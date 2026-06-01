7th Street Theatre to screen Back to the Future on Friday and Saturday

The 7th Street Theatre will screen the 1985 blockbuster movie Back to the Future on Friday and Saturday, June 6 and 7, at 7 p.m. both days.

According to the 7th Street Theatre, Back to the Future is acclaimed for its inventive time-travel plot, blending comedy, adventure and romance. Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd’s performances and chemistry are celebrated.

The nostalgic depiction of the 1950s and 1980s, along with cultural references, resonates deeply. Special effects, especially the DeLorean, are praised for their ingenuity. Themes of family, self-discovery, and consequences are noted for their depth. Its enduring appeal and cultural impact are frequently highlighted.

The 7th Street Theatre is located at 313 7th St. in Hoquiam.