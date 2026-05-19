Montesano catalyst Lex Stanfield named 1A Evergreen MVP
Published 1:30 am Tuesday, May 19, 2026
Over the past decade, the name Stanfield has become synonymous with 1A Evergreen League softball excellence.
That trend continued as Bulldogs senior leadoff hitter Lex Stanfield became the third sibling in her family to be named Most Valuable Player as the league announced its all-league team for the 2026 season.
As the catalyst for Monte’s prodigious high-pressure offense, Stanfield was arguably the toughest out in the undefeated Bulldogs’ lineup. The bunt and slap-hitting specialist batted a league-leading .710 with 22 hits – including four triples – and scored 17 runs in eight league games this season.
In leading Monte to its current 24-0 record, the speedy third baseman batted .628 with 59 hits and an on-base percentage of .643, joining older sisters and former Monte greats Samantha and Jessica Stanfield as league MVPs.
Stanfield was the prototypical leadoff hitter, tallying team-highs in runs scored (44), stolen bases (26), triples (7) and struck out a mere seven times in 98 plate appearances.
Joining Stanfield on the league’s First Team were four of her Montesano teammates.
The Bulldogs two ace pitcher in sophomore Violet Prince (4-0, .000 ERA, 6H, R, 23BB, 50K) and senior Grace Gooding (4-0, 1.83 ERA, 15H, 3BB, 26K) were named to the league’s top squad, as were junior shortstop Jaelyn Butterfield (.667, 2.13 OPS, 15R, 3HR, 18RBI, 10SB) and sophomore center fielder Taylor Galvin (.577, 2HR, 12R, 16RBI).
Hoquiam junior catcher Mya Standstiper earned a spot on the First Team after hitting .538 with 10 runs and an OBP of .556 in league play this season.
Grizzlies pitcher Hallie Burgess also earned a First Team nod after striking out 54 in 42 innings pitched and hitting .462 with 12 hits, including a home run, in league.
Elma standout junior twins in pitcher Ashlynn Weld and catcher Raelynn Weld were each named to the First Team, as were Eagles teammates in junior shortstop Aubree Simmons and junior third baseman Lynsee Bednarik.
The complete all-league team is as follows:
~~~
2026 1A Evergreen All-League Softball
MVP: Lex Stanfield, Montesano, sr., third baseman
First Team
Raelynn Weld, Elma, jr., catcher
Ashlynn Weld, Elma, jr., pitcher
Lynsee Bednarik, Elma, jr., third baseman
Aubree Simmons, Elma, jr., shortstop
Hallie Burgess, Hoquiam, jr., pitcher
Mya Standstipher, Hoquiam, jr., catcher
Jaelyn Butterfield, Montesano, jr., shortstop
Taylor Galvin, Montesano, soph., center fielder
Grace Gooding, Montesano, sr., pitcher
Violet Prince, Montesano, soph., pitcher
Second Team
Caroline Cole, Elma, soph., outfield
Avery Brodhead, Hoquiam, soph., outfield
Aaliyah Kennedy, Hoquiam, soph., infield
Lexi LaBounty, Hoquiam, sr., shortstop
Regan Wintrip, Montesano, sr., first baseman
Lainey Robinson, Montesano, soph., second baseman
Charlie Culp, Rochester, soph., infield
Addi Morgan, Rochester, sr., infield
Katen Burkhardt, Tenino, jr., pitcher
Jaeleen Woodward, Tenino, sr., catcher
Honorable Mention
Kenna Monroe, Elma, jr., outfield
Kacee Kruger, Hoquiam, sr., outfield
Charlee Fairbairn, Montesano, soph., outfield
Kylie Gonia, Tenino, fr., outfield
Callie Mickelson, Tenino, jr.