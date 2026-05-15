Prep Roundup: Aberdeen baseball, softball teams sent to elimination brackets

Aberdeen’s softball and baseball teams will have to fight off elimination as we review recent district playoff games on the Harbor.

~~~

PREP SOFTBALL

Aberdeen 9, Columbia River 3

Aberdeen advanced to the 2A District 4 semifinals with a 9-3 win over Columbia River on Thursday at Recreation Park in Chehalis.

The Bobcats (16-5 overall) took a 1-0 lead against the Rapids (12-8) when Ally Adams drove in standout third baseman Britten Neal with a sacrifice fly in the first inning.

Aberdeen broke the game open with seven runs in the second, keyed by four doubles in the frame and capped by an RBI single by pitcher Maysinn Jones to score shortstop Ally Adams.

After the Rapids scored three in the top of the third, Aberdeen added a run on a Cheyanna Kohn sac fly to score outfielder Rylee Hendrickson for a 9-3 lead in the bottom half of the inning.

Jones would shut out Columbia River over the final four innings of the game to earn the victory.

Eight different Bobcats collected a hit in the game, led by Neal, who went 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

Columbia River 003 000 0 – 3 8 1

Aberdeen 171 000 x – 9 9 1

WP: Jones (7 IP, 4R, 3ER, 8H, BB, 6K). LP: Houk (3 IP, 9R, 7ER, 9H, 4BB, K).

Leading hitters: CR – Ehlers-Bakas (2-4, 2B, R, RBI); Hull (1-3, R, RBI); Corona (1-4); Lew (1-3, R); Delano (1-3, RBI); Easter (1-3); Pratoussy (1-3). Aberdeen – Neal (2-3, 2B, 2R); C. Kohn (1-2, R, 3RBI, SF); Yakovich (1-2, 2B, R, RBI); Adams (1-4, 2B, R, 2RBI, SF); Jones (1-3, RBI); E. Kohn (1-3, 2B, R); Baker (1-2, R, RBI, SB); Gaddis (1-3, R).

Mark Morris 17, Aberdeen 0

Aberdeen suffered its worse loss of the season 17-0 against Mark Morris in a 2A District 4 semifinal game on Thursday at Recreation Park in Chehalis.

The Bobcats (16-6) had no answers for the Monarchs (21-1) as Mark Morris hammered six extra-base hits — including three home runs — off Aberdeen pitching while ace pitcher Makenzie Henthorn held the Bobcats to just one hit in the game.

Aberdeen trailed 1-0 after a Shyanne Sellers solo home run in the first and fell behind 5-0 after the Monarchs’ four-run top of the second innings, paced by a three-run double by Megan Fugleberg.

Mark Morris scored eight in the third, including a three-run bomb by Keira McGinley and a two-run shot off the bat of Mikaila Warfield to put the Cats in a 13-0 hole.

The top-ranked Monarchs added four runs in the fifth to relegate Aberdeen to the elimination bracket.

Third baseman Britten Neal had Aberdeen’s lone hit in the game with a two-out single in the bottom of the third inning.

Aberdeen had just three baserunners in the game as pitcher/first baseman Maysinn Jones walked and second baseman Cheyanna Kohn was hit by a pitch.

Jones and reliever Emelia Kohn (2.2 IP, 8R, 3ER, 4H, K) combined to allow 17 runs (12 earned) on 13 hits and two walks with two strikeouts in the loss.

Five Aberdeen errors led to five unearned runs for the Monarchs.

With the loss, Aberdeen faced Tumwater in a district-elimination game on Friday at Recreation Park in Chehalis, after The Daily World’s press time.

Mark Morris 148 04 – 17 13 0

Aberdeen 000 00 – 0 1 5

WP: Henthorn (5 IP, 0R, H, BB, 8K). LP: Jones (2.1 IP, 9R, 9ER, 9H, 2BB, K).

Leading hitters: Mark Morris – Sellers (3-4, HR, 2B, 3R, 2RBI); McGinley (2-3, HR, 2R, 3RBI); Fugleberg (2-4, 2 2B, 3R, 3RBI); Warfield (1-4, HR, 2R, 2RBI); Lee (1-3, R, RBI); Wild (1-4, 2R, RBI); Woodbridge (1-4, R, RBI). Aberdeen – Neal (1-2); Jones (0-1, BB).

Other games

1B District 4 Tournament

Wahkiakum 16, Wishkah Valley 4

(Wishkah eliminated)

~~~

PREP BASEBALL

Tumwater 6, Aberdeen 1

Aberdeen will have to fight out of the elimination bracket after a 6-1 loss to Tumwater in a 2A District 4 semifinal game on Wednesday at W.F. West High School in Chehalis.

The Bobcats (13-9) managed just three singles in the game against the Thunderbirds (19-4) and their starting pitcher Jimmy Womach.

Womach grounded in to a fielder’s choice to score the game’s first run in the bottom of the first inning and Tumwater put Aberdeen in a 3-0 hole after a two-run single by Luke Overbay in the third.

The Bobcats responded with a run in the fourth on a Mylan Bruner fielder’s choice ground out to score catcher Sam Schreiber.

Two more T-Birds runs in the fourth, capped by an RBI double by Wyatt Chase, and one in the sixth when Overbay was plunked by a pitch with the bases loaded, rounded out the final score.

Aberdeen pitcher/shortstop Bubba Jones, third baseman Gabe Matthews and Schreiber each had a single and outfielder Donavaan Hedgpeth was hit by a pitch to reach base.

Jones and reliever Mason Hill (2 IP, R, ER, 2H, 2BB) combined to allow six runs on seven hits and four walks with one strikeout in the game.

With the loss, Aberdeen takes on R.A. Long in a district-elimination game at 2 p.m. on Saturday at W.F. West High School.

Aberdeen 000 100 0 – 1 3 0

Tumwater 102 201 x – 6 7 2

WP: Womach (7 IP, R, 0ER, 3H, 6K). LP: Jones (4 IP, 5R, 4ER, 5H, 2BB, K).

Leading hitters: Aberdeen – Schreiber (1-3, R, SB); Matthews (1-3); Jones (1-3, SB); Bruner (0-3, RBI).

Tumwater – Overbay (1-2, 3RBI); Davis (1-2, 2B, R); Bunn (1-4, 2B, R); Womach (1-3, RBI); Chase (1-2, R, SB); Arthur (1-2).