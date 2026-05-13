Boys Prep Soccer Roundup: Aberdeen keeps season alive with shutout win over W.F. West

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Aberdeen midfielder Gibran Garcia (right) pries the ball away from a W.F. West player during the Bobcats’ 4-0 win in a 2A District 4 elimination game on Tuesday at Stewart Field in Aberdeen.

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Aberdeen midfielder Cris Lopez gets his head to the ball during a 4-0 win over W.F. West in a 2A District 4 elimination game on Tuesday at Stewart Field in Aberdeen.

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Aberdeen forward Gonzalo Blanes (right) pivots against W.F. West’s Julian Casimiro during the Bobcats’ 4-0 win in a 2A District 4 elimination game on Tuesday at Stewart Field in Aberdeen.

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Aberdeen’s Tyson Dunlap (9) is defended by W.F. West’s Rafael Mendez (7) and Gage Grisham during the Bobcats’ 4-0 win in a 2A District 4 elimination game on Tuesday at Stewart Field in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen staved off elimination as we review boys prep playoff soccer games on the Harbor.

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BOYS PREP SOCCER

Aberdeen 4, W.F. West 0

Aberdeen found the finishing touch it was missing a game prior to eliminate W.F. West 4-0 in a 2A District 4 Tournament game on Tuesday at Stewart Field in Aberdeen.

The Bobcats (13-4 overall) scored early in each half to earn their second win over the Bearcats (10-8-1) in three meetings this year, ending W.F. West’s season in the process.

After failing to score on several scoring opportunities in a 1-0 loss to Ridgefield in its district opener, Aberdeen made a point in practice to finish plays and it showed on Tuesday.

The Bobcats scored two goals inside the first 20 minutes of the first half and scored five minutes into the second half to remain in control of the game.

A throw-in from midfielder Ricky Granados was headed by forward Yoanis Chignesse to senior forward Gonzalo Blanes, who beat two defenders before hitting a tough-angled shot from the right side past Bearcats keeper River Haydon for a 1-0 lead.

The Bobcats went up 2-0 when senior midfielder and co-captain Tyson Dunlap received a boot from Haydon near midfield, beat two defenders and placed a low shot through Haydon’s legs for a goal.

Up by two goals at the half, midfielder Gibran Garcia’s throw-in was flicked across the face of the goal, skipped past the reach of a W.F. West defender and to the foot of Dunlap, who shot it into the open far side for a 3-0 lead in the 45th minute.

With W.F. West pressing in hopes of keeping its season alive, Blanes sent a perfectly-placed chip over the Bearcats defense to a wide-open Chignesse, who sent a one-touch finish past Haydon for a 4-0 lead in the 66th minute.

“All of us want to go to state and just wanted to fight as hard as we could to get there,” Dunlap said. “This is the last ride for most of us. At the next practice, we took it to heart and practiced finishing the whole time. … We wanted to start off strong, usually we struggle with that, but today we came out and hit them as hard as we could.”

The closest W.F. West came to scoring was two shots that rang off the crossbar as the Aberdeen defense did a good job of keeping the Bearcats out of the middle.

“We kept most of their opportunities from distance, and we can live with that,” said Aberdeen head coach Larry Fleming, who commended the defense of his back line players Ryker Scott, Edgar Ceja, Josh Alcala and Cris Lopez.” We defended really well. The communication was really good and our passing this game was one of the best all year, especially early on in that first half. … Overall, it was our best team game. We passed so well and gave (W.F. West) very few chances.”

“After our first loss against them, we never wanted to lose again to them. It was our mentality to not lose again,” Dunlap said. “I’m proud of my team. Proud of the defense, proud of the offense, proud of everyone.”

Aberdeen moves on to face R.A. Long in another district-elimination game at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Stewart Field.

W.F. West 0 0 – 0

Aberdeen 2 2 – 4

Scoring

First half – 1, Aberdeen, Blanes (Chignesse). 2, Aberdeen, Dunlap.

Second half – 3, Aberdeen, Dunlap, 45th minute. 4, Aberdeen, Chignesse (Blanes), 66th minute.

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Columbia-White Salmon 5, Montesano 2

Montesano will have to fight through the elimination bracket after a 5-2 loss to Columbia-White Salmon in a 1A District 4 elimination game on Tuesday at Columbia High School.

The Bulldogs (11-5-2) trailed 2-0 after the Bruins (14-3-1) scored twice inside the first 20 minutes of the first half.

Monte cut into the deficit when standout senior midfielder Cris Tobar scored in the 21st minute.

But the Bruins responded for two goals just a few minutes apart in the 26th and 28th minutes to take a 4-1 lead into the halftime break.

Monte scored its second goal of the game when Peter Bruland put one in the net off an assist from Brady Whipple in the 53rd minute to halve the Bruins’ lead at 4-2.

CWS would score late in the game as Monte pressed the attack to send the Bulldogs to the elimination bracket.

Monte had five shots in the game, three on target, and three corner kicks.

Bulldogs goal keeper Matt Causey made seven saves in the loss.

Monte hosts La Center in an elimination game at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Montesano 1 1 – 2

CWS 4 1 – 5

Scoring

First half – 1, CWS, 5th minute. 2, CWS, 16th minute. 3, Montesano, Tobar, 21st minute. 4, CWS, 26th minute. 5, CWS, 28th minute.

Second half – 6, Montesano, P. Bruland (B. Whipple), 53rd minute. 7, CWS, 79th minute.

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Other games

1A District 4 Tournament

King’s Way Christian 4, Elma 1

Raymond-South Bend 5, La Center 2

(Adam Mora 3 goals, Jose Ramirez 2 goals for RSB)