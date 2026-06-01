Plenty of live music for every taste as we roll into summer

Deerswerver has several performances lined up for the month of June.

Shaun Beebe

Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores

Every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Every Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m.

Carter Junction

Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores

Thursday, June 4 at 6 p.m.

Dr Jop Funkin’ Shop

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino

June 5-6 from 8 to 11 p.m. each night

Flycatchers

Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores

June 5-6

Colin Gage

Red Cedar in Hoquiam

Friday, June 5 at 7 p.m.

Kevin Case

Corks & Taps — Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores

Friday June 5 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Deerswerver

Porthole Pub Bar & Grill in Ocean Shores

Saturday, June 6 at 9 p.m.

Jon Reynolds

Mount Olympus Brewing Company in Aberdeen

Saturday, June 6 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Randy Band

Elma Eagles

Saturday, June 6 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Grays Harbor Symphony and String Ensemble – Level Up!

Bishop Center for the Performing Arts

Sunday, June 7 at p.m.

Level Up! featuring iconic soundtracks from beloved franchises. The Grays Harbor Symphony will highlight the evolution of video game music. In addition, the concert will feature the winner of the annual Grays Harbor Music Teachers Association Concerto Competition.

Adults $15

Senior/Grays Harbor area students $12

GHC students and 12 and under free

Grays Harbor College Honors Recital

Bishop Center for the Performing Arts

A performance to honor Grays Harbor College music students.

Free admission

Wednesday, June 10 at 7 p.m.

Curlew’s Call

Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores

June 12-13

Absynthe Minded

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino

June 12-13

Colin Gage

The Garage in Ocean Shores

Saturday, June 13 at 6 p.m.

Dogger

Gray Goat Bar and Grill in Oakville

Saturday, June 13 at 9 p.m.

Outshined featuring Artis the Spoonman

Along with Poppa Woody, Liquid Courage, and Keven and Justin Hoffman

Aberdeen Elks

Saturday, June 13 at 7 p.m.

$16 in advance, $20 at the door

Cronin Tierney

Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores

June 19-20

Cookin’ The Blues with Kim Archer

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino in Ocean Shores

June 19-20

Live Music at Messy Jessy’s in Aberdeen

Saturday, June 20 at 9 p.m. 21+

Featuring Heart Shaped Box, Of Lioness and Mad Mountain

Jon Reynolds

Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant and Sports Bar in Montesano

Saturday, June 20 at 7 p.m.

Nick Mardon Trio

Sunset Amphitheater — Seabrook

Friday, June 26 at 5:30 p.m.

Blues-driven rock influenced by the spirit of ’60s and ’70s guitar legends with a modern alternative edge and soulful melodies.

Rowdy Ryan Baker and the Whiskey Bandits

Rusty Scuppers Pirate Daze in Westport

June 26 at 6 p.m.

Deerswerver

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino

June 26-27

That Irish Guy

Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores

June 26-27

Sand and Sawdust Festival

Ocean Shores

Friday, June 26

Deerswerver at 11 a.m.

WA Old Time Fiddlers at 2 p.m.

Shades of Gray at 3 p.m

Saturday, June 27

Deerswerver at 11 a.m.

WA Old Time Fiddlers at 2 p.m.

Leo Sunshine at 3 p.m.

Sundance at 7 p.m.

Department of Washington American Legion Band free concert

Sunday, June 28 at 2 p.m.

Raymond Theatre

323 Third St in Raymond