Plenty of live music for every taste as we roll into summer
Published 1:30 am Monday, June 1, 2026
Shaun Beebe
Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores
Every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.
Every Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m.
Carter Junction
Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores
Thursday, June 4 at 6 p.m.
Dr Jop Funkin’ Shop
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino
June 5-6 from 8 to 11 p.m. each night
Flycatchers
Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores
June 5-6
Colin Gage
Red Cedar in Hoquiam
Friday, June 5 at 7 p.m.
Kevin Case
Corks & Taps — Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores
Friday June 5 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Deerswerver
Porthole Pub Bar & Grill in Ocean Shores
Saturday, June 6 at 9 p.m.
Jon Reynolds
Mount Olympus Brewing Company in Aberdeen
Saturday, June 6 from 7 to 9 p.m.
Randy Band
Elma Eagles
Saturday, June 6 from 7 to 10 p.m.
Grays Harbor Symphony and String Ensemble – Level Up!
Bishop Center for the Performing Arts
Sunday, June 7 at p.m.
Level Up! featuring iconic soundtracks from beloved franchises. The Grays Harbor Symphony will highlight the evolution of video game music. In addition, the concert will feature the winner of the annual Grays Harbor Music Teachers Association Concerto Competition.
Adults $15
Senior/Grays Harbor area students $12
GHC students and 12 and under free
Grays Harbor College Honors Recital
Bishop Center for the Performing Arts
A performance to honor Grays Harbor College music students.
Free admission
Wednesday, June 10 at 7 p.m.
Curlew’s Call
Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores
June 12-13
Absynthe Minded
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino
June 12-13
Colin Gage
The Garage in Ocean Shores
Saturday, June 13 at 6 p.m.
Dogger
Gray Goat Bar and Grill in Oakville
Saturday, June 13 at 9 p.m.
Outshined featuring Artis the Spoonman
Along with Poppa Woody, Liquid Courage, and Keven and Justin Hoffman
Aberdeen Elks
Saturday, June 13 at 7 p.m.
$16 in advance, $20 at the door
Cronin Tierney
Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores
June 19-20
Cookin’ The Blues with Kim Archer
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino in Ocean Shores
June 19-20
Live Music at Messy Jessy’s in Aberdeen
Saturday, June 20 at 9 p.m. 21+
Featuring Heart Shaped Box, Of Lioness and Mad Mountain
Jon Reynolds
Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant and Sports Bar in Montesano
Saturday, June 20 at 7 p.m.
Nick Mardon Trio
Sunset Amphitheater — Seabrook
Friday, June 26 at 5:30 p.m.
Blues-driven rock influenced by the spirit of ’60s and ’70s guitar legends with a modern alternative edge and soulful melodies.
Rowdy Ryan Baker and the Whiskey Bandits
Rusty Scuppers Pirate Daze in Westport
June 26 at 6 p.m.
Deerswerver
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino
June 26-27
That Irish Guy
Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores
June 26-27
Sand and Sawdust Festival
Ocean Shores
Friday, June 26
Deerswerver at 11 a.m.
WA Old Time Fiddlers at 2 p.m.
Shades of Gray at 3 p.m
Saturday, June 27
Deerswerver at 11 a.m.
WA Old Time Fiddlers at 2 p.m.
Leo Sunshine at 3 p.m.
Sundance at 7 p.m.
Department of Washington American Legion Band free concert
Sunday, June 28 at 2 p.m.
Raymond Theatre
323 Third St in Raymond