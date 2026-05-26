Aberdeen’s Knutson drops two at state tennis championships

SEATTLE–Aberdeen’s Sophie Knutson lost two matches to bow out of the 2A State Girls Tennis Singles Championships on Friday at the Nordstrom Tennis Center.

Knutson lost to Olympic’s Annabelle Waldman 6-1, 6-2 in her first match followed by a loss to Clarkston’s Rachel Gall 6-4, 6-4 in the second match, eliminating her from competition.

“Obviously, not the outcome we wanted, but I am so proud of Sophie’s season,” Aberdeen head coach Ashley Kohlmeier said. “She played tough competition all year and had a tough draw in each level of the postseason. She is a great competitor who fights for every point. I know she has high hopes for her senior season and I’m excited to be a part of it.”