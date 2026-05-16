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Twin Harbors Prep Scoreboard for Saturday, May 16, 2026

Published 1:30 am Saturday, May 16, 2026

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Montesano ace pitcher Caden Grubb tossed a complete-game shutout in a 4-0 win over Seton Catholic to win the 1A District 4 championship on Saturday at Olympic Stadium in Hoquiam.
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RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Montesano ace pitcher Caden Grubb tossed a complete-game shutout in a 4-0 win over Seton Catholic to win the 1A District 4 championship on Saturday at Olympic Stadium in Hoquiam.

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Montesano ace pitcher Caden Grubb tossed a complete-game shutout in a 4-0 win over Seton Catholic to win the 1A District 4 championship on Saturday at Olympic Stadium in Hoquiam.
RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD The Montesano Bulldogs pose for a photo after winning the 1A District 4 championship with a 4-0 victory over Seton Catholic on Saturday at Olympic Stadium in Hoquiam.

Twin Harbors Prep Scoreboard for Saturday, May 16, 2026:

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PREP BASEBALL

1A District 4 Championship

Seton Catholic 0

Montesano 4

(Undefeated Bulldogs win first district title since 2019)

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2A District 4 Elimination game

Aberdeen 4

R.A. Long 5

(Aberdeen eliminated)

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2B District 4 Elimination game

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 6

Ilwaco 2

(PWV earns trip to state tournament with win)

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PREP SOFTBALL

1A District 4 Championship

Montesano 14

Elma 0

(Montesano head coach Pat Pace’s 600th win)

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1A District 4 Semifinal

Montesano 3

Seton Catholic 0

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Lynden Christian 2

Elma 10

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1A District 4 Elimination game

Columbia-White Salmon 10

Hoquiam 8

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2B District 4 Elimination game

Forks 9

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 24

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2B District 4 Third-Place game

Rainier 5

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 15

(Titans 3rd in district, advance to state)

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1B District 4 Championship

Ocosta 9

Naselle 15

(Wildcats second in district heading to state tourney)

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BOYS PREP SOCCER

1A District 4 Championship

King’s Way Christian 2

Raymond-South Bend 0

(Ravens suffer first loss of season, second straight defeat in district-title game)

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1A District 4 Third-Place game

Elma 2

Columbia-White Salmon 1

(Down a man, Eagles rally to advance to state)

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