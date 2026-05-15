Boys Prep Soccer Roundup: Raymond-South Bend advances to second-straight district-title game

Montesano’s Daniel Schallon (12) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal in 3-2 loss to La Center in a 1A District 4 Tournament elimination game on Thursday at Montesano High School.

Montesano’s Drew Bruland (9) gets his head on the ball during a 3-2 loss to La Center in a 1A District 4 Tournament elimination game on Thursday at Montesano High School.

Aberdeen’s Cris Lopez (left) battles for possession with R.A. Long’s Alex Wooden during the Bobcats’ 1-0 loss in a 2A District 4 elimination game on Thursday in Aberdeen.

The Raymond-South Bend Ravens celebrate a 1-0 win over Columbia-White Salmon in a 1A District 4 Tournament semifinal game on Thursday at Sanchez Field in South Bend.

Raymond-South Bend’s Michael Nunez (16) defends a shot during a 1-0 win over Columbia-White Salmon in a 1A District 4 Tournament semifinal game on Thursday at Sanchez Field in South Bend.

Raymond-South Bend’s Jose Ramirez (7) leaps to make a play against Columbia-White Salmon’s Juan Santoyo-Luna during a 1-0 win in a 1A District 4 Tournament semifinal game on Thursday at Sanchez Field in South Bend.

Raymond-South Bend reached its second straight district championship while Aberdeen and Montesano saw their seasons come to an end as we review Twin Harbors boys prep soccer games from Thursday.

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BOYS PREP SOCCER

Raymond-South Bend 1, Columbia-White Salmon 0

Raymond-South Bend advanced to its second-consecutive district-championship game with a 1-0 win over Columbia-White Salmon in a semifinal game on Thursday in South Bend.

The game’s only goal came late in the second half by RSB junior forward Jose Ramirez to secure the win for the Ravens (17-0-1).

The Ravens will face King’s Way Christian in the district final at 4 p.m. Saturday at Tenino High School.

CWS 0 0 – 0

RSB 0 1 – 1

La Center 3, Montesano 2

Montesano’s season came to an end in gut-wrenching fashion with a 3-2 loss to La Center in a 1A District 4 Tournament elimination game on Thursday at Montesano High School.

The Bulldogs (11-8-2 overall) took an early lead on a goal by junior midfielder Emery Watson just 14 minutes into the game.

Late in the first half, a foul in the box gave the Wildcats (10-6-2) a penalty kick, which was converted by senior forward Ian Johnson to tie the game at 1-1 in the 36th minute.

With neither team scoring throughout the majority of a back-and-forth second half, Monte caught a break on a set piece.

A well-placed corner kick from junior Brady Whipple was sent to the front of the Wildcats goal. Bulldogs junior midfielder Daniel Schallon leaped through a sea of La Center defenders to get his head on the ball and put it into the net for a 2-1 lead in the 62nd minute.

The Monte defense held for much of the remainder of the game, but small lapses eventually led to disaster.

With just three minutes left in regulation time, a slow-rolling forward pass from La Center forward Ethan Wilson got through two Monte defenders and found the foot of Johnson, who made a slight one-tap redirection past Bulldogs keeper Matt Causey and into the net to tie the game.

In stoppage time, Wilson found himself with the ball behind the Monte defense and slotted a shot past Causey for the game-winner, handing the Bulldogs a heart-breaking 3-2 season-ending loss.

“The last three years, we’ve lost the lead late in the game to get eliminated,” Monte head coach Fidel Sanchez said. “We just can’t hang on to those leads in elimination games. It’s just something with our mentality or our focus because our fate is just not aligning with the start and what we want in the outcome of the game. We had command of the game, but our mistakes were just too many. … To be honest with you, we’ve been unlucky all season long with those things. When we win, we win well. When we lose, we lose ugly. Today was one of those games where it should’ve been us, and it wasn’t to be. It’s hard to swallow and I feel bad for the seniors that have to go out this way.”

The game was the last for Monte seniors Rufus Krasowski, Terek Gunter, Andey Melendez, Cris Tobar and Kaden Stott.

La Center 1 2 – 3

Montesano 1 1 – 2

Scoring

First half – 1, Montesano, Watson, 14th minute. 2, La Center, Johnson, 36th minute.

Second half – 3, Montesano, Schallon (B. Whipple), 62nd minute. 4, La Center, Johnson (Wilson), 77th minute. 5, La Center, Wilson, 84th minute.

R.A. Long 1, Aberdeen 0

Aberdeen’s season came to an end with a 1-0 loss to R.A. Long in a 2A District 4 Tournament elimination game on Thursday at Stewart Field in Aberdeen.

After Aberdeen goalkeeper Grady Osina blocked a 1-on-1 chance to keep the game scoreless early on, the Bobcats (13-5) fell behind 25 minutes into the game to the Lumberjacks (12-8) on a long shot that caught Osina off his line.

In the second half, Aberdeen increased the offensive pressure, spending much time in the attacking third and getting several solid shots on net, but the R.A. Long keeper made save after save to keep the game at 1-0.

Aberdeen thought it had a potential game-tying penalty kick after senior defender Edgar Ceja was kicked in the face while attempting to head the ball off a corner kick, but neither the linesman or referee called for a foul, securing the Bobcats’ fate.

“Great hustle and toughness by our boys tonight. We just couldn’t make the right touch when we needed to or seem to catch a break this game,” Aberdeen head coach Larry Fleming said. “So proud of our team for having the best record in league this season and for just missing a chance to make state.”

Aberdeen loses 13 players off its senior-heavy roster, including captains Ceja, midfielder Tyson Dunlap and defender Ryker Scott.

R.A. Long 1 0 – 1

Aberdeen 0 0 – 0

Scoring

First half – 1, R.A. Long, 25th minute.

Second half – none.

Elma 4, Rochester 0

Elma is one win away from qualifying for the state tournament after a 4-0 win over Rochester on Thursday at Davis Field in Elma.

The Eagles (14-3-2) kept their season alive with three goals in the first half to take command of the game against the Warriors (10-11).

Despite missing starting goalkeeper Trey Yeager for the second straight game, Elma held Rochester scoreless thanks in large part to the play of occasional practice goaltender Brian Ortega, who stepped in to make several key saves in the Eagles victory.

“The team rallied around him and he did a fantastic job,” Elma head coach Carson Seaberg said of Ortega, who made his first varsity start in net. “He made a couple of saves that were unexpected.”

Elma got off to a quick start with a goal from standout midfielder Luis Torres in the third minute and took a 2-0 lead when high-scoring forward Manny Venegas put one into the net off an assist from sophomore midfielder Jordan Kain.

Elma took a 3-0 lead at the half when Torres fed a ball to Kain for a goal just before the halftime whistle.

Venegas would score his second of the game off a pass from Eagles assist leader Ivan Rodriguez just three minutes into the second half.

After suffering a disheartening 4-1 loss to King’s Way Christian in the first round, Seaberg and the Elma coaching staff focused on getting the team ready for a pressure-packed elimination game.

“We challenged the guys pretty hard in practice. We were very direct in watching film that we were not playing up to our potential,” he said. “This group just accepts it so well. … They’re fun to be around, work their tails off and didn’t let the moment get bigger than them.”

Elma advances to play Columbia-White Salmon in a winner-to-state, loser-out game at noon on Saturday at Tenino High School.

Rochester 0 0 – 0

Elma 3 1 – 4

First half – 1, Elma, L. Torres, 3rd minute. 2, Venegas (Kain), 10th minute. 3, Kain (L. Torres), 39th minute.

Second half – 4, Venegas (Rodriguez), 43rd minute.