Elma’s Moore wins third crown, Montesano takes team title at district golf championships
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, May 13, 2026
TUMWATER–Elma senior Olivia Moore won her third district title while the Montesano Bulldogs headed home with the team trophy as the conclusion of the 1A District 4 Championships on Monday-Tuesday at the Tumwater Valley Golf Course.
Moore won her third title and second in a row by finishing the two-day tournament with a total score of 165 strokes over 36 holes of golf. Moore’s score was 7-over par and 12 strokes better than Montesano junior Makena Blancas, who finished second.
“(Moore) has set the standard for what it means to be an Eagle golfer and the team will miss her next year,” said Elma head coach Ryan Moore, whose Eagles program also had freshman Mercedes Carter qualify for state with a ninth-place finish. “Really proud of the girls grit these past two days at Tumwater Valley. The course was in great shape for a championship. It was great to see our new players step up and contribute to our third place finish.”
Led by Blancas, Makenzie Hart, Ashley Hill, Lucy Scott and Rory Gourdin – each of whom placed in the top 10 – Montesano won the team title ahead of King’s Way Christian.
Hart placed fourth overall (183), Hill was fifth (187), Scott took eighth (192) and Gourdin finished in 10th place (202) for the Bulldogs.
Hoquiam’s Itzia Armas-Enriquez placed in a three-way tie for 12th place with King’s Way Christian’s Kennedy Lowe and La Center’s Stella Koitzsch with identical scores of 210.
With the top 13 golfers qualifying for state, a playoff was held between the three to determine the final two state spots.
Arms-Enriquez and Lowe made it through to qualify for state.
The 1A Girls State Championships are scheduled for May 19-20 at the MeadowWood Golf Course in Liberty Lake.
Team standings
1, Montesano. 2, King’s Way Christian. 3, Elma.
Individual results
1, Olivia Moore, Elma, 165 (+7). 2, Makena Blancas, Montesano, 179 (+17). 3, Sam Sica, King’s Way Christian, 181 (+18). 4, Makenzie Hart, Montesano, 183 (+19). 5, Ashley Hill, Montesano, 187 (+19). 6, Macie Pisarczyk, KWC, 189 (+25). 7, Kallan Sharp, KWC, 190 (+190). 8, Lucy Scott, Montesano, 192 (+21). 9, Mercedes Carter, Elma, 193 (+23). 10, Rory Gourdin, Montesano, 202 (+27). 11, Hiley Lawson, Kalama, 208 (+34). 12-tie, Itzia Armas-Enriquez, Hoquiam, 210 (+33). 12-t, Kennedy Lowe, KWC, 210 (+31). 12-t, Stella Koitzsch, La Center, 210 (+34). 15, Fiona Storedahl, Kalama, 217 (+33). 16, Kyla Rudy, Elma, 220 (+45). 17, Sonja Austad, La Center, 224 (+42). 18, Roslid Newbill, 234 (+50). 19, Allie Wood, Seton Catholic, 235 (+235). 20, Anna Hudson, La Center, 239 (+56).
Missed the cut (local only): Lucero Cruz, Elma, 116; Mila Tolentino, Elma, 121; Emmalin Gonzales, Elma, 128. Audrey Patten, Hoquiam, 129; Ecko Bisher, Hoquiam, 134.