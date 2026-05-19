Prep Softball Roundup: Pe Ell-Willapa Valley powers its way into state softball tournament

MATT RUMBLES PHOTOGRAPHY Pe Ell-Willapa Valley’s Rilyn Channell cheers on her teammates during a win in the 2B District 4 Tournament on Saturday in Centralia.

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MATT RUMBLES PHOTOGRAPHY Pe Ell-Willapa Valley’s Jillian Hodel was a single shy of the cycle in a 15-5 win over Rainier in the 2B District 4 third-place game on Saturday in Centralia.

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MATT RUMBLES PHOTOGRAPHY Pe Ell-Willapa Valley’s Lauren Matlock connects with a pitch during a 2B District 4 Tournament win over Forks on Saturday at Fort Borst Park in Centralia.

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MATT RUMBLES PHOTOGRAPHY Pe Ell-Willapa Valley’s Lauren Matlock celebrates after hitting one of her six home runs at the 2B District 4 Tournament on Saturday at Fort Borst Park in Centralia.

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Pe Ell-Willapa Valley advanced to the state tournament with a third-place finish at districts on Saturday.

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2B DISTRICT 4 THIRD-PLACE GAME

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 15, Rainier 5

The Pe Ell-Willapa Valley power station was on display as the Titans qualified for state with a 15-5 win over Rainier in the 2B District 4 Tournament third-place game on Saturday at Fort Borst Park in Centralia.

Seven of the 19 base hits the Titans (20-7 overall) had in the game went for extra bases, including four home runs against the Mountaineers (13-10).

The Titans were led by star center fielder Lauren Matlock, who had a solo home run in the top of the fifth, and a two-run blast to center in the seventh, and standout left fielder Jillian Hodel, who was a single away from hitting for the cycle.

Hodel put PWV up 5-1 with a solo home run in the top of the fifth with catcher Sophia Milanowski also homering in the game with a two-run bomb to center field.

Matlock, Hodel, first baseman Layla Andrews and shortstop Tylar Keeton each had three hits in the win.

With the victory, PWV advances to the 2B State Tournament as the No. 7 seed and will face No. 10 Cle Elum-Roslyn in the first round at 9 a.m. on Friday at the Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima.

PWV 000 343 5 – 15 19 0

Rainier 001 013 0 – 5 12 4

WP: Barnum (5 IP, 5R, 5ER, 9H, BB, 3K). LP: Cruse (4.2 IP, 7R, 6ER, 9H, BB, 4K).

Leading hitters: Rainier – Lee (3-4, R); Hill (2-3, R, RBI); Cruse (1-4, RBI); Lantz (2-4, HR, 2B, R, RBI); Tsagris (2-4, R); Henry (1-3, 2B, R). PWV – Matlock (3-5, 2 HR, 3B, 3R, 3RBI); Hodel (3-5, HR, 3B, 2B, 3R, 2RBI); Andrews (3-5, 2R, 3RBI); Keeton (3-5, 2B, R, RBI); I. Milanowski (2-5, R); Channell (1-4, 2R, 2RBI); Magruder (1-4, R); Sipp (1-1, R).

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DISTRICT ELIMINATION GAME

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 24, Forks 9

Pe Ell-Willapa had more than enough offense in a 24-9 win over Forks in the 2B District 4 Tournament elimination game on Saturday at Fort Borst Park in Centralia.

The Titans advanced to state with a 26-hit performance against the Spartans (12-9), including 11 extra-base hits.

PWV center fielder continues her hot hitting at the dish, going 3-for-6 with two home runs and four RBI.

Matlock belted a solo home run to put PWV up 8-7 in the top of the fourth and capped off a nine-run sixth inning with a three-run shot over the center-field fence for a 24-8 lead.

Standout catcher Sophia Milanowski also had two home runs in the game with a two-run blast in the top of the second and a solo dinger to tie the game at 5-5 in the third.

Shortstop Tylar Keeton followed with a solo home run to put PWV up 6-5 in the third and left fielder/pitcher Jillian Hodel belted a two-run homer in the top of the sixth as PWV smashed six home runs in the game.

First baseman Layla Andrews, right fielder Izzy Milanowski and third baseman Rilyn Channell had four hits apiece for a PWV lineup that had eight players with multi-hit games.

Eliza Barnum earned the win, allowing seven runs (three earned) in three innings pitched for PWV.

Hodel allowed two runs (one earned) in three innings of relief.

PWV 025 539 – 24 26 5

Forks 142 101 – 9 9 0

WP: Barnum (3 IP, 7R, 3ER, 6H, BB, 5K). LP: Gaydeski (3.2 IP, 7R, 7ER, 10H, 3K).

Leading hitters: PWV – I. Milanowski (4-4, 3 2B, 5R, 2RBI); Andrews (4-6, 2B, 3R); Channell (4-5, R, 6RBI); Matlock (3-6, 2 HR, 3R, 4RBI); Hodel (3-6, HR, 2R, 2RBI); Keeton (3-4, HR, 3R, 3RBI); S. Milanowski (2-2, 2HR, 3R, 3RBI); Magruder (2-5, 2B, R, 2RBI). Forks – Dilley (2-4, HR, R, 2RBI); Neel (2-4, 2R, RBI); Peters (2-4, 2B, RBI); Rondeau (1-3, 2B, R); Gaydeski (1-4, R, RBI).

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Rainier 22, Raymond-South Bend 7

Raymond-South Bend’s hope for another trip to state ended with a 22-7 loss to Rainier in a 2B District 4 Tournament elimination game on Friday at Fort Borst Park in Centralia.

The Ravens (8-11) committed six errors in the game, leading to nine unearned runs for the Mountaineers.

RSB saw the game get out of hand in the second inning as Rainier scored 10 runs in a frame that included six base hits and five walks.

Fifteen Rainier batters came to the plate in the 10-run inning.

The Ravens tried to claw back in the game, with second baseman Ryann Mark and pitcher Madi San driving in runs with singles in the bottom of the second, right fielder Kami Harriman’s two-run single in the third and a solo home run by standout catcher Ava Pine in the fourth.

Harriman went 3-for-3 to lead Raymond-South Bend.

Rainier 3(10)3 06 – 22 13 3

RSB 032 11 – 7 11 6

WP: Henry (5 IP, 7R, 6ER, 11H, 2BB, K). LP: San (5 IP, 22R, 13ER, 13H, 14BB, 2K).

Leading hitters: Rainier – Naval (3-6, 4R); Hill (2-4, HR, 4R, 5RBI); Lantz (2-4, 2B, 2R, 3RBI); Ela. Henry (1-1, 2B, 4R, 4BB); Cruse (1-3, 2R, 2RBI); Green (1-2, R, 3RBI); Elly Henry (1-2, 3R, RBI); Tsagris (1-5, RBI); Lee (1-4, RBI). RSB – Harriman (3-3, 2R, 2RBI); Pine (2-3, HR, 2R, RBI); San (2-4, 2B, 2RBI); Mark (2-3, R, RBI); Houk (1-4, R, RBI); Boothe (1-3).

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DISTRICT SEMIFINALS

Napavine 12, Pe Ell Willapa Valley 2

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley’s run at a district title ended with a 12-2 loss to Napavine in the 2B District 4 Tournament semifinal game on Friday at Fort Borst Park in Centralia.

The Titans fell behind early at the Tigers (18-2) opened the scoring on Hayden Kaut’s three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning.

A three-run shot off the bat of Hannah Fry kickstarted a four-run second for Napavine, putting PWV in a 7-0 hole after two frames.

After a Lyla Kirkpatrick solo blast led off the Tigers’ half of the third inning, the Titans got on the board with a pair of runs in the fourth on a two-run home run by right fielder Ruby Magruder.

But Napavine added four more runs in the bottom of the inning and shut the Titans out in the fifth to had PWV a run-rule loss.

PWV 000 20 – 2 8 4

Napavine 341 4x – 12 11 0

WP: Lyons (5 IP, 2R, 2ER, 8H, 5BB, 2K). LP: Barnum (2 IP, 8R, 3ER, 6H, K).

Leading hitters: PWV – Magruder (2-2, 2HR, R, 2RBI); Hodel (2-3, 2 2B); Matlock (1-2); S. Milanowski (1-2); Maneman (1-1, R); Sipp (1-1). Napavine – Kaut (2-3, HR, 3R, 3RBI); C. Fay (2-3, HR, R, RBI); Kirkpatrick (2-3, HR, 2R, RBI); H. Fay (1-3, HR, R, 3RBI); Brevard (1-2, RBI); Wheeler (1-3, R, RBI).

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DISTRICT QUARTERFINALS

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 14, Rainier 9

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley got its postseason started with a 14-9 win over Rainier in a 2B District 4 Tournament quarterfinal game on Friday at Fort Borst Park in Centralia.

Half of the 10 Titans hits in the game went for extra bases, led by senior center fielder Lauren Matlock, who had two home runs and five RBI in the win.

PWV scored three in the first capped by a Layla Andrews RBI double followed by a Matlock two-run home run for a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the second.

After Rainier took a 7-5 lead with six runs in the fourth, Matlock tied the game with a two-run shot over the right-field fence in the bottom of the frame.

The Titans pulled away with seven runs in the fifth, highlighted by an RBI double by shortstop Tylar Keeton to score outfielder/pitcher Jillian Hodel.

Andrews had three hits for the Titans.

Rainier 001 602 0 – 9 11 4

PWV 320 270 x – 14 10 2

WP: Barnum (5 IP, 9R, 8ER, 10H, 3BB, 5K). LP: Cruse (6 IP, 14R, 8ER, 10H, 7BB, 4K).

Leading hitters: Rainier – Hill (3-5, 2R, RBI); Henry (2-5, 2B, R, 2RBI); Lantz (2-4, R, 2RBI); Naval (1-5, 2RBI); Cruse (1-4, R); Tsagris (1-3, R, RBI); Green (1-2, R, RBI). PWV – Andrews (3-4, 2B, R, RBI); Matlock (2-5, 2 HR, 3R, 5RBI); Hodel (2-4, HR, 2R); Keeton (1-4, 2B, 2R, RBI); S. Milanowski (1-4, RBI); Channell (1-3, R, SB).

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Napavine 26, Raymond-South Bend 8

Raymond-South Bend’s chances for a second-straight district title ended with a 26-8 loss to Napavine in the 2B District 4 Tournament quarterfinal game on Friday at Fort Borst Park in Centralia.

The Ravens jumped on the Tigers for four runs in the top of the first, paced by RBI singles from utility player Josie Houk and shortstop/pitcher Macey Enlow.

But Napavine followed with seven in the bottom of the frame, capped by a three-run double by Dakota Lyons.

A Ryann Mark RBI double in the second made it a 7-4 game, but RSB couldn’t get out of the third as Napavine scored 13 runs on nine walks, three hits, three hit batters and an error.

The Ravens scored four more runs in the top of the fifth on run-scoring singles by first baseman Liz Lewis, right fielder Kami Harriman and pitcher/shortstop Madi San.

San and Enlow combined to allow 22 earned runs on 13 hits, 14 walks and eight hit batters.

RSB 400 04 – 8 12 1

Napavine 70(13) 6x – 26 13 2

WP: Lyons (4 IP, 4R, 3ER, 7H, BB). LP: San (2.1 IP, 15R, 15ER, 8H, 8BB, K).

Leading hitters: RSB – Harriman (2-3, 2RBI); Enlow (2-3, 2R, RBI); Glazier (2-4, R, RBI); San (2-3, R, RBI); Mark (1-3, 2B); Houk (1-4, 2B, R, SB); Pine (1-3, R, RBI); Lewis (1-3, R, RBI). Napavine – Brevard (3-3, 2B, 2R, 5RBI); Kirkpatrick (3-3, HR, 3R, 3RBI); Lyons (2-3, HR, 2B, 3R, 5RBI); Evander (2-2, 2B, 4R, RBI); C. Fay (2-5, 2R, 3RBI); H. Fay (1-3, 3R, RBI).