Upcoming Grays Harbor County live music events

Published 1:30 am Monday, May 18, 2026

Stan Sidor as Cadmus at a Grays Harbor Opera Workshop performance last year.

Shaun Beebe

Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores

Every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Every Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m.

That Irish Guy

Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores

Friday, May 22 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 23 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.

Rock and Blues Flea Market Festival

Memorial Day Weekend

Ocean Shores Convention Center

Opera Workshop – Highlights from Carmen

Bishop Center for the Performing Arts

Saturday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m.

The singers of the Grays Harbor Opera workshop present a gala evening of operatic favorites, featuring some of the most iconic scenes from Bizet’s Carmen.

Adults $15

Senior/Grays Harbor area students $12

GHC students and 12 and under free

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino Memorial Weekend

Saturday, May 23

CODA Led Zeppelin Tribute

8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. 21+

$30 entry includes a beverage coupon

Sunday May 24

Heart by Heart

8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. 21+

$30 entry includes a beverage coupon

Danny Boy

Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores

Friday, May 29 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.

The North Beach Singers

From Sea to Shining Sea — A Musical Odyssey

Galilean Lutheran Church in Ocean Shores

Friday, May 29 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 30 at 3 p.m.

Concerts benefit the Ocean Shores Food Bank

Dr Jop Funkin’ Shop

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino

June 5-6 from 8 to 11 p.m. each night

Colin Gage

Red Cedar in Hoquiam

Friday, June 5 at 7 p.m.

Kevin Case

Corks & Taps – Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Oean Shores

Friday June 5 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Deerswerver

Porthole Pub Bar & Grill in Ocean Shores

Saturday, June 6 at 9 p.m.

Jon Reynolds

Mount Olympus Brewing Company in Aberdeen

Saturday, June 6 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Grays Harbor Symphony and String Ensemble – Level Up!

Bishop Center for the Performing Arts

Sunday, June 7 at p.m.

Level Up! Featuring iconic soundtracks from beloved franchises, the Grays Harbor Symphony will highlight the evolution of video game music. In addition, the concert will feature the winner of the annual Grays Harbor Music Teachers Association Concerto Competition.

Adults $15

Senior/Grays Harbor area students $12

GHC students and 12 and under free

Grays Harbor College Honors Recital

Bishop Center for the Performing Arts

A performance to honor Grays Harbor College music students.

Free Admission

Wednesday, June 10 at 7 p.m.

Colin Gage

The Garage in Ocean Shores

Saturday, June 13 at 6 p.m.

Dogger

Saturday, June 13 at 9 p.m.

Gray Goat Bar and Grill in Oakville

Outshined featuring Artis the Spoonman

Along with Poppa Woody, Liquid Courage, and Keven and Justin Hoffman

Saturday, June 13 at 7 p.m.

Aberdeen Elks

$16 in advance, $20 at the door