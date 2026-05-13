Prep Baseball Roundup: Montesano cruises into district final win run-rule win over La Center

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano’s Zach Timmons smacks a walk-off single to drive in the final run of a 10-0 win over La Center in a 1A District 4 quarterfinal game on Tuesday at Olympic Stadium in Hoquiam.

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PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano center fielder Tyson Perry ranges back to make a catch during a 10-0 win over La Center 1A District 4 quarterfinal game on Tuesday in Hoquiam.

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RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Montesano pitcher Kolson Hendrickson led the Bulldogs to a second-straight complete-game shutout with a 10-0 win over La Center in a 1A District 4 quarterfinal game on Tuesday in Hoquiam.

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RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Montesano shortstop Toren Crites (2) attempts to turn a double play against La Center’s Brady Brandenburg during the Bulldogs’ 10-0 win in a 1A District 4 quarterfinal game on Tuesday in Hoquiam.

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Montesano and Aberdeen earned key district wins as we review Tuesday’s Twin Harbors playoff prep baseball.

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PREP BASEBALL

Montesano 10, La Center 0

Montesano completed arguably its best two-day performance at the 1A District Tournament in recent history.

The Bulldogs used a combination of superb pitching, a consistent offense and some highlight-reel defense to dispatch of La Center 10-0 in a quarterfinal game on Tuesday at Olympic Stadium in Hoquiam.

The Bulldogs (23-0 overall) jumped on the Wildcats (16-6) for three runs in the bottom of the first inning, highlighted by consecutive RBI triples from catcher Colton Grubb and shortstop Toren Crites.

In the fifth, Monte got a run on a Zach Timmons RBI single to drive in pinch-runner Coco Wilson for a 4-0 lead.

Colton Grubb and Crites followed with back-to-back walks to load the bases and were followed by Caden Grubb getting plunked by a Wyatt Brannan pitch to drive in Timmons with Monte’s fifth run.

After a bases-loaded walk to left fielder Casey Daniels pushed across a Bulldogs run in the fifth inning, Monte added three more runs all with two outs.

Crites drove in Timmons and Daniels with a single followed by a Caden Grubb base hit to score Perry for a 9-0 lead.

Monte would close out its second straight walk-off, mercy-rule victory when Timmons laced a single to center field to score outfielder Mason Fry for the 10-0 win.

Monte right-handed pitcher Kolson Hendrickson was sharp, scattering four hits and two walks with five strikeouts in six scoreless innings pitched.

“It’s really nice when you have a great defense behind you,” Hendrickson said. “I’m not trying to overpower anyone, just throwing strikes and letting the defense work. We definitely made a statement, but we’re not done yet.”

Hendrickson had help from the Bulldogs defense, which had just one error in the game and included a rally-killing catch by Perry, who laid out in a full sprint to make a diving snare in the right-center field gap, robbing Brannan of a run-scoring extra-base hit with one out in the top of the fourth.

“Off the bat, honestly, I thought it was the right fielder’s ball,” Perry said of his eye-popping catch. “But with the wind and that lefty tail, I thought I had a chance and I may as well go give it a try and lay out for it. … After that catch, it was a big momentum swing to give Kolson an opportunity to continued to pound the strike zone and have trust in our defense.”

“When I saw that ball hit, I was thinking double right away, then Tyson just comes in and dives and makes the play,” Hendrickson said. “Great outfield and great infield.”

“Defense has been one of those things this year we’ve been focusing on,” said Monte head coach Mike Osgood, whose team had committed a total of 17 errors this season. “We’ve been averaging 50-60 errors a season, which is just kind of crazy having 2-3 errors per game. It’s been huge for us cutting that down drastically.”

Timmons and Crites had two hits apiece for a Monte offense that found all sorts of ways to score in the win.

Six different Bulldogs had a base hit, Monte drew seven walks in the game, had four batters hit by a pitch and swiped five bags in the win.

With the victory, Monte secured a spot in the state tournament and a date with two-time defending district champion Seton Catholic in the district final, which is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Saturday at Olympic Stadium.

After using just two pitchers and outscoring their district opponents 20-0 with just one error over 12 innings, Monte is looking to win its first district title since 2019.

“We talked early in the year about all three phases of the game. These two days, all three were put together,” Osgood said. “It always starts with our pitchers. What Caden and Kolson do for us is huge.”

La Center 000 000 – 0 4 1

Montesano 300 241 – 10 8 1

WP: Hendrickson (6 IP, 0R, 4H, 2BB, 5K). LP: Brannan (4 IP, 5R, 5ER, 5H, 4BB, 5K).

Leading hitters: La Center – Anderson (2-3, 2B); Brandenburg (1-3). Montesano – Crites (2-3, 3B, R, 3RBI); Timmons (2-3, 3R, 2RBI, SB); Co. Grubb (1-3, 3B, R, RBI); Ca. Grubb (1-2, 3RBI, SB); Hendrickson (1-3); Daniels (1-3, 2B, R, SB); Perry (0-1, R, BB, SB); Fry (0-3, R, SB).

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Aberdeen 4, Mark Morris 1

Aberdeen advanced to the semifinals after a 4-1 win over Mark Morris in a 2A District 4 Tournament first-round game on Tuesday at Mark Morris High School.

The Bobcats (13-8) took advantage of early mistakes by the Monarchs (15-6).

Aberdeen scored after first baseman Aidan Baker was hit by a pitch to lead off the game and came in to score on a Monarchs error.

Catcher Sam Schreiber, on board with a one-out walk, came in to score on Mark Morris’ second error of the first inning to go up 2-0 without the benefit of a base hit.

The Bobcats took a 3-0 lead in the top of the third when Baker led off with a walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch and came in to score on a Schreiber RBI single.

The Monarchs got a run on a Tucker Morrow single in the sixth and had the bases loaded with two outs in the frame, but Aberdeen pitcher Gabe Matthews struck out Zepplin Edgell looking to end the inning.

Aberdeen responded when Donovaan Hedgpeth led off with a single and advanced to third on a Baker double one batter later.

After Hedgpeth was tagged out trying to steal home, Baker came in to score on a Mason Hill sacrifice fly for a 4-1 Bobcats lead.

Matthews made the lead stick, getting three ground-ball outs to retire the side and send Aberdeen to the semifinal round.

The Bobcats had just five hits in the game – two by Baker – drew three walks and had two batters hit by a pitch.

Aberdeen stole seven bases in the game, led by Baker with three.

Matthews sparkled on the mound, allowing one earned run on two hits and three walks with two strikeouts for a complete-game victory.

Aberdeen faces Tumwater in the semis at 4 p.m. on Wednesday at W.F. West High School in Chehalis.

Aberdeen 201 000 1 – 4 5 1

Mark Morris 000 001 0 – 1 2 2

WP: Matthews (7 IP, R, ER, 2H, 3BB, 2K). LP: Morrow (6 IP, 4R, 2ER, 5H, 3BB, 9K).

Leading hitters: Aberdeen – Baker (2-2, 2B, 3R, 3SB); Schreiber (1-3, R, RBI, 2SB); Bruner (1-3); Hedgpeth (1-3); Jones (0-3, RBI); Hill (0-1, RBI, SF). Mark Morris – Morrow (1-2, RBI); O’Farrell (1-3); Bartell (0-2, R, SB).

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King’s Way Christian 14, Elma 0

Elma’s season came to an end with a 14-0 loss to King’s Way Christian in a 1A District 4 elimination game on Tuesday at Legacy Field in Elma.

The Eagles (9-11) couldn’t keep up with the Knights (11-11), falling behind 3-0 on a three-run double by Sam Somarakis in the top of the second.

The game got away from Elma in the third as with two outs and none on base, KWC scored seven runs on six singles, a walk and two errors.

Fortunes got worse for Elma in the fifth as four more Knights runs crossed the plate on four singles and two walks.

Eagles shortstop/pitcher Hunter Young went 2-for-3 while infielder Cole Gustafson and center fielder Isaac McGaffey had a single apiece for Elma.

Three different Eagles pitchers combined to allow nine earned runs on 13 hits and four walks with a strikeout.

KWC 037 04 – 14 13 1

Elma 000 00 – 0 4 2

WP: Lind (5 IP, 0R, 4H). LP: Benzschawel (2.2 IP, 8R, 5ER, 7H, BB, K).

Leading hitters: KWC – Somarakis (2-4, 2B, R, 5RBI); Heck (2-4, R, RBI); Zahniser (2-3, 2R, 2RBI); Lind (2-3, RBI); Schaller (1-3, 2R, SB); Horrocks (1-3, 2R, 2RBI); Johnson (1-4, R, RBI); Disbrow (1-3, 2R); Palen (1-1). Elma – Young (2-3); Gustafson (1-2).

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Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 9, Raymond-South Bend 1

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley ended Raymond-South Bend’s season 9-1 in a 2B District 4 Tournament elimination game on Tuesday in Adna.

The Titans (15-7) got off to a banging start against the Ravens (7-13) as shortstop/pitcher Max Jarvis belted a two-run home run over the center-field fence to put PWV up 2-0 in the bottom of the first inning.

The Titans padded the lead with two runs in the third, highlighted by a Jarvis run-scoring double, and went up 8-0 with four runs in the fourth, keyed by a two-run double off the bat of catcher Eddie Clements.

After Ravens infielder Tanner Morris drove in center fielder Jonah Rumbles for a run in the top of the fifth, PWV’s Braden Neva scored on an error in the bottom of the frame for a 9-1 lead.

RSB would scratch across a run when Rumbles scored on a Keeton Nichols RBI ground out, but it was too little, too late as Jarvis would get Caiden De Los Santos to pop out to short to end the game.

Four Titans had two hits apiece in the game, led by Jarvis who went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a game-high four RBI.

Morris and De Los Santos had three hits each to lead the Ravens.

PWV staring pitcher Mauricio Morales earned the win while Jarvis (3 IP, R, ER, 3) pitched three innings of relief for the Titans.

PWV advances to face Ilwaco in a winner-to-state game at 4:30 p.m. on Friday at Adna High School.

RSB 000 010 1 – 2 8 4

PWV 202 410 0 – 9 10 1

WP: Morales (4 IP, R, ER, 5H, BB, 4K). LP: Nichols (3.1 IP, 6R, 6ER, 7H, 2BB, 2K).

Leading hitters: RSB – De Los Santos (3-4, 2B); Morris (3-4, RBI, 2SB); Rumbles (1-2, 2R, SB); Chavez (1-3). PWV – Jarvis (2-3, HR, 2B, 2R, 4RBI); Clements (2-4, 2B, 2R, 2RBI, SB); Blain (2-3, 2B, RBI, 2SB); Morales (2-3); Neva (1-2, 2R, SB); Lennox (1-2, R).

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Ocosta 14, Wahkiakum 10

Ocosta’s season came to an end with a 14-10 loss in a 1B District 4 Tournament game on Tuesday at Wahkiakum High School.

The Wildcats (10-9) lost a slug-fest to the Mules (12-5) in a game where the two teams combined for 23 hits, 14 walks, five hit batters and 10 stolen bases.

Ocosta took an early lead when center fielder/pitcher Logan White scored on a passed ball, but the Mules tied the game at 1-1 on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first inning.

Wahkiakum scored four runs on a double and four singles in the bottom of the third to go up 5-1.

The Wildcats got two runs back in the top of the fourth, capped by a White double to drive in utility player Bryce Bottelson.

But the Mules answered with seven runs in on three singles, two doubles, two hit batters and an error to put Ocosta in a 12-3 hole after four innings.

The Wildcats would go on to score seven runs over the final three innings, including RBI singles by Bottelson and first baseman Hudson Hartill and a run-scoring double b Kevin Lopez, but eventually fell short in the season-ending district loss.

Bottelson had three hits while White scored three runs to lead the Wildcats.

Three Ocosta pitchers combined to allow nine earned runs on 13 hits and two walks with five strikeouts in the loss.

Ocosta 100 223 2 – 10 10 14

Wahkiakum 104 720 x – 14 13 3

WP: n/a. LP: Hanson-Miranda (3.1 IP, 11R, 10ER, 12H, BB, K).

Leading hitters: Ocosta – Bottelson (3-3, R, RBI, SB); Hartill (2-3, R); White (2-3, 2B, 3R, RBI); Griffith (1-3, RBI, SF); Bonina (1-4, 2B, 2R, SB); Lopez (1-1, 2B, 2R, RBI); G. Quinby (0-3, R, RBI, SB); R. Quinby (0-2, RBI).

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Other games

1B District 4 Tournament

Naselle 15, Lake Quinault 0

(Lake Quinault eliminated)