Four Ocosta Wildcats on all-league softball First Team

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Four Ocosta Wildcats were named to the 1B Coastal-Columbia Valley All-League Softball Team for the 2026 season.

Junior catcher Elly Mirante (.510, 1.443 OPS, 32 R, .983 FPCT) and junior pitcher Joanah Rosander (.400, HR, 22R, 23RBI, 88.1 IP, 148K) were named to the First Team after leading a young Ocosta team that featured five freshman and two eighth-graders.

Freshman outfielder/pitcher Allie Byers (22R, 10SB, 3-0, 26K) and freshman first baseman Brooklyn Blake (.270, .578 OBP, 18HBP, .938 FPCT) were also named to the First Team.

The complete all-league team is as follows:

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2026 1B Coastal/Columbia Valley All-League Softball Team

MVP: Avrey Ford, Naselle

Coach of the Year: Rebekah Wirkkala, Naselle

Sportsmanship Award: Wishkah Valley

First Team

Joanah Rosander, Ocosta; Amy Horman, Wahkiakum; Jessie Smith, Naselle; Ellie Mirante, Ocosta; Margrit Engelson, Naselle; Ryen Hurley, Wahkiakum; Allie Byers, Ocosta; Evy Houge, Wahkiakum; Brooke Davis, Naselle; Lili Ford, Naselle; Emma Kragerud, Naselle; Addison Dalton, Naselle; Brooklyn Blake, Ocosta.

Honorable Mention

Addison Rainey, Wishkah Valley; Ella Doiron, Wahkiakum; Luvaila Smith, Taholah; Taylor Severson, Wishkah Valley; Kaitlyn Steenerson, Naselle; Mallory Helvey, Naselle; Mylee Robertson, Wishkah Valley; Haylee Rose, Naselle; Jaylee Bonk, Naselle.