Father and son lose everything in Tuesday house fire in Hoquiam

A house fire in the 2200 block of Cherry Street in Hoquiam displaced a father and teen son Tuesday evening.

The Hoquiam Fire Department was on scene along with the Aberdeen, Cosmopolis fire departments, and Grays Harbor Fire District #2 for the single residential structure fire, which started just before 11 p.m. The first arriving firefighter reported the fire was on the front porch. Dispatch reported the calling party was screaming about getting cats out of the home.

No injuries have been reported and all occupants have been reported out. Fire is out and overhaul is in progress. Crews were on scene for much of the night extinguishing hot spots, and conducting an overhaul.

The family lost all the clothes on their back. The family is requesting clothes, school supplies and bedding, and all donations would be appreciated.

A Gofundme fund has been set up. The Gofundme post stated, “It was heartbreaking to watch. Fear of the memories lost from the meaningful items that triggered them burning up. Watching him frozen watching his life burn down as everyone around him moves around in controlled panic. Dad works hard and this 14 year old is the most respectful kind and helpful kid we have had the pleasure of getting to know. Help them restart their life, from all belongings to move in cost and cost of shelter until they are rehoused. Thank you kindly.”

As of Wednesday noon $430 raised with a goal of $50,000. To donate go to www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-teen-and-dad-after-house-fire.