Grays Harbor County Administrator Sam Kim resigns

Grays Harbor County Administrator Sam Kim has resigned. He had served in the role since August 2024. The move was announced during a special meeting of the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC), which now consists of George Miller, Rick Hole and J.R. Streifel.

After what became a 95-minute executive session — “performance of a public employee,” Miller announced the move. The BOCC voted unanimously to accept Kim’s resignation and execute the termination agreement, effective at the close of business Friday.

On Wednesday, May 13, the city of Snoqualmie announced that Kim was one of three finalists for its city administrator position.

When that news came to light, Kim said, “I cannot in good conscience be one of the highest paid members of the executive staff and be able to move the county forward By setting the example, I believe I can really make a difference here. In reality, I may not get this position, so we’ll keep working at it.”

He said he would be willing to resign regardless of the Snoqualmie opportunity to save the county his $182,000 annual salary and later retracted that statement.

Heading into 2026, the county faced a a projected $8.5 million deficit and departments were asked to cut 15% each from their budget proposals for the year. Issues with the County Auditor’s Office led to Kim taking over licensing responsibilities. Kim also was a driving force for the BOCC’s strategic planning sessions, the drafting of a strategic plan, and the creation of mission and vision statements for the county, along with the hiring of the county’s first-ever chief operating officer.

After announcing Kim’s resignation, Miller read a statement on behalf of the BOCC.

“Our County Administrator Sam Kim will be stepping down from his position effective at the close of business tomorrow. We appreciate Sam’s service to Grays Harbor County and wish him well in his next chapter. As we move forward, the Board of County Commissioners remains focused on ensuring the continuity of operations, and maintaining the level of service our community expects,” the statement read, in part. “This transition comes at a time when the county is facing significant financial challenges, with rising costs outpacing revenue growth. These are not new issues, but they require thoughtful, deliberate action. The Board is committed to navigating this moment with a clear focus on fiscal responsibility, organizational stability and long-term sustainability. That means making difficult decisions where necessary while also working to strengthen communication. improve transparency and support the employees who keep this county running every day.”