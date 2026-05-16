Twin Harbors Prep Scoreboard for Saturday, May 16, 2026
Published 1:30 am Saturday, May 16, 2026
Twin Harbors Prep Scoreboard for Saturday, May 16, 2026:
~~~
PREP BASEBALL
1A District 4 Championship
Seton Catholic 0
Montesano 4
(Undefeated Bulldogs win first district title since 2019)
~~~
2A District 4 Elimination game
Aberdeen 4
R.A. Long 5
(Aberdeen eliminated)
~~~
2B District 4 Elimination game
Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 6
Ilwaco 2
(PWV earns trip to state tournament with win)
~~~
PREP SOFTBALL
1A District 4 Championship
Montesano 14
Elma 0
(Montesano head coach Pat Pace’s 600th win)
~~~
1A District 4 Semifinal
Montesano 3
Seton Catholic 0
~~~
Lynden Christian 2
Elma 10
~~~
1A District 4 Elimination game
Columbia-White Salmon 10
Hoquiam 8
~~~
2B District 4 Elimination game
Forks 9
Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 24
~~~
2B District 4 Third-Place game
Rainier 5
Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 15
(Titans 3rd in district, advance to state)
~~~
1B District 4 Championship
Ocosta 9
Naselle 15
(Wildcats second in district heading to state tourney)
~~~
BOYS PREP SOCCER
1A District 4 Championship
King’s Way Christian 2
Raymond-South Bend 0
(Ravens suffer first loss of season, second straight defeat in district-title game)
~~~
1A District 4 Third-Place game
Elma 2
Columbia-White Salmon 1
(Down a man, Eagles rally to advance to state)