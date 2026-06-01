Inaugural Montesano Police Department Bike Rodeo a success

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The Montesano Police Department held a Bike Rodeo on Sunday at the Montesano High School parking lot.

“What an incredible day for our Bike Rodeo,” the police stated on a social media post. “We just want to say a huge thank you to everyone who helped make this event such a success. Seeing so many kids out riding bikes, practicing skills, learning about safety, and having fun is exactly what this event was all about.”

A special thank you went to “amazing community partners” who helped make it happen:

Montesano Fire Department for helping with bike checks and keeping those wheels rolling

Montesano Kiwanis for making sure everyone was fed

Montesano School District for allowing us to use the space

“And of course all the families who came out and spent part of their weekend with us,” the department stated. “Events like this remind us how special our community is. Teaching bike safety today helps create safer, more confident riders tomorrow. From all of us at the Montesano Police Department — thank you for making our first Bike Rodeo such a huge success. We can’t wait to do it again.”