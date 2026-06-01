Deputies forwarded mail theft charges in Montesano vandalism

After a thorough investigation into the recent mail theft and vandalism incidents in early May that occurred along Clemons Road and Devonshire Road, charges are being forwarded to the Grays Harbor County Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office for the juveniles involved.

Recommended charges include mail theft, as well as malicious mischief charges for one juvenile who caused physical damage to the property of another.

“I want to personally thank the victims and witnesses who contacted us and provided information, video footage, and assistance throughout this investigation,” said Sheriff Darrin E. Wallace. “Your cooperation played a major role in helping move this case forward and identify those responsible.

“I also want to recognize the hard work of the investigating deputies, Deputy Ryan Tully and Deputy Jeff Barbo, who dedicated a significant amount of time and effort into putting this case together. Their attention to detail and commitment to following up on leads helped bring this investigation to a successful conclusion.”

Late in the night on May 7 and during the early morning hours May 8, a group of juveniles traveled down Clemons Road and Devonshire Road toward the city of Montesano, damaging and stealing various mail and packages from numerous mailboxes and residential porches.

A Montesano police officer and deputies contacted the juveniles involved the morning of May 8. Some of the items taken during this incident were recovered.