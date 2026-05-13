Grays Harbor Home and Garden Show sprouts this weekend

WSU Master Gardeners of Grays Harbor and Pacific counties 2026 Home & Garden Show is happening May 16-17 at the Grays Harbor County Fairgrounds.

The 2026 Grays Harbor Home and Garden Show is scheduled for May 16-17 at the Grays Harbor County Fairgrounds in Elma.

This free-admission event features local vendor exhibits, educational workshops, a plant clinic, and children’s activities.

Location: The Pavilion at Grays Harbor County Fairgrounds, 32 Elma McCleary Rd., Elma

Dates: Saturday, May 16, and Sunday, May 17

Cost: Free admission and parking

Highlights: Master Gardener plant clinic, vendor booths for home improvement, and workshops

The event is designed for regional vendors to showcase products for homes and gardens, including landscaping, flooring, and home improvement services. The show is hosted in collaboration with WSU Extension and local Master Gardeners.

The Pavilion at the Grays Harbor County Fairgrounds will once again be filled with vendor exhibits with lots of items to help you get new ideas and add to your homes and gardens. Admission and parking are always free.