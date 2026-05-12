Prep Track Roundup: Elma’s Guadarrama, Montesano’s Schweppe lead locals at Spudder Classic

Local track teams competed in the final meets ahead of the postseason on Friday and Saturday.

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PREP TRACK & FIELD

Elma’s Guadarrama, Monte’s Schweppe lead local at Spudder Classic

Elma’s Ricardo “Ritchie” Guadarrama and Montesano’s Haley Schweppe led a contingent of Twin Harbors prep track and field athletes at the Spudder Track & Field Classic on Friday at Ridgefield High School.

Guardarrama won three events in the boys competition while Schweppe won two in the girls division.

Guadarrama, a defending state champion and star junior sprinter, swept the 100 meters (10.97), 200 (22.12) and ran the second-fastest time in the 1A class this season to win the 400 (49.37, personal best).

Raymond-South Bend standout senior high jumper Chris Banker won the event by clearing six feet even.

Schweppe, also a defending standout state-champion junior, won both the 800 (2:21.54) and the 1,600-meter race (5:08.69).

Hoquiam had two winners in the girls competition as sophomore defending state 100-meter champion RenaèJah Burtenshaw won the 100 (12.42) while senior shot putter Sydney Gordon reached a new personal best to win that event (38-3).

Full results available at athletic.net.

Local results

Boys

100 meters: 1, Ricardo Guadarrama, Elma, 10.97.

200: 1, Guadarrama, Elma, 22.12. 7, Andrew Le, Hoquiam, 23.30. 8, Cohen Finch, Elma, 23.33 PB.

400: 1, Guadarrama, Elma, 49.37 PB. 7, Gilbert Rodriguez, Elma, 52.42.

800: 4, Frank Roberts, Montesano, 1:59.75 PB. 13, Ashton Brown, Elma, 2:06.25 PB. 16, Colton Sweet, Montesano, 2:07.57.

1600: 2, Benny Anderson, Montesano, 4:17.82 PB. 4, Frank Roberts, Montesano, 4:25.10 PB. 10, Ryker Maxfield, Hoquiam, 4:35.94 SB.

3200: 3, Anderson, Montesano, 9:49.78 PB. 6, Maxfield, Hoquiam, 10:04.48. 8, Aaron Balagot, Hoquiam, 10:17.66. 10, Alexander Bale, Montesano, 10:34.39 PB.

110 hurdles: 7, Logan Mullins, Elma, 16.80. 14, Haven Wunsch, Elma, 18.49.

300 hurdles: 6, Mullins, Elma, 43.85. 12, Owen Young, Montesano, 45.62. 16, Kenneth Frank, North Beach, 48.55.

4×100 relay: 8, North Beach (Daiz Aloka, Jeremiah Eastman, Gabriel Rinke, Malik Jackson), 46.33. 9, Raymond-South Bend (Manny Becerra-Souza, Ray Robinett-Skoubo, Levi Karchesy, Chris Banker), 46.97. 10, Montesano (Jerrell Bayless, David Flink, Jackson Huff, Levi Wheeler), 47.05.

4×200: 2, Hoquiam (Lucas Aguilar, Andrew Le, Sawyer Getchman, Connor Schnoor), 1:37.84. 5, North Beach (Daiz Aloka, Nash Emmitt, Gabriel Rinke, Malik Jackson), 1:38.99.

4×400: 6, Montesano (Anderson, Roberts, Colton Sweet, Jerrell Bayless), 3:37.75. 11, Elma (Mullins, Javier Garcia, Pepper Holcomb, Gilbert Rodriguez), 3:44.68.

Shot put: 16, Robinett-Skoubo, RSB, 39-6.75.

Discus: 7, Robinett-Skoubo, RSB, 137-1.

Javelin: 2, Gavin Root, Montesano, 153-10. 7, George Harmon, North Beach, 143-10 PB. 13, Levi Wheeler, Montesano, 128-8.

High jump: 1, Banker, RSB, 6-0. 4, Logan Green, Mary M. Knight, 5-10.

Pole vault: 14, Jimy Gill, Hoquiam, 10-0.

Long jump: 8, Rodriguez, Elma, 19-8.

Triple jump: 14, Parker Johnson, North Beach, 39-2 PB.

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Girls

100: 1, RenaèJah Burtenshaw, Hoquiam, 12.42. 10, Maggi Quigg, Hoquiam, 13.36. 11, Mackenzie McCrory, North Beach, 13.66. 15, Izabella Page, Montesano, 14.13.

400: 15, Marissa Schweppe, Montesano, 1:10.62.

800: 1, Haley Schweppe, Montesano, 1:10.62.

1600: 1, H. Schweppe, Montesano, 2:21.54.

100 hurdles: 10, Elka Cox, North Beach, 17.73. 12, Sophia Varnadore, Elma, 17.91. 16, Alaysha McCrory, North Beach, 18.28.

300 hurdles: 9, McCrory, North Beach, 51.23. 14, Cox, North Beach, 52.99.

4×100 relay: 5, Hoquiam (Emily Brodhead, Quigg, Brittany Alcala, Burtenshaw), 51.44. 9, North Beach (M. McCrory, A. McCrory, Cox, Alexia Buck), 53.50. 12, RSB (Keirha Runyon, Livi Young, Katelynn Clute, Alayna Capps), 56.43.

4×200 relay: 8, Montesano (Izabella Page, M. Schweppe, Rylee Geelan, H. Schweppe), 1:53.12. 9, North Beach (M. McCrory, Buck, Cox, A. McCrory), 1:53.63.

4×400 relay: 10, Elma (Alana Murrieta, Mikayla Roberts, Audreauna Kanios, Annaliese Richey), 4:32.05. 15, North Beach (Clara Joslin, Buck, Denahli Hoylman, Jazmine Goldman), 4:45.56.

Shot put: 1, Sydney Gordon, Hoquiam, 38-3 PB. 3, Kanios, Elma, 35-4 PB. 4, Charli Smith, Elma, 33-6 PB. 5, Lexi Stamper, MMK, 33-5.

Discus: 4, Gordon, Hoquiam, 103-6 PB. 6, Stigall, RSB, 102-2. 13, Stamper, MMK, 86-1.

Javelin: 3, Bella Buck, MMK, 115-0 PB. 10, Goldman, North Beach, 103-0 PB. 12, Kanios, Elma, 95-1.

High jump: 8, Vandevender, Montesano, 4-8. 10, Ava Baugher, RSB, 4-8. 11, Kanios, Elma, 4-8.

Pole vault: 6, Brodhead, Hoquiam, 9-0.

Long jump: 3, Quigg, Hoquiam, 15-10. 14, Izabella Page, Montesano, 14-5.75.

Triple jump: 4, Brooklyn Reither, North Beach, 32-1.

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Locals win at Freshman Invitational

Twin Harbors athletes won a total of seven individual events at the Freshman Invitational on Saturday at Tigers Stadium in Centralia.

In the boys competition, Raymond-South Bend’s Jack Milton (300 hurdles, 45.51 PB), North Beach’s Remy Terrell (javelin, 118-2) and the Raymond-South Bend 4×400 relay team of Richard Abad, Milton, Leeum Capps and Michael Lorton won their respective events.

In the girls competition, Elma’s Annaliese Richey won both the 400 (1:02.15) and 800 (2:28.32) while North Beach’s Alaysha McCrory (300 hurdles, 50.66 PB) and Aberdeen’s Addison Jahner (high jump, 4-8) also picked up event victories.

The top three local placers for each event are listed below.

Full results available at athletic.net.

Individual top-three placements

Boys

400: 2, Toby Lorton, Raymond-South Bend, 54.10 PB.

800: 2, Lorton, RSB, 2:10.77 PB.

3200: 2, Oliver Cech, Aberdeen, 11:01.82 PB.

110 hurdles: 3, Jack Milton, RSB, 18.64.

300 hurdles : 1, Milton, RSB, 45.41 PB.

4×100 relay: 2, Hoquiam (Samuel Billie Luna, Bryan Escobar, K.J. McCoy, Lucas Aguilar), 47.11.

4×400 relay: 1, RSB (Richard Abad, Milton, Leeum Capps, Lorton), 4:01.15.

Javelin: 1, Remy Terrell, North Beach, 118-2. 3, Elijah Stoddard, Elma, 115-5 PB.

Long jump: 2, Gabriel Rinke, North Beach, 18-5.

Triple jump: 2, Lorton, RSB, 37-7.5.

Girls

400: 1, Annaliese Richey, Elma, 1:02.15.

800: 1, Richey, Elma, 2:28.32.

100 hurdles: 3, Alaysha McCrory, North Beach, 18.45.

300 hurdles: 1, A. McCrory, North Beach, 50.66 PB.

Shot put: 3, Makenzie Antilla, RSB, 25-2.75 PB.

Discus: 3, Antilla, RSB, 65-3.

High jump: 1, Addison Jahner, Aberdeen, 4-8. 3, Makalah Haskey, Hoquiam, 4-6.

Triple jump: 3, Cooper Bale, RSB, 28-11.