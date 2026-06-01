Elma’s Rodriguez named 1A Evergreen League MVP in boys soccer
Published 1:30 am Monday, June 1, 2026
Led by star midfielder Ivan Rodriguez, the Elma Eagles won four the the 1A Evergreen top honors as the league announced its all-league team for the 2026 season.
Rodriguez led the Eagles with 15 goals and 19 assists as one of the league’s top playmakers this season.
“He was more than just stats,” said Elma head coach Carson Seaberg, who was named the league’s Coach of the Year. “He controlled the game through his passing and defensive work.”
Elma junior Matthew Wood was named the Defensive MVP while junior goalkeeper Trey Yeager was named the Goalkeeper of the Year after leading the Eagles defense to a 0.8 goals-against-per-game average and seven shutouts this season.
League-champion Raymond-South Bend was represented in the league awards as leading scorer Jose Ramirez was named the league’s Offensive MVP.
Elma’s Luis Torres (11 goals, 15 assists); Montesano’s Terek Gunter, Cris Tobar and Daniel Schallon; Raymond-South Bend’s Adam Mora, Alex Posada and Michael Nuñez; and Hoquiam’s J.B. Fabian were all named to the league’s First Team.
The complete all-league team is as follows:
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2026 1A Evergreen All-League Boys Soccer Team
League MVP: Ivan Rodriguez, Elma, midfielder, jr.
Offensive MVP: Jose Ramirez, Raymond-South Bend, forward, jr.
Defensive MVP: Matthew Wood, Elma, defender, sr.
Goalkeeper of the Year: Trey Yeager, Elma, goalkeeper, jr.
Coach of the Year: Carson Seaberg, Elma
First Team
Forwards: Adam Mora, RSB, jr.; Terek Gunter, Montesano, sr.
Midfielders: Cris Tobar, Montesano, sr.; J.B. Fabian, Hoquiam, jr.; Luis Torres, Elma, jr.; Alex Posada, RSB, sr.
Defenders: Gael Aguirre-Huerta, Rochester, soph.; Israel Rosales, Hoquiam, jr.; Michael Nuñez, RSB, sr.; Daniel Schallon, Montesano, jr.
Goalkeeper: Henry Czuleger, Tenino, sr.
Second Team
Forwards: Manny Venegas, Elma, soph.; Anthony Garcia, Rochester, sr.
Midfielders: Aiden Villanueva, Rochester, jr.; Adrienne Ruelas-Youell, Chief Leschi, jr.; Diego Morales, Elma, jr.; Jayden Stigall, RSB, jr.
Defenders: Alexander Bucio, RSB, sr.; Andy Melendez, Montesano, sr.; Chayavit Srisopaporn, Ilwaco, jr.; Mario Flores, Forks, sr.
Goalkeeper: Miguel Perez, RSB, jr.
Honorable Mention
Javier Silva, RSB, jr., defender; Jordan Kain, Elma, soph., forward; Fabian Torres, Montesano, jr., midfielder; Eduardo Herrera, Rochester, jr., forward; Darinel Garcia, Forks, sr., midfielder; Michael Garcia, Hoquiam, jr., midfielder; Anthony Watkins, Tenino, fr., midfielder; Anthony Castillo, Chief Leschi, jr., defender; Kaleb Shaw, Ilwaco, fr., goalkeeper.