Student Athlete Spotlight: Zach Timmons, senior, Montesano High School

Parents: Steve and Shannan Timmons

Sports Participation: Football and baseball

G.P.A.: 3.94

The American Medical Association says the average height for an American male in their late teens is 5 feet 9 inches. Zach Timmons is 5 feet 9 inches tall. That fact is the only thing average about the senior Montesano running back and leadoff hitter for the undefeated and No. 1 ranked Bulldog baseball team.

In football Timmons was picked as an all-state defensive back as a junior and an all-state running back as a senior. It is a rare feat to have been named to both teams. He was voted the 1A Evergreen League Offensive MVP, a controversial choice since many believed he should have been the league MVP after a stellar year on defense compared to player of the year, Ethan Rodriguez, from Rochester. Timmons’ consolation could be when he crunched the 6-foot 5-inch, 227-pound Rodriguez on a critical fourth down stop in what was essentially the league championship game, which Monte won.

Timmons has great vision and, at only 175 pounds, runs like a big back always falling forward. Zach averaged over 8 yards per carry and 20 yards per catch out of the backfield with 21 total touchdowns. In baseball he has great anticipation and range at second base, and he is a switch-hitting leadoff batter that has stroked five home runs so far this year. Timmons has hit a home run from both sides of the plate this season and long-time Monte fans can’t recall that ever happening before. He steals bases and gets timely hits like the game-ender versus LaCenter on Tuesday to send the Bulldogs to the district championship game.

Timmons is self-made in the weight room, practice fields and classrooms. He only knows one speed — 100 percent full throttle ahead. He isn’t a talker, he is a doer, and when he puts on any cleats he is a human highlight film waiting to happen. Today at Olympic Stadium he will try to lead his team to the 2026 1A District Baseball Championship.

The Daily World: This may be a tough question for you, but what is your favorite sport?

Zach Timmons: When I was growing up it was always baseball, and I didn’t start football for a few years, but, honestly … I mean, if I’m playing football it’s football and during baseball it’s baseball. I just love them both. That is tough.

TDW: What’s been the hardest thing for you in order to be such a high performer both academically and athletically?

Timmons: I think, honestly, it’s been harder on the school side for me. Athletics has come kind of naturally for me in a lot of ways. It has taken a lot of discipline in order to always get your work done on time and the right way. It takes effort to get good grades and it can be stressful. That might be more stress than doing sports itself.

TDW: So do you think it’s less stressful to line up and play corner against Rochester’s Power T offense or get the ball on 3rd and 2?

Timmons: OK. I see what you mean.That is a different stress, though (wry smile).

TDW: What is your favorite academic subject and why?

Timmons: I really like history. It could be the history of Washington, or the world in general. I think it’s really interesting. Also WWI to WWII and to the ‘60s, it’s interesting to see how things change. I had a class up at the (Grays Harbor) college and we got to go pretty in-depth on it.

TDW: What does this Monte baseball team need to do this year to get into the Final Four and then win it?

Timmons: We’ve done a really good job this year of just relaxing and taking some of that stress off. We know we’re good enough to just go out and beat teams so we just go and do it by being calm and focused. Last year we were so tense and scared to make mistakes to lose the game, and that was what we did, made mistakes and lost. We have a lot of playoff experience and we’re using it to our advantage now.

TDW: If you could only eat one kind of food what would it be?

Timmons: I guess it would have to go steak. Steak and like some different sauces. For the sides I like mac-n-cheese or a salad, like a Caesar salad.

TDW: What, no baked potato? What about au gratin or scalloped potatoes? French fries?

Timmons: I am not a potato guy. I hate potatoes. It’s kind of weird because I like french fries. It’s like the texture of thick potatoes or something that gets me. No big Jo Jo’s either.

TDW: What do you think is the most important skill for a corner?

Timmons: I think it’s that you’ve got to be able to see, to be able to understand what’s going on in front of you. Eye discipline, putting your eyes at the right spot at the right time. You can’t just stare at the receiver or the quarterback and diagnose the play. Vision is the most important for running back, too.

TDW: I’m gonna force you to pick one moment. What is the most memorable moment in your student-athlete career at Montesano up until now?

Timmons: Being able to experience the Final Four in football last year, and we played in that big stadium, and it seemed like the whole town was there, it was crazy. We knew [Seton Catholic was] big, like triple our size, but we knew we had the support and the whole community behind us … it was fun to play in front of it all.

TDW: Sorry for this question. You’ve had a lot of success, but what was a lowlight in your career so far?

Timmons: When I broke my leg at the beginning of football my sophomore year. It was out of my control and I couldn’t do anything. It is the worst mental state I’ve ever been in. … I wanted to quit football it was so bad. It was horrible. So when I came back, I came back hard.

TDW: If you aren’t on the field, or doing schoolwork, what is Zach Timmons doing?

Timmons: Like a hobby? Oh, man. If I do have some free time I’ll catch something on the TV, hang out with my girlfriend. Some people go golfing but I’m so terrible at it I won’t go.

TDW: You’ve been chosen to play in the East-West state all star football game this summer and you get to go with some teammates. What are your thoughts on this right now?

Timmons: Yeah, I’m so excited for it for a couple of reasons. I get to play football again, and get to do it with Toren (Crites), Kole (Kjesbu) and Mason (Fry) so it’s really cool. I gotta say I’m nervous thinking about it right now, though, because I am definitely not in shape to play football right now with playing baseball. I’ll probably pass out in the first drill.

TDW: Good luck and thanks for sharing with us.

Timmons: You’re welcome, thanks. Go ‘Dogs!