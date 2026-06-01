7th Street Theatre awarded GGHI’s Member of the Quarter

GGHI Ambassador of the Year Larry Burgher presented Member of the Quarter to the 7th Street Theatre Association on Saturday, May 16, prior to the theater’s showing of Jurassic Park.

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Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. is proud to recognize the 7th Street Theatre as the Q1 2026 Member of the Quarter.

GGHI Ambassador of the Year Larry Burgher presented the award on Saturday, May 16, prior to the theater’s showing of Jurassic Park.

Located in the heart of downtown Hoquiam, the 7th Street Theatre is a treasured historic landmark that has served the community for nearly a century. Originally opened in July 1928, the theatre was built by Ed Dolan and the Grays Harbor Amusement Company at a cost of $175,000.

In 1986, the 7th Street Theatre Association purchased the building and has since invested more than $3 million into restoration and preservation efforts. Improvements have included a new roof, interior plaster restoration, upgraded heating systems, restored seating, new carpeting, and many other projects designed to preserve the theatre’s historic beauty for future generations.

“The theater continues to play an important role in the community through entertainment, education, and cultural events,” GGHI stated in a press release.

In 2004, the theater launched a movie series using its original 35MM projection system, beginning with just a handful of showings. Today, the series has grown to include 16 movie weekends annually.

The venue has also hosted 7th Street Kids musical performances since 1992 and regularly welcomes local dance studios, Hoquiam School District events, Miss Grays Harbor and Miss Pacific Coast programs, weddings, funerals, and many other community gatherings.

This spring, the theater is continuing its commitment to preservation with exterior restoration work scheduled during May and June to restore the front façade and marquee entryway to its original appearance.

The 7th Street Theatre has been a dedicated member of Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. for more than 10 years. The organization was recently nominated by the community and voted into the top four finalists for Non-Profit of the Year at the 2025 Leaders’ Banquet, an award they also won a decade ago.

“Beyond preserving history, the 7th Street Theatre continually gives back to the community,” GGHI stated.

The organization supports local schools, donates free movie tickets to the Hoquiam Library summer reading program, and provides reduced rental rates for Hoquiam School District band and choir performances. The theater has also supported performances by the Student Orchestra of Greater Olympia for local students and continues to serve as an affordable gathering place for community events and celebrations.

The theater remains an active and engaged GGHI member through participation in Business After Hours events and Business Forum Luncheons. Volunteer Betsy Seidel regularly represents the organization at GGHI events and throughout the business community.

“Congratulations to the 7th Street Theatre on being named Greater Grays Harbor, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Member of the Quarter. Thank you for your continued dedication to preserving local history, enriching the arts, and serving the Greater Grays Harbor community,” GGHI stated.