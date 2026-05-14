Sprint Car Summer Challenge Series debuts at Grays Harbor Raceway

Aberdeen’s Jake Sorenson in the #28 car surges out front in an IMCA Modifieds race earlier this season.

This Saturday at Grays Harbor Raceway is race number two in the 360 Sprint Cars Summer Challenge Series.

Skagit Speedway hosted the first race two weeks ago. This year is an eight-race series with four at Skagit Speedway and four at Grays Harbor Raceway. An important element this season is that a competitor can miss or drop a race at either location and remain eligible for a share of the season ending $6,000 point fund. Defending champion and opening night victor Destry Miller is expected to race Saturday night.

The popular PHRA Dwarf Cars make their return to the raceway this weekend. Drivers will be aiming to knock Brad Martin down a few pegs after winning races in both the PHRA and NW Midget classes already this season. In their only appearance of the year, the Pacific Micro Sprints will also square off in Elma Saturday night.

Although early in the season, state points leader Craig Moore looks to head off a challenge from former state champion Tyson Blood in the IMCA Modifieds. This is the fourth running of the Modifieds this year and the last tune up for the Clash double header the following weekend.

Scheibel, Greene, and Kerrigan earn wins in week four

Last Saturday, on a night where the Grays Harbor Raceway family paid tribute to Ryder Miles, son of Hornets driver Nick Miles and his wife Jessica, after his sudden passing last week, Jason Scheibel would get his first ever win at Grays Harbor Raceway in the Hornets A Main.

Scheibel was able to pass Nick Miles after lap five and would hold off Austin Kerrigan and Steve Entler for nine laps to seal the victory.

David Greene won his second straight at the raceway in the Limited Sprints. He was followed by Jailynn Serrano and Piper Harless. Greene also won the heat and quick time, completing the trifecta.

The first Super Stock race of the season was an all-Kerrigan affair as Austin held off his dad, Shane, for 30 laps to secure the win. The elder Kerrigan made a serious run at his son with about five laps to go, but couldn’t secure the position. Scott Fritz placed third after long battles with Tom Hecker and Jayson Wolcott.

The Grays Harbor Raceway family got a positive update from the Vacknitz family that Dale Vacknitz Sr. is in good spirits and on the long road to recovery after a hard crash into the wall Saturday racing his #90 Hornet car. Vacknitz Sr. suffered a broken back, pelvis, rib and lower leg as well as a punctured lung. In his estimation, he expects to be up and walking in three months.

For more information about upcoming races and events go to graysharborraceway.com or by searching Facebook and Instagram.