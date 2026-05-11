Boys Prep Soccer Roundup: Elma beats Forks to close out regular season

PHOTO BY CINDY MILES Elma’s Luis Torres (10) looks to pass during a 6-1 win over Forks on Friday at Davis Field in Elma.

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PHOTO BY CINDY MILES The Elma Eagles boys soccer team wear T-shirts honoring three-year-old Ryder Miles, who recently passed away, during a 6-1 win over Forks in the regular-season finale on Friday in Elma.

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It was the final week of the boys prep soccer season as we review recent games on the Harbor.

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BOYS PREP SOCCER

Elma 6, Forks 1

Elma capped off its season with a 6-1 win over Forks on Friday at Davis Field in Elma.

The Eagles (13-2-2 overall, 13-1-2 1A Evergreen) closed out the regular season with two first-half goals and took a 5-0 lead over the Spartans (7-9-1, 7-8-1) before Forks scored its lone goal of the game in the second half.

Elma seized control of the game with two quick goals by sophomore midfielder Jordan Kain on assists by junior midfielder Asher Spencer and junior midfielder Ivan Rodriguez just three minutes apart to open the second half.

“We started kind of slow, but we were able to be in control of the game,” Elma head coach Carson Seaberg said. “But the boys kept after it and got a couple of goals in the first half. … We came out in the second half and in the first 15 minutes got going again. … Overall, it was a good end to the season to get the win at home.”

Kain completed the hat trick with a goal on a Manny Venegas assist in the 75th minute.

Rodriguez had three assists, drawing praise from Seaberg.

“Ivan is doing a great job,” said Seaberg of Rodriguez, who has six assists in his last two games. “It’s really easy to overlook what he does. He’s making it so commonplace that you take for granted how good his play is right now. He’s playing outstanding.”

Elma hosts King’s Way Christian in a 1A District 4 Tournament first-round matchup at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Eagles wore T-shirts honoring the memory of three-year-old Ryder Miles, an Elma resident who tragically passed away due to complications from heart surgery last week.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the Miles family and can be found at https://gofund.me/4c967192c.

Forks 0 1 – 1

Elma 2 4 – 6

Scoring

First half – 1, Elma, Wood (L. Torres), 24th minute. 2, Elma, Venegas (Rodriguez), 40th minute.

Second half – 3, Elma, Kain (Spencer), 44th minute. 4, Elma, Kain (Rodriguez), 47th minute. 5, Elma, L. Torres (Rodriguez), 53rd minute. 6, Forks. 7, Elma, Kain (Venegas), 75th minute.

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Ridgefield 1, Aberdeen 0

Aberdeen dropped its first postseason game with a 1-0 loss to Ridgefield in a 2A District 4 Tournament first-round game on Friday in Aberdeen.

The Bobcats (12-4) had their chances but failed to finish after the Spudders (11-5-1) took the lead on a goal from 16 yards out as Aberdeen failed to clear with 11 minutes remaining in the first half.

Looking for the equalizer in the second half, the Bobcats pinned Ridgefield in its own defensive half and created what Cats head coach Larry Fleming said were “excellent attempts” to tie the game.

Aberdeen had approximately four point-blank shots that were turned away by the Ridgefield goalkeeper and a shot on a header by senior defender Edgar Ceja that rang off the crossbar in stoppage time, leading to the Bobcats loss.

“We didn’t have our best game but we did create plenty of chances but just couldn’t get one past the keeper,” Fleming said. “Great effort by our boys until the final whistle.”

Aberdeen hosts W.F. West in a district-elimination game at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Ridgefield 1 0 – 1

Aberdeen 0 0 – 0

Scoring

First half – 1, Ridgefield, 29th minute.

Second half – none

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Raymond-South Bend 2, Montesano 1

Raymond-South Bend closed out an unbeaten regular season with a 2-1 win over Montesano on Friday at Montesano High School.

After a scoreless first half, the Ravens (15-0-1, 15-0-1 1A Evergreen) took the lead with a goal on a penalty kick in the 59th minute.

The Bulldogs (11-4-2, 11-3-2) tied the game on the ensuing kickoff as senior forward Terek Gunter scored on an assist from Cris Tobar in the 60th minute.

The game remained tie until a foul call against Montesano just outside the 18-yard box created a free kick opportunity for RSB, which was converted to put the Ravens up 2-1 in the 79th minute.

Monte head coach Fidel Sanchez was pleased with his team’s performance in front of a large crowd at Jack Rottle Field.

“(RSB) couldn’t build anything and we took away a lot of the stuff they do with our game plan. Our boys played their butts off. They executed the game plan well,” he said. “(RSB) scored on a PK and on a set piece on judgement calls we don’t necessarily agree with, but that’s part of the game.”

Montesano had 12 shots in the game, six on target, while Bulldogs goalkeeper Matt Causey recorded five saves.

In the junior varsity game, Montesano and RSB tied 2-2.

Daniel Mendoza and Mason Craig scored for Monte JV.

It was the final game for Monte JV head coach and assistant varsity coach Gary Mawhorter, who is retiring after 25 years of coaching the Bulldogs.

“We thank him for his service and wish him the best,” Sanchez said. “The JV boys played hard for him. They did a great job for him.”

Montesano plays at Columbia-White Salmon in the first round of the 1A District 4 Tournament.

RSB hosts La Center in its first-round district game.

Both games are scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

RSB 0 2 – 2

Montesano 0 1 – 1

Scoring

First half – none.

Second half – 1, RSB, 59th minute. 2, Montesano, Gunter (Tobar), 60th minute. 3, RSB, 79th minute.

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Hoquiam 15, Ilwaco 0

Hoquiam closed out its season with its third-straight win with a 15-0 blowout over Ilwaco on Saturday in Hoquiam.

The Grizzlies (7-10, 7-9 1A Evergreen) agreed to play 9-on-9 due to the Fishermen (1-15, 1-15) missing some players, leading to the rout.

Hoquiam senior Santiago Martinez Ortiz had four goals and six assists while

Fellow Grizzlies senior Dylan Avila-Guzman had five goals and two assists in a game where Hoquiam led 11-0 at halftime.

“Since this match was rescheduled, we really emphasized our four senior players in honor of them again,” Hoquiam head coach Daniel Langer said.

Freshman Carlos Lopez had two assists and finished the season as the team’s top goal-scorer with 15.

Junior Michael Garcia had two goals, junior defender Ben Paluck and freshman Chris Madrigal each had their first goal and assist in the win.

Junior midfielder J.B. Fabian finished with 15 assists this season to lead Hoquiam.

Ilwaco 0 0 – 0

Hoquiam 11 4 – 15

Scoring

First half – 1, Hoquiam, Avila-Guzman (C. Lopez), 1st minute. 2, Hoquiam, Martinez Ortiz (Avila-Guzman), 3rd minute. 3, Hoquiam, Martinez Ortiz (C. Lopez), 8th minute. 4, Hoquiam, Avila-Guzman (Martinez Ortiz), 10th minute. 5, Hoquiam, Madrigal (Martinez Ortiz), 15th minute. 6, Hoquiam, Avila-Guzman (Rosales), 18th minute. 7, Hoquiam, Vazquez (Martinez Ortiz), 24th minute. 8, Hoquiam, Martinez Ortiz (Madrigal), 30th minute. 9, Hoquiam, Garcia, 31st minute. 10, Hoquiam, Avila-Guzman, 32nd minute. 11, Osario (Martinez Ortiz), 26th minute.

Second half – 12, Hoquiam, Martinez Ortiz (Paluck), 48th minute. 13, Hoquiam, Paluck (Avila-Guzman), 49th minute. 14, Hoquiam, Avila-Guzman (Martinez Ortiz), 55th minute. 15, Hoquiam, Garcia (Martinez Ortiz), 57th minute.