Summit Pacific Medical Center invites community to Town Halls

Summit Pacific Medical Center invites community members to attend two upcoming Town Hall gatherings — May 26 and 27 — to learn about local healthcare updates, hear about expanding services, and share ideas for the future of healthcare in the community.

A Community Health Needs Assessment helps hospitals better understand the biggest health concerns in the communities they serve. Feedback from local residents helps guide future programs, services, and partnerships.

Community members are encouraged to share thoughts on topics such as:

Access to healthcare services, including how easy or difficult it is to schedule appointments or receive care close to home

Preventive and wellness care, such as health screenings, nutrition support, exercise programs, and ways to stay healthy before illness happens

Behavioral health resources, including mental health support, counseling services, and help for stress, anxiety, or substance use

Chronic disease management, such as support and education for people living with diabetes, heart disease, asthma, or other long-term conditions

Transportation or other barriers to care, including challenges that may make it harder for people to get to appointments or receive services

Community health priorities and concerns that residents believe are important for the future of local healthcare

“Our goal is to hear directly from the people we serve,” said Josh Martin, Chief Executive Officer of Summit Pacific Medical Center. “These gatherings give community members a chance to ask questions, share ideas, and help shape the future of healthcare services in our region.”

Attendees will also hear updates about Summit Pacific’s new and growing services, upcoming events, and other recent developments. Complimentary treats and beverages will be provided.

Upcoming Town Hall gatherings:

Tuesday, May 26

5 p.m.

McCleary Community Center

Wednesday, May 27

5 p.m.

Summit Pacific Wellness Center Ortquist Room

For more information, call 360-346-2222