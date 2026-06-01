Plan for weekday 45-minute closures on SR 109 near Taholah

Motorists are facing 45-minute delays on state Route 109 on the way and back to Tahola.

Travelers who use state Route 109 near Taholah will see several closures during the first two weeks of June, according to the Quinault Public Works Division.

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, June 5 and Monday, June 8 through Friday, June 12, SR 109 will close up to two times each day near milepost 36 north of Canyon Way.

Temporary traffic lights will remain red during the closures.

Travelers can expect closures to last 45 minutes each.

The closures allow contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation to deliver and install bridge materials at two work sites between mileposts 36.1 and 36.7.

Travelers can check the statewide travel map and WSDOT app for real-time closure information before heading out the door.

The highway will return to around-the-clock alternating traffic after each closure.

This project removes barriers to fish under the highway at five locations. The work is part of a larger effort to help restore fish runs along the coast.