Elma’s Rodriguez named 1A Evergreen League MVP in boys soccer

PHOTO BY MATT RUMBLES Elma junior goalkeeper Trey Yeager was named the 1A Evergreen League’s Goalkeeper of the Year for the 2026 season.

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PHOTO BY MATT RUMBLES Raymond-South Bend junior midfielder Jose Ramirez was named the 1A Evergreen League Offensive MVP for the 2026 season.

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DAILY WORLD FILE PHOTO Elma senior defender Matthew Wood was named the 1A Evergreen League’s Defensive MVP for the 2026 season.

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DAILY WORLD FILE PHOTO Elma junior midfielder Ivan Rodriguez was named the 1A Evergreen League Most Valuable Player for the 2026 season.

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Led by star midfielder Ivan Rodriguez, the Elma Eagles won four the the 1A Evergreen top honors as the league announced its all-league team for the 2026 season.

Rodriguez led the Eagles with 15 goals and 19 assists as one of the league’s top playmakers this season.

“He was more than just stats,” said Elma head coach Carson Seaberg, who was named the league’s Coach of the Year. “He controlled the game through his passing and defensive work.”

Elma junior Matthew Wood was named the Defensive MVP while junior goalkeeper Trey Yeager was named the Goalkeeper of the Year after leading the Eagles defense to a 0.8 goals-against-per-game average and seven shutouts this season.

League-champion Raymond-South Bend was represented in the league awards as leading scorer Jose Ramirez was named the league’s Offensive MVP.

Elma’s Luis Torres (11 goals, 15 assists); Montesano’s Terek Gunter, Cris Tobar and Daniel Schallon; Raymond-South Bend’s Adam Mora, Alex Posada and Michael Nuñez; and Hoquiam’s J.B. Fabian were all named to the league’s First Team.

The complete all-league team is as follows:

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2026 1A Evergreen All-League Boys Soccer Team

League MVP: Ivan Rodriguez, Elma, midfielder, jr.

Offensive MVP: Jose Ramirez, Raymond-South Bend, forward, jr.

Defensive MVP: Matthew Wood, Elma, defender, sr.

Goalkeeper of the Year: Trey Yeager, Elma, goalkeeper, jr.

Coach of the Year: Carson Seaberg, Elma

First Team

Forwards: Adam Mora, RSB, jr.; Terek Gunter, Montesano, sr.

Midfielders: Cris Tobar, Montesano, sr.; J.B. Fabian, Hoquiam, jr.; Luis Torres, Elma, jr.; Alex Posada, RSB, sr.

Defenders: Gael Aguirre-Huerta, Rochester, soph.; Israel Rosales, Hoquiam, jr.; Michael Nuñez, RSB, sr.; Daniel Schallon, Montesano, jr.

Goalkeeper: Henry Czuleger, Tenino, sr.

Second Team

Forwards: Manny Venegas, Elma, soph.; Anthony Garcia, Rochester, sr.

Midfielders: Aiden Villanueva, Rochester, jr.; Adrienne Ruelas-Youell, Chief Leschi, jr.; Diego Morales, Elma, jr.; Jayden Stigall, RSB, jr.

Defenders: Alexander Bucio, RSB, sr.; Andy Melendez, Montesano, sr.; Chayavit Srisopaporn, Ilwaco, jr.; Mario Flores, Forks, sr.

Goalkeeper: Miguel Perez, RSB, jr.

Honorable Mention

Javier Silva, RSB, jr., defender; Jordan Kain, Elma, soph., forward; Fabian Torres, Montesano, jr., midfielder; Eduardo Herrera, Rochester, jr., forward; Darinel Garcia, Forks, sr., midfielder; Michael Garcia, Hoquiam, jr., midfielder; Anthony Watkins, Tenino, fr., midfielder; Anthony Castillo, Chief Leschi, jr., defender; Kaleb Shaw, Ilwaco, fr., goalkeeper.