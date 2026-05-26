Sports Briefs for Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Aberdeen hires new boys basketball coach

Aberdeen High School announced Rob Burton has been appointed to the head coaching position of the boys basketball team effective May 19.

“Rob has been a dedicated member of the Bobcats coaching staff for the past four years,” Aberdeen Athletic Director Doug Farmer said.

Prior to joining the Aberdeen program, Burton played basketball at Grays Harbor College from 2013-15 and also coached with the Chokers women’s basketball program.

Burton is employed as a behavior support specialist at Aberdeen High School where he has built strong relationships with students and staff, according to Farmer.

“We are excited for Rob to lead our boys basketball program and look forward to the future under his leadership,” Farmer said.

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Former Aberdeen standout third in NCAA track championships

Former Aberdeen High School standout track and field athlete Julian Campos placed third overall in the men’s 10,000 meters on May 21 at the NCAA Division II Track and Field Championships at Emporia State University in Emporia, Kansas.

Campos, who runs for Adams State University, posted a time of 29:24.76 to earn All-American status.