Three Ocosta Wildcats, one Lake Quinault Elk on 1B Coastal/CVL First Team
Published 1:30 am Monday, June 1, 2026
Four Twin Harbor prep baseball stars were named to the 1B Coastal-Columbia Valley All-League First Team for the 2026 season.
Named to the First Team were Ocosta’s Torence Bonina, Troy Griffith and Logan White as well as Lake Quinault’s Edwin Morfin-Olivera.
The full all-league team is as follows:
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2026 1B Coastal-Columbia Valley All-League Baseball Team
Co-MVP: Leith Chadwick, Naselle and Aiden Scott, Wahkiakum
Coach of the Year: Randy Lindstrom, Naselle
Sportsmanship Award: Oakville
First Team
Trajen Ford, Naselle; Torence Bonina, Ocosta; Parker Leitz, Wahkiakum; Edwin Morfin-Olivera, Lake Quinault; Blythe Engelson, Naselle; Josh Moon, Wahkiakum; Eli Gardner, Naselle; Troy Griffith, Ocosta; Logan White, Ocosta.
Honorable Mention
Hezeklah Hawes, Oakville; Joe Seymour, Mary M. Knight; Cooper Carlson, Wahkiakum; Scott Henington, Naselle; Luke Johnson, Wahkiakum; Dominick Hanson-Miranda, Ocosta; Hank Wilson, Wahkiakum; Colin Tiemeyer, Lake Quinault; Trentyn Cole, Wishkah Valley; Brodie Troffer, Naselle; Kyle Pakenen, Naselle; Gage Robinson, Wahkiakum.