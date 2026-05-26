Pe Ell-Willapa Valley’s Matlock named Pacific League MVP

Published 1:30 am Tuesday, May 26, 2026

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MATT RUMBLES PHOTOGRAPHY Pe Ell-Willapa Valley center fielder Lauren Matlock was named the 2B Pacific League Most Valuable Player for the 2026 season.

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Pe Ell-Willapa Valley senior Lauren Matlock was named the 2B Pacific League MVP for the 2026 season.

Matlock, a center fielder, led the prodigious Titans offense in 2026, including named as a WIAA Athlete of the Week after belting six home runs in the 2B District 4 Tournament to lead PWV to a third-place finish.

Other Titans named to the league’s First Team were senior pitcher/utility player Jillian Hodel, senior pitcher Eliza Barnum, senior catcher Sophia Milanowski, sophomore shortstop Tylar Keeton and freshman utility player Izzy Milanowski.

Raymond-South Bend had three players named to the league’s top squad.

Senior center fielder Emma Glazier (.538, 8HR, 32R, 31RBI, 16SB), senior catcher Ava Pine (.490, 8 2B, 5HR, 28RBI) and freshman pitcher/infielder Madi San (.481, 29R, 19RBI) earned First Team nods for the Ravens.

PWV head coach Eric Hopfer was named the league’s Coach of the Year after leading the Titans to a league championship.

The complete all-league list is as follows:

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2026 Pacific All-League Softball Team

League MVP: Lauren Matlock, Pe Ell-Willapa Valley

Coach of the Year: Eric Hopfer, PWV

Sportsmanship: Ilwaco

First Team

Emma Glazier, Raymond-South Bend; Chloe Gaydeski, Forks; Bailey Johnson, Forks; Eliza Barnum, PWV; Jillian Hodel, PWV; Tylar Keeton, PWV; Ava Pine, RSB; Fynlie Peters, Forks; Sophia Milanowski, PWV; Izzy Milanowski, PWV; Madisyn San, RSB.

Second Team

Karee Neel, Forks; Layla Andrews, PWV; Rilyn Channell, PWV; Avery Dilley, Forks; Jayden Patana, Ilwaco; Macey Enlow, RSB; Ruby Magruder, PWV; Paetyn Beck, North Beach; Ryann Mark, RSB.

Honorable Mention

Josie Houk, RSB; Liz Lewis, RSB; Kami Harriman, RSB; Emma Frame Davenport, Ilwaco.

All-Academic Team

Forks: Chloe Gaydeski, Kylie Hull, Bailey Johnson, Brooklynn Rondeau, Kendyl Woody.

Ilwaco: Bailey Womack, Jayden Patana, Analisa Petry, Sage Womack, Emma Frame Davenport, Elizabeth Naicavacava.

North Beach: Kyla Eden, Holly Wasche, Jayci Woodman, Abbey MacDonald.

PWV: Sophia Milanowski, C.J. Sipp, Jillian Hodel, Lauren Matlock, Eliza Barnum, Rilyn Channell, Morgan Markee, Ruby Magruder, Isabelle Milanowski, Rhian Verboomen, Layla Andrews, Tylar Keeton.

RSB: Macey Enlow, Josie Houk, Liz Lewis, Maddie Boothe, Erika Kelley, Emma Glazier, Sophia Torres-Merino, Olivia White-Kelley, Ava Pine, Ryann Mark, Madisyn San.