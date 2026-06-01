Port of Grays Harbor sets dates for popular public tour program

The Port of Grays Harbor’s Public Tour Program offers participants an up close and personal look at the T4 Expansion Project that will be completed in the coming months.

The Port of Grays Harbor will again proudly partner with Grays Harbor Transit to offer public tour attendees the opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at the Terminal 4 Expansion & Redevelopment Project that is nearly complete.

The 90-minute experience kicks off with an overview presentation of the Port and its facilities before heading out for a bus tour of the Port’s deep-water marine terminals and industrial properties. This year’s attendees will get a behind the scenes look at the Terminal 4 Expansion & Redevelopment Project as AGP’s new export facility begins operations later this summer. The year’s dates also include a Saturday morning option.

The transformational T4 Expansion Project includes construction of a new AGP export facility at Terminal 4B which will create 80 full-time, family-wage jobs when operational in Q3 2026. To support AGP’s private investment in a second export facility, the Port constructed 47,500 feet of rail within the marine terminal complex and made major upgrades to the T4 dock, including construction of a new fendering system and a stormwater collection and treatment system. The project also added more than 30 acres of upland cargo laydown area by developing the former state Route 520 casting basin into the new East Cargo Yard to support ongoing and future operations at Terminal 4A.

Marine Terminal Tours will be held on:

Monday, June 29 — 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 16 — 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Monday, July 27 — 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 26 — 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 29 10 to 11:30 a.m.

“We are thrilled to share all of the exciting things happening at the Port, including the progress of the T4 Project with our community,” shared Port of Grays Harbor Commission President Stan Pinnick. “We love providing these tours for our community to hear about all of the great things going on at the Port and see what’s going on behind the gates. We greatly appreciate Grays Harbor Transit for once again partnering with us to give even more folks the opportunity to participate.”

Reservations are required, as space is limited. To reserve your seat, call 360-533-9528 or email ccrisp@portgrays.org.

Founded in 1911, the Port of Grays Harbor is one of Washington state’s oldest port districts and Washington’s only deep-water port located directly on the Pacific Ocean. The Port of Grays Harbor operates four deep-water marine terminals, the Westport Marina, Bowerman Airport, Grays Harbor Pilotage Services, numerous public waterfront access facilities, in addition to industrial and business parks throughout the County.

Strategically located midway between Seattle and Portland and only 90 minutes from open sea, the Port of Grays Harbor provides businesses a diverse portfolio of facilities. More information on the Port of Grays Harbor’s facilities and operations is available at portofgraysharbor.com.

Grays Harbor Transit is a public transportation provider located in the southwestern portion of Washington state. It began service in June 1975 and today covers over 1,900 square miles in Grays Harbor County. In 2024, Grays Harbor Transit provided more than 950,000 passenger trips, or roughly 80,000 passenger trips per month.