Aberdeen’s Knutson places third and tennis district championships

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Aberdeen’s Sophie Knutson, seen here in a file photo, placed third overall at the 2A District Girls Tennis Singles Championships on Saturday in Longview.

LONGVIEW–Aberdeen Sophie Knutson will return to the state meet after placing third at the District 4 Singles Tennis Tournament on Friday-Saturday at the Mint Valley Tennis Center in Longview.

Knutson defeated Mark Morris’ Emme MacArthur 6-0, 6-1 to open her district tournament before falling to eventual district champion Jenny Serebriakova (Columbia River) 6-0, 6-1 in Match No. 2.

The Bobcats junior standout then beat Washougal’s Emily Townsend 6-2, 6-1 and in her third match to advance to the district third-place contest.

Against Washougal’s Tessa Townsend in her final match of the day, Knutson feel behind after dropping the first set 6-1, but bounced back to win the next two sets 6-4 and 6-2 to secure third place in the district and a spot in the state tournament.

Aberdeen’s Madi Ritter also competed at the district meet, dropping her first match to Tessa Townsend 7-5 and 6-1 and falling to Emily Townsend 1-6, 6-4 and 6-3 in her second match.

“The Bobcats played tough at districts this year. I am impressed with both girls’ play and toughness on court,” Aberdeen head coach Ashley Kohlmeier said. “Although Madi’s season is over, she achieved so much this year and ended her senior season only having lost three total matches. Sophie fought hard to come back in that final match this weekend. She made great adjustments and took advantage of offensive opportunities when they were given to her. She plays such smart tennis and always plays to her strengths.”

Knutson was named the No. 15 seed for the upcoming 2A Girls State Tennis Singles Championships on Friday-Saturday at the Nordstrom Tennis Center in Seattle.