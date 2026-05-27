Spec Rangers and Wingless Sprints to debut at Grays Harbor Raceway

Spec Rangers jump from the ramp in a race from last year at Grays Harbor Raceway. The Spec Rangers make their season debut this weekend.

The 360 Limited Sprint Cars will be back in action at the Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma Saturday night.

Doug Davenport earlier this season in the Martin #51 Sprint Car is looking to make some noise this weekend.

This Saturday at the raceway in Elma, Spec Rangers will make their first of three appearances this season. The Spec Rangers are the only class that use the track, the infield, and a jump in their competition and they’re looking to add another dimension of excitement to the races.

The Limited Sprints point leader, Doug Davenport, is looking to slow down the hottest driver in sprints right now, David Greene. Greene has captured wins in the last two races he has entered and is on a roll.

The Wingless Sprint Series will initiate its first race of the year in Elma, setting up its two sprint series races scheduled for later this season.

The Kerrigan clan is looking to keep its stranglehold on the Super Stock division this weekend as more drivers take aim at the top spot.

The Hornets have been a free for all so far this season and there has not yet been a repeat winner in either the A or B Main Hornet races. Top finishers in the B Main may choose to drop B points and enter the A Main that same night. At least half have chosen to opt up so far this year.

Previous A Main winners this year are John Johnson, Jason Scheibel, and Austin Kerrigan.

For more information or tickets go to graysharborraceway.com or Facebook.