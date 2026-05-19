North Beach continues dominance at Pacific League championships

SUBMITTED PHOTO The North Beach Hyaks swept both the boys and girls team titles for the fifth-consecutive season at the 2B Pacific League Championships on Friday at Raymond High School.

RAYMOND–The North Beach Hyaks swept both the boys and girls team titles for the fifth-consecutive season at the 2B Pacific League Championships on Friday at Raymond High School.

North Beach dominated the team standings, with the boys team scoring 230 points – 124 better than second-place Raymond-South Bend – and the girls team tallying 241 points to best the Ravens by 117.

The Hyaks girls team won nine events at the meet while the boys team collected seven first-place finishes from seven different athletes.

Winning events for the Hyaks boys team was Brayden Fry (1600), Dakota Frank (3200), Kenny Frank (110 hurdles), George Harmon (javelin), Nash Emmitt (pole vault), J.J. Eastman (long jump) and Parker Johnson (triple jump).

Mackenzie McCrory (100, 200) and Jazmine Goldman (800, javelin) won two events apiece to lead the Hyaks girls team, which also got wins from Judith Fabian (400), Elka Cox (100 hurdles), Alaysha McCrory (300 hurdles), Denahli Hoylman (pole vault), Brooklyn Reither (triple jump) and the 4×100 and 4×200 relay teams (Mackenzie McCrory, Reither, Cox, Alaysha McCrory).

“This was a dominating win from top to bottom for both the boys and girls,” North Beach head coach Peter Fry said. “We had many high finishes, but then the depth to bolster those efforts as well. We had to brave several rain squalls tonight, but that makes it fun and memorable.”

Raymond-South Bend’s boys team got wins from Toby Lorton (800), Jack Milton (300 hurdles), Ray Robinett-Skoubo (discus), Chris Banker (high jump) and the 4×100-meter relay team.

Avalyn Stigall (discus) and Ava Baugher (high jump) won events for the Ravens girls team.

Hyaks and Ravens that qualified for the District 4 Championship meet on Thursday in Centralia are listed below.

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Local qualifiers

Boys

100 meters: 2, Malik Jackson, North Beach, 12.01.

200: 3, Jackson, North Beach, 24.51.

400: 3, Toby Lorton, Raymond-South Bend, 55.53.

800: 1, Brayden Fry, North Beach, 4:59.84 PB. 2, Dakota Frank, North Beach, 5:00.89. 3, Major Hudson, North Beach, 5:10.94 PB.

3200: 1, Frank, North Beach, 11:26.98. 2, Fry, North Beach, 11:43.17. 3, Cash Gersitz, North Beach, 11:47.93 PB.

110 hurdles: 1, Frank, North Beach, 18.49 PB. 2, Jack Milton, RSB, 18.71. 3, Isaiah McDannell, North Beach, 18.92 PB.

300 hurdles: 1, Milton, RSB, 45.71. 2, McDannell, North Beach, 46.35 PB.

4×100 relay: 1, RSB (Manny Becerra-Souza, Ray Robinett-Skoubo, Levi Karchesy, Chris Banker), 46.43. 2, North Beach (Daiz Aloka, Jeremiah Eastman, Gabriel Rinke, Jackson), 46.48.

4×400 relay: 3, RSB (Richard Abad, Milton, Leeum Capps, Lorton), 3:57.75.

Shot put: 2, Robinett-Skoubo, RSB, 40-9.

Discus: 1, Robinett-Skoubo, RSB, 141-1 PB. 3, George Harmon, North Beach, 116-5. 4, Clayton Thierolf, North Beach, 110-10 PB.

Javelin: 1, Harmon, North Beach, 154-8 PB. 2, Parker Johnson, North Beach, 126-3 PB. 4, Thierolf, North Beach, 124-10 PB.

High jump: 1, Chris Banker, RSB, 6-0. 2, Eastman, North Beach, 5-2. 3, Ayden Will, RSB, 5-0. 4, Major Hudson, North Beach, 4-10.

Pole vault: 1, Nash Emmitt, North Beach, 9-6. 3, Sonny Terrell, North Beach, 8-0. 4, Daiz Aloka, North Beach, 7-6 PB.

Long jump: 1, Eastman, North Beach, 19-0.75. 2, Rinke, North Beach, 18-6.5. 4, Ayden Will, RSB, 17-1 PB.

Triple jump: 1, Johnson, North Beach, 39-9 PB. 2, Eastman, North Beach, 39-2. 3, Lorton, RSB, 37-4.

Girls

100: 1, Mackenzie McCrory, North Beach, 13.67. 2, Denahli Hoylman, North Beach, 14.30.

200: 1, M. McCrory, North Beach, 29.22.

400: 1, Judith Fabian, North Beach, 1:07.08. 2, Hannah Didion, RSB, 1:07.97.

800: 1, Jazmine Goldman, North Beach, 2:50.26. 2, Fabian, North Beach, 2:54.00 PB.

1600: 2, Claire Merrin, RSB, 7:04.51 PB. 3, Jayna Britt, North Beach, 7:44.81.

3200: 3, Britt, North Beach, 17:23.56. 4, Elise Barron, North Beach, 21:43.73.

100 hurdles: 1, Elka Cox, North Beach, 17.76. 2, Alaysha McCrory, North Beach, 18.50. 3, Cooper Bale, RSB, 18.90.

300 hurdles: 1, A. McCrory, North Beach, 52.18. 2, Cox, North Beach, 55.58. 3, Clara Joslin, North Beach, 1:04.03.

4×100 relay: 1, North Beach (M. McCrory, Brooklyn Reither, Cox, A. McCrory), 54.13. 3, RSB (Keirha Runyon, Livi Young, Katelynn Clute, Alayna Capps), 57.88.

4×400 relay: 1, North Beach (M. McCrory, Reither, Cox, A. McCrory), 1:55.84. 3, RSB (L. Young, E. Young, Clute, Hannah Didion), 2:04.38.

4×400 relay: 2, North Beach ( Denahli Hoylman, Haylee Howe, Goldman, Judith Fabian), 4:45.01. 4, RSB (Alayna Capps, Clute, Bale, Didion), 4:51.65.

Shot put: 2, Londynn Faletogo, North Beach, 27-11.5 PB. 3, Avalyn Stigall, RSB, 26-11. 4, Goldman, North Beach, 26-9 PB.

Discus: 1, Stigall, RSB, 99-6. 2, Faletogo, North Beach, 76-9 PB. 3, Makenzie Antilla, RSB, 69-0.

Javelin: 1, Goldman, North Beach, 94-0. 3, Stigall, RSB, 75-4. 4, Ava Baugher, RSB, 66-3 PB.

High jump: 1, Baugher, RSB, 4-8. 2-t, Elise Barron, North Beach, 3-10. 2-t, Ashlynn Turriziani, North Beach, 3-10. 5, Brylee Yi, RSB, 3-10. 6, Fabian, North Beach, 3-8.

Pole vault: 1, Hoylman, North Beach, 7-0. 2, Emily Young, RSB, 6-0. 3, Arabella Porter, North Beach, 5-6.

Long jump: 2, Reither, North Beach, 14-5.5 PB. 4, L. Young, RSB, 13-11.75 PB.

Triple jump: 1, Reither, North Beach, 31-9. 2, Cooper Bale, RSB, 29-6.5. 3, Baugher, RSB, 27-11.