 4×400 relay team of Jerrell Bayless, Colton Sweet, Owen Young and Anderson placed eighth with a time of 3:32.84.

In the boys ambulatory division, Elma’s Carson Anderson brought home a discus state championship with a throw of 37-4.

Full results available at athletic.net and the WIAA website.

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1A Local state placments

Boys

100 meters: 3, Ricardo “Ritchie” Guadarrama, Elma, 10.79.

200: 2, Guadarrama, Elma, 21.60.

400: 8, Guadarrama, Elma, 57.35.

800: 6, Benny Anderson, Montesano, 1:57.46 PB.

1600: 5, Anderson, Montesano, 4:21.51. 19, Frank Roberts, Montesano, 4:43.76. 20, Ryker Maxfield, Hoquiam, 4:44.11.

3200: 7, Anderson, Montesano, 9:47.41 PB. 14, Maxfield, Hoquiam, 10:05.50. 15, Aaron Balagot, Hoquiam, 10:26.17. 19, Alexander Bale, Montesano, 11:36.18.

4×400 relay: 8, Montesano (Jerrell Bayless, Colton Sweet, Owen Young, Anderson), 3:32.84.

Javelin: 8, Gavin Root, Montesano, 157-1.

Long jump: 11, Jackson Staples, Elma, 19-6.25.

Triple jump: 14, David Flink, Montesano, 40-1 PB.

Girls

100: 1, RenaèJah Burtenshaw, Hoquiam, 12.07.

800: 4, Haley Schweppe, Montesano, 2:18.60.

1600: 2, Haley Schweppe, Montesano, 5:07.13 PB.

3200: 15, Zoe Ray, Montesano, 13:04.45.

4×100 relay: 5, Hoquiam (Emily Brodhead, Maggi Quigg, Brittany Alcala, Burtenshaw), 50.86.

Shot put: 2, Sydney Gordon, Hoquiam, 37-11.5. 10, Audreauna Kanios, Elma, 34-5.75. 14, Charli Smith, Elma, 31-5.75. 15, Carmen Bennefeld, Montesano, 30-4.25.

Javelin: 17, Paige Busz, Montesano, 91-07.

High jump: 4, Kanios, Elma, 5-0.

Long jump: 11, Quigg, Hoquiam, 15-10.

Ambulatory

Boys 100: 3, Carson Anderson, Elma, 19.77.

Boys shot put: 2, Carson Anderson, Elma, 18-9 PB. 3, Noah Stoddard, Elma, 13-10.75 PB.

Boys discus: 1, Anderson, Elma, 37-4. 3, Stoddard, Elma, 28-5 PB.

Boys javelin: 3, Anderson, Elma, 44-08 PB. 4, Stoddard, Elma, 33-11.

Unified

Boys 100: 11, Jared Whitney/Andrew Jennings, Elma, 16.43.