Pe Ell-Willapa Valley’s tournament run ends in elimination bracket

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley’s state-tournament run ended in the elimination bracket on Saturday.

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2B STATE ELIMINATION GAME

River Ridge 8, Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 6

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley rallied from a six-run deficit before seeing its season come to an end in an 8-6 loss to River Ridge in a 2B State Tournament elimination game on Saturday at the Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima.

The Titans (22-9 overall) struggled to get out of the first inning as the No. 6 Panthers (24-4) scored six runs in the bottom of the first on six singles and two errors.

PWV got back in the game with five runs in the top of the second. Ruby Magruder and Lauren Matlock drove in runs with singles followed by a two-run double to left field off the bat of Jillian Hodel.

Layla Andrews followed with an RBI single to cut the deficit to 6-5.

PWV tied the game when catcher Sophia Milanowski singled with one out to drive in Andrews, who was on board with a leadoff double.

But the celebration was short-lived as River View rallied for two runs in the fourth, taking an 8-6 lead on Lilly Holt’s two-run double with one out.

The Titans had Rilyn Channell and Magruder on base with one out in the seventh, but Matlock flew out to center and Hodel lined out to pitcher Bryanna Denbow to end the game, and the Titans’ season.

PWV was led by Channell with three hits.

Titans pitcher Eliza Barnum (5.1 IP, 2R, 2ER, 2H, 5BB, 7K) took the loss in relief of Hodel (0.2 IP, 6R, 3ER, 6H).

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 050 100 0 – 6 13 5

River View 600 200 x – 8 8 2

WP: Denbow (7 IP, 6R, 5ER, 13H, 3BB, 3K). LP: Barnum (5.1 IP, 2R, 2ER, 2H, 5BB, 7K).

Leading hitters: PWV – Channell (3-3, R); Magruder (2-3, R, RBI); S. Milanowski (2-4); Andrews (2-4, 2B, R, RBI); Hodel (1-5, 2B, R, 2RBI); Matlock (1-4, R, RBI); I. Milanowski (1-4); Maneman (1-3, R). Holt (3-3, 2B, R, 2RBI, SB); Stacy (2-3, R, RBI); Morris (1-4, R); Koch (1-2, 2R, RBI, SB); Denbow (1-4, 2RBI); Overstreet (0-3, 2R).

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2B STATE ELIMINATION GAME

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 11, Rainier 4

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley kept its season alive with an 11-4 win over Rainier in a 2B State Tournament elimination game on Friday in Yakima.

The Titans jumped on the Mountaineers (14-12) for three runs in the bottom of the first, highlighted by an Izzy Milanowski RBI double and capped by shortstop Tylar Keeton’s run-scoring single.

PWV went up 5-1on a single by first baseman Layla Andrews followed by Jillian Hodel crossing the plate on a Milanowski sacrifice fly in the second.

Hodel doubled in two runs to extend the lead to 7-1 in the fourth.

After Rainier scored three runs in the fifth, capped by Gracie Lantz’s two-run single, PWV put the game away in the bottom half of the inning, scoring four runs on a Channell RBI single, a Keeton steal of home, and a Hodel two-run double to go up 11-4.

Titans pitcher Eliza Barnum retired the final seven batters she faced to secure the victory.

Rainier 100 030 0 – 4 4 3

PWV 320 240 x – 11 15 3

WP: Barnum (7 IP, 4R, 0ER, 4H, 4BB, 5K). LP: Henry (6 IP, 11R, 6ER, 15H, K).

Leading hitters: Rainier – Lantz (2-3, 2RBI); Naval (1-4, R); Lee (1-2); Cruse (0-2, RBI). PWV – Hodel (4-4, 2 2B, 2R, 4RBI); Matlock (2-3, 3R); Andrews (2-4, 2RBI); Magruder (2-3, 2R); I. Milanowski (1-4, 2B, R, 2RBI); S. Milanowski (1-4); Keeton (1-4, R, RBI); Channell (1-3, R, RBI).

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2B STATE QUARTERFINAL

Toledo 6, Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 4

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley was relegated to the elimination bracket with a 6-4 loss to Toledo in a 2B State Tournament quarterfinal game on Friday in Yakima.

The Titans led 1-0 over the No. 2 Riverhawks (21-6) when pitcher/left fielder Jillian Hodel singled to drive in third baseman Rilyn Channell with two outs in the top of the third inning.

But two runs on a single by Kailea Lairson in the bottom of the third, a run on a two-out single by Taysia Miller in the fourth, and three runs in the fifth capped by a Breanna Carver RBI single put PWV in a 6-1 hole late in the game.

The Titans rallied when 2B Pacific League MVP Lauren Matlock belted a three-run home run with two outs in the top of the seventh.

Hodel then walked, bringing the tying run to the plate in the form of first baseman Layla Andrews.

But Toledo pitcher Peyton Holter struck out Andrews to end the game.

Hodel had two hits to lead PWV.

Hodel also took the loss in the circle, with Eliza Barnum (2 IP, 3R, 3ER, 2H, 3BB, 2K) pitching two innings of relief for the Titans.

PWV 001 000 3 – 4 4 3

Toledo 002 130 x – 6 8 1

WP: Holter (7 IP, 4R, ER, 4H, BB, 9K). LP: Hodel (4 IP, 3R, 2ER, 6H, BB, K).

Leading hitters: PWV – Hodel (2-3, 2B, RBI); Matlock (1-3, HR, R, 3RBI); Maneman (1-3, R); Keeton (0-3, R); Channell (0-2, R). Toledo – Cooper (2-3, R, 2RBI); Carver (2-2, RBI); Lairson (1-3, R, 2RBI); Miller (1-4, RBI); X. Norberg (1-4, R); Z. Norberg (1-4, R).

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2B STATE FIRST ROUND

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 21, Cle Elum-Roslyn 8

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley opened its state tournament with a 21-8 win over No. 10 Cle Elum-Roslyn in a 2B State Tournament first-round game on Friday in Yakima.

The No. 7 Titans trailed the Warriors (14-13) 3-0 before exploding for four runs in the bottom of the second inning, highlighted by a two-run double from Ruby Magruder.

Trailing 5-4, PWV put the game away with 12 runs in the third, with shortstop Tylar Keeton belting a solo home run to center field and second baseman C.J. Sipp drove in two runs with a double in the frame.

PWV added five more runs in the fourth, capped by a two-run double by senior center fielder Lauren Matlock for a 21-6 lead.

Eliza Barnum earned the win for PWV, allowing eight runs (three earned) on six hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in the mercy-rule win.

Keeton went 4-for-4 with four runs scored to lead PWV.

CER 212 12 – 8 6 1

PWV 04(12) 5x – 21 18 3

WP: Barnum (5 IP, 8R, 3ER, 6H, 3BB, 7K). LP: Halverson (2.2 IP, 7R, 7ER, 8H, 3BB, 3K).

Leading hitters: CER – Thornton (2-3, 2 2B, 2RBI); Hageman (2-3, R, 2RBI); Case (1-3). PWV – Keeton (4-4, HR, 4R, 2RBI); Matlock (3-5, 2 2B, 2R, 3RBI); I. Milanowski (3-4, 3R, 2RBI); S. Milanowski (3-3, 2RBI); Sipp (2-3, 2B, 3R, 2RBI); Magruder (1-2, 2B, R, 2RBI); Andrews (0-2, 2R, SB); Channell (0-2, R).