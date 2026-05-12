Prep Softball Roundup: Raymond-South Bend beats Onalaska to advance in district tourney

MATT RUMBLES PHOTOGRAPHY Raymond-South Bend’s Ryann Mark belts a double during a 5-3 win over Onalaska in a 2B District 4 Tournament game on Monday at Dick Tagman Field in Montesano.

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MATT RUMBLES PHOTOGRAPHY Raymond-South Bend pitcher Madi San throws a pitch during a 5-3 win over Onalaska in a 2B District 4 Tournament game on Monday at Dick Tagman Field in Montesano.

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MATT RUMBLES PHOTOGRAPHY Raymond-South Bend senior Emma Glazier (10) cheers after hitting a home run during a 5-3 win over Onalaska in a 2B District 4 Tournament game on Monday at Dick Tagman Field in Montesano.

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MATT RUMBLES PHOTOGRAPHY Raymond-South Bend catcher Ava Pine (right) records an out during a 5-3 win over Onalaska in a 2B District 4 Tournament game on Monday at Dick Tagman Field in Montesano.

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Raymond-South Bend and Ocosta won in district-tournament play as we review Monday’s postseason softball games on the Harbor.

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PREP SOFTBALL

Raymond-South Bend 5, Onalaska 3

Raymond-South Bend kept its season alive with a 5-3 win over Onalaska in a 2B District 4 Tournament game on Monday in Montesano.

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the third, the Ravens (8-9) tied the game against the Loggers (9-10) when pitcher Madi San drove in Madi Boothe with a sacrifice fly.

In the fourth, a Ryann Mark two-run double put the defending district-champion Ravens up 3-1 and an RBI ground out by second baseman Josie Houk put RSB up 4-1.

After Abby Ellis hit a leadoff solo home run to cut the Ravens lead to 4-2 in the top of the fifth, RSB star center fielder Emma Glazier matched the feat, belting the first pitch of the bottom of the fifth over the center-field fence for a 5-2 lead.

The Loggers would score a run after loading the bases with one out in the top of the sixth, but San would strikeout Braelyn Babb to end the frame with minimal damage.

San then retired the side in order in the seven, striking out Jaelyn Auman to end the game and send RSB to the quarterfinal round.

Mark was the only Raven with two hits in the game as seven different RSB batters had a hit in the game.

San scattered five hits and five walks in allowing three earned runs while striking out six to earn the win.

RSB moves on to face Napavine in a 2B District 4 quarterfinal game at 11 a.m. on Friday at Fort Borst Park in Centralia.

Onalaska 001 011 0 – 3 5 0

RSB 001 310 x – 5 8 1

WP: San (6 IP, 3R, 3ER, 5H, 5BB, 6K). LP: Babb (6 IP, 5R, 5ER, 8H, 2BB, 5K).

Leading hitters: Onalaska – Ellis (1-3, HR, R, RBI); Zandell (1-3, 2B, 2RBI); Babb (1-3); Kinsman (1-4); Sandridge (1-2, 2B, R). RSB – Mark (2-3, 2B, 2RBI); Glazier (1-3, HR, R, RBI); Houk (1-4, RBI); San (1-3, RBI); Enlow (10-2, R); Lewis (1-3, R); Boothe (1-3, R).

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Ocosta 3, Wahkiakum 2

Ocosta earned a trip to state with a 3-2 win over Wahkiakum in a 1B District 4 Tournament game on Monday in Westport.

The Wildcats (9-6) won without the benefit of a base hit against the Mules (3-5) and were led by pitcher Joanah Rosander, who allowed one earned run on three hits and a walk while striking out 16 in one of her best outings of the season.

“Joanah pitched amazing,” Ocosta head coach Mike Cummings said. “She carried us.”

Ocosta did all of its damage in the bottom of the third inning, scoring three runs without a hit.

Shortstop Khloe O’Hagan, center fielder Allie Byers and catcher Elly Mirante walked to leadoff the inning followed by a Rosander RBI fielder’s choice ground out to put Ocosta up 1-0.

Two batters later, first baseman Brooklyn Blake was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to score Byers.

Mirante then crossed the plate on an error in the Mules’ infield to go up 3-0.

Wahkiakum would scratch across a run on a single in the top of the fourth and an unearned run by Amy Horman, who hit a ground ball that turned into a Little League home run thanks to an Ocosta defensive error.

Rosander worked around a one-out walk to retire the side in the seventh and send Ocosta into the district final and punch a ticket to the 1B State Tournament.

“We’re struggling with the bats a little bit, which we are going to have to work on this week. But overall, we played pretty good,” Cummings said. ““I think (going to state) is big for this year. It’s kind of been a down year. We’ve only had nine girls most of the year. The girls work hard, so it’s a big deal for them.”

Ocosta will take on the winner of the Wishkah Valley-Naselle semifinal in the 1B District 4 Championship game at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Montesano High School.

Wahkiakum 000 101 0 – 2 3 1

Ocosta 003 000 x – 3 0 3

WP: Rosander (7 IP, 2R, ER, 3H, BB, 16K). LP: Hurley (6 IP, 3R, 2ER, 0H, 7BB, 6K).

Leading hitters: Wahkiakum – Hogue (2-3, RBI); Horman (1-3, 2R). Ocosta – Byers (0-1, R, 2BB, 2SB); Mirante (0-0, R, 3BB, SB); Blake (0-2, RBI); Rosander (0-2, RBI); O’Hagan (0-1, R).

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Other games

Timberline 9, Aberdeen 3