Two Pe Ell-Willapa Valley Titans, one Raymond-South Bend Raven on Pacific All-League First Team

Published 1:30 am Tuesday, May 26, 2026

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MATT RUMBLES PHOTOGRAPHY Pe Ell-Willapa Valley shortstop Max Jarvis was named to the 2B Pacific All-League First Team for the 2026 season.

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A pair of Pe Ell-Willapa Valley Titans and one Raymond-South Bend Raven were named to the 2B Pacific All-League Baseball First Team for the 2026 season.

Titans junior shortstop/pitcher Max Jarvis (.455, 24R, 32RBI, 1.345 OPS) and sophomore catcher/pitcher Eddie Clements (.400, 29R, 19RBI) were named to the league’s top squad.

Ravens sophomore infielder/pitcher Caiden De Los Santos (.607, 17R, 25RBI, 1.361 OPS) was the lone Raymond-South Bend player named to the First Team.

North Beach’s Owen O’Hare and Davy Carpenter, PWV’s Mauricio Morales and Kaeden Blain, and RSB’s Jonah Rumbles and Edgar Chavez were named to the Second Team.

PWV head coach Kent Smaciarz was named the league’s Coach of the Year while the Ravens won the Sportsmanship Award.

The complete all-league team is as follows:

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2026 2B Pacific All-League Baseball Team

MVP: Dylan Pelas, Ilwaco

Coach of the Year: Kent Smaciarz, Pe Ell-Willapa Valley

Sportsmanship: Raymond-South Bend

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First Team

Max Jarvis, PWV; Corbin Johnson, Ilwaco; Chase Cunningham, Ilwaco; Eddie Clements, PWV; Lane Helvey, Forks; Landen Olson, Forks; Caiden De Los Santos, RSB; Haddox Hazen, Ilwaco; Cody Kaino, Ilwaco.

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Second Team

Owen O’Hare, North Beach; Mauricio Morales, PWV; Kaeden Blain, PWV; Sawyer Linquist, Ilwaco; Conner Clark, Forks; Jonah Rumbles, RSB; Edgar Chavez, RSB; Davy Carpenter, North Beach; Keyton Fisher, Ilwaco.

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Honorable Mention

Keeton Nichols, RSB; Tannon Gaydeski, Forks; Tyler Cutting, Ilwaco; Mason Dent, Forks.

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All-Academic Team

Forks: Kingston Steffen, Conner Clark, Conner Roberts, Kade Highfield.

Ilwaco: Brent Curry, Haddox Hazen, Mark Ragan, Alex Hernandez, Hunter Cutting, Caleb Parker, Nathan Lee, Sawyer Linquist.

North Beach: Houston Sourn, Liam Palmer, Malik Patton.

PWV: Kash Ruddell, Braden Neva, Liam Lennox, Bentley Howarth.

RSB: Logan Richards, Lucas Somero, Issac Qaisi, Allen Xie.