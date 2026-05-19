Elma sweeps team titles at league-championship meet

Published 1:30 am Tuesday, May 19, 2026

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano’s Haley Schweppe won two races at the 1A Evergreen League Championships on Friday at Montesano High School.

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PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano’s Benny Anderson (left) leads Hoquiam’s Ryker Maxfield in a race at the 1A Evergreen League Championships on Friday at Montesano High School.

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PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Elma’s Logan Mullins competes in the 110-meter hurdles at the 1A Evergreen League Championships on Friday at Montesano High School.

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PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Elma’s Annaliese Richey (right) leads Montesano’s Marissa Schweppe down the stretch of the girls 400 meters at the 1A Evergreen League Championships on Friday at Montesano High School.

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PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Elma’s Ritchie Guadarrama (middle) leads Rochester’s Dominic Delgado (left) and Hoquiam’s Andrew Le in the boys 100-meter sprint at the 1A Evergreen League Championships on Friday at Montesano High School.

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MONTESANO–The Elma Eagles swept both the boys and girls team titles at the 1A Evergreen League Championships on Friday at Jack Rottle Field in Montesano.

Led by three event wins from standout junior sprinter Ritchie Guadarrama (100 meters, 200, 400), the Eagles boys team scored 143.67 points to place in front of second-place Montesano (107).

The Bulldogs were led by senior distance runner Benny Anderson, who also won three events with victories in the 800, 1600 and 3200.

Tenino (104.33), Hoquiam (80) and Rochester (67) placed third through fifth, respectively.

The Eagles girls team placed first with 154 points to beat second-place Hoquiam (119).

Annaliese Richey (400), Kahlea Tolentino (100 hurdles), Audreauna Kanios (high jump) and the 4×400 relay team of Alana Murrieta , Mikayla Roberts, Kanios and Richey won events to lead Elma.

Hoquiam senior thrower Sydney Gordon won both the shot put and discus competitions while Montesano distance runner Haley Schweppe won the 800 and 1,600-meter races.

All Twin Harbors qualifiers for the district meet are listed below.

Elma, Hoquiam and Montesano qualifiers will compete at the 1A District 4 Championships on Thursday at Seton Catholic High School.

Local qualifiers

Boys

100 meters: 1, Ricardo “Ritchie” Guadarrama, Elma, 11.26. 3, Andrew Le, Hoquiam, 11.68.

200: 1, Guadarrama, Elma, 22.50. 2, Le, Hoquiam, 23.60. 3, Cohen Finch, Elma, 23.84.

400: 1, Guadarrama, Elma, 51.86. 2, Gilbert Rodriguez, Elma, 53.10. 3, Connor Schnoor, Hoquiam, 56.97.

800: 1, Benny Anderson, Montesano, 2:03.63. 2, Colton Sweet, Montesano, 2:05.91. 3, Ashton Brown, Elma, 2:06.96.

1600: 1, Anderson, Montesano, 4:38.35. 2, Ryker Maxfield, Hoquiam, 4:41.39. 3, Frank Roberts, Montesano, 4:58.31. 4, Aaron Balagot, Hoquiam, 4:59.15.

3200: 1, Anderson, Montesano, 10:02.62. 2, Maxfield, Hoquiam, 10:03.97. 3, Balagot, Hoquiam, 10:27.92. 4, Alexander Bale, Montesano, 10:32.26 PB.

110 hurdles: 1, Logan Mullins, Elma, 17.36. 2, Haven Wunsch, Elma, 19.08. 3, Elijah Stoddard, Elma, 20.26.

300 hurdles: 1, Owen Young, Montesano, 42.96 PB. 2, Mullins, Elma, 44.07.

4×100 relay: 2, Hoquiam (Bryan Escobar, Sawyer Getchman, Schnoor, Le), 46.25. 3, Elma (Pepper Holcomb, Jackson Staples, Cohen Finch, Javier Garcia), 47.62.

4×400 relay: 1, Elma (Mullins, Garcia, Holcomb, Rodriguez), 3:37.43. 2, Montesano (Roberts, Anderson, Colton Sweet, Jerrell Bayless), 3:39.54.

Shot put: 4, Marcus Jones, Elma, 39-1. 5, Lucas Delgado, Montesano, 38-10.5.

Javelin: 1, Gavin Root, Montesano, 152-6. 4, Schnoor, Hoquiam, 130-7 PB. 6, Ronald Landon, Hoquiam, 121-10.

High jump: 2, Quinton Prater, 5-2. 4-tie, Braeden Dryden, Elma, 5-0. 4-tie, Elijah Roberts, Elma, 5-0.

Pole vault: 1-tie, Riley Rosetta, Montesano, 9-0 PB. 1-t, Haven Wunsch, Elma, 9-0. 1-t, Dryden, Elma, 9-0. 1-t, Aaron Frafjord, Montesano, 9-0. 1-t, Jimy Gill, Hoquiam, 9-0.

Long jump: 1, Jackson Staples, Elma, 19-6.5 PB. 2, Rodriguez, Elma, 19-4.5.

Triple jump: 2, David Flink, Montesano, 37-9.5 PB. Staples, Elma, no distance.

Girls

100: 1, RenaèJah Burtenshaw, Hoquiam, 12.32. 2, Maggi Quigg, Hoquiam, 13.28. 3, Izabella Page, Montesano, 13.84.

200: 1, Quigg, Hoquiam, 27.56. 2, Marissa Schweppe, Montesano, 28.82. 3, Page, Montesano, 29.81.

400: 1, Annaliese Richey, Elma, 1:04.00. 2, M. Schweppe, Montesano, 1:06.03 PB. 4, Maddison Genn Shea, Elma, 1:14.66.

800: 1, Haley Schweppe, Montesano, 2:21.98. 2, Richey, Elma, 2:28.23.

1600: 1, H. Schweppe, Montesano, 5:26.61. 3, Emily Anderson, Montesano, 6:25.30. 4, Juliet Lisle, Hoquiam, 7:02.40 PB. 5, Hannah Schlesser, Hoquiam, 7:10.44.

3200: 1, Kamille Vandevender, Montesano, 12:31.86. 2, Zoe Ray, Montesano, 13:09.53. 5, Braelyn McGinn, Elma, 13:32.58.

100 hurdles: 1, Kahlea Tolentino, Elma, 19.35. 2, Sophia Varnadore, Elma, 19.55. 3, Cassidy Bowen, Elma, 20.46.

300 hurdles: 2, K. Tolentino, Elma, 59.37.

4×100 relay: 1, Hoquiam (Emily Brodhead, Quigg, Brittany Alcala, RenaèJah Burtenshaw), 51.69.

4×200 relay: 3. Elma (Alana Murrieta, Paiton Flores, Trinity Whipple, Katelyn Bounking), 1:04.40.

4×400 relay: 1, Elma (Murrieta, Mikayla Roberts, Audreauna Kanios, Richey), 4:41.28. 3, Hoquiam (Juliet Lisle, Makalah Haskey, Meg Roloff, Hannah Schlesser), 5:26.16.

Shot put: 1, Sydney Gordon, Hoquiam, 38-1. 2, Kanios, Elma, 31-10.5. 3, Charli Smith, Elma, 31-4. 4, Carmen Bennefeld, Montesano, 30-3 PB. 5, Sara Tinoco, Elma, 26-7.

Discus: 1, Gordon, Hoquiam, 93-8. 2, Smith, Elma, 89-0 PB. 4, Natalie Henry, Elma, 83-1. 6, Tinoco, Elma, 75-0.

Javelin: 1, Paige Busz, Montesano, 101-11. 4, Kanios, Elma, 90-2. 5, Clara Quigg, Hoquiam, 87-5 PB.

High jump: 1, Kanios, Elma, 4-2. 2-t, Juliet Lisle, 4-0. 2-t, Roberts, Elma, 4-0. 2-t, Cassidy Bowen, Elma, 4-0. 2-t, Haskey, Hoquiam, 4-0.

Pole vault: 1, Brodhead, Hoquiam, 8-0. 2, Keren Parra, Hoquiam, 8-0. 3, Kaleigh Budd, Hoquiam, 7-6 PB.

Long jump: 2, Quigg, Hoquiam, 14-8.25. 4, Page, Montesano, 14-0.

Triple jump: 2, Bowen, Elma, 29-1.5 PB. 3, Flores, Elma, 28-5.5. 4, M. Schweppe, Montesano, 28-0 PB. 5, Dulce Oliveros-Farias, 26-10.5. 6, McGinn, Elma, 25-1.25.