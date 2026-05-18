Upcoming Grays Harbor County live music events
Published 1:30 am Monday, May 18, 2026
Shaun Beebe
Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores
Every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.
Every Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m.
That Irish Guy
Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores
Friday, May 22 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Saturday, May 23 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.
Rock and Blues Flea Market Festival
Memorial Day Weekend
Ocean Shores Convention Center
Opera Workshop – Highlights from Carmen
Bishop Center for the Performing Arts
Saturday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m.
The singers of the Grays Harbor Opera workshop present a gala evening of operatic favorites, featuring some of the most iconic scenes from Bizet’s Carmen.
Adults $15
Senior/Grays Harbor area students $12
GHC students and 12 and under free
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino Memorial Weekend
Saturday, May 23
CODA Led Zeppelin Tribute
8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. 21+
$30 entry includes a beverage coupon
Sunday May 24
Heart by Heart
8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. 21+
$30 entry includes a beverage coupon
Danny Boy
Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores
Friday, May 29 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Saturday, May 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.
The North Beach Singers
From Sea to Shining Sea — A Musical Odyssey
Galilean Lutheran Church in Ocean Shores
Friday, May 29 at 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 30 at 3 p.m.
Concerts benefit the Ocean Shores Food Bank
Dr Jop Funkin’ Shop
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino
June 5-6 from 8 to 11 p.m. each night
Colin Gage
Red Cedar in Hoquiam
Friday, June 5 at 7 p.m.
Kevin Case
Corks & Taps – Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Oean Shores
Friday June 5 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Deerswerver
Porthole Pub Bar & Grill in Ocean Shores
Saturday, June 6 at 9 p.m.
Jon Reynolds
Mount Olympus Brewing Company in Aberdeen
Saturday, June 6 from 7 to 9 p.m.
Grays Harbor Symphony and String Ensemble – Level Up!
Bishop Center for the Performing Arts
Sunday, June 7 at p.m.
Level Up! Featuring iconic soundtracks from beloved franchises, the Grays Harbor Symphony will highlight the evolution of video game music. In addition, the concert will feature the winner of the annual Grays Harbor Music Teachers Association Concerto Competition.
Adults $15
Senior/Grays Harbor area students $12
GHC students and 12 and under free
Grays Harbor College Honors Recital
Bishop Center for the Performing Arts
A performance to honor Grays Harbor College music students.
Free Admission
Wednesday, June 10 at 7 p.m.
Colin Gage
The Garage in Ocean Shores
Saturday, June 13 at 6 p.m.
Dogger
Saturday, June 13 at 9 p.m.
Gray Goat Bar and Grill in Oakville
Outshined featuring Artis the Spoonman
Along with Poppa Woody, Liquid Courage, and Keven and Justin Hoffman
Saturday, June 13 at 7 p.m.
Aberdeen Elks
$16 in advance, $20 at the door