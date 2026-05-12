Prep Baseball Roundup: Montesano dominates postseason opener against King’s Way Christian

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano outfielder Tyson Perry makes a catch during a 10-0 win over King’s Way Christian in a 1A District 4 Tournament game on Monday at Olympic Stadium in Hoquiam.

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PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano first baseman Kole Kjesbu flips to first during a 10-0 win over King’s Way Christian in a 1A District 4 Tournament game on Monday at Olympic Stadium in Hoquiam.

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PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano ace Caden Grubb earned a complete-game shutout victory with a 10-0 win over King’s Way Christian in a 1A District 4 Tournament game on Monday at Olympic Stadium in Hoquiam.

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Montesano opened up postseason play as we review Monday’s prep baseball games on the Harbor.

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PREP BASEBALL

Montesano 10, King’s Way Christian 0

Montesano opened its postseason in grand fashion, beating King’s Way Christian 10-0 for a run-rule victory in the first round ot the 1A District 4 Tournament on Monday in Hoquiam.

The top-ranked Bulldogs (22-0 overall) did the bulk of their scoring after the first three innings against the Knights (10-11).

Monte took a 1-0 lead on a Kole Kjesbu one-out single to drive in shortstop Toren Crites in the bottom of the second inning.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Bulldogs scored three runs on a single by pitcher Caden Grubb, Coco Wilson crossing the plate on a passed ball and a Kjesbu sacrifice fly to lead 4-0.

A run on a Toren Crites sac fly in the fifth preceeded a five-run sixth that included a three-run double off the bat of center fielder Tyson Perry, a Crites RBI double and a Caden Grubb single to drive in Crites with the walk-off, mercy-rule victory.

Perry, Crites and Caden Grubb had two hits apiece for a Monte offense that did a little bit of everything, evidenced by four doubles, three stolen bases and two sacrifice flies in the win.

Caden Grubb earned the win on the bump for the Bulldogs, allowing two hits and three walks with six strikeouts in a six-inning shutout gem.

With the win, Monte advances to the district semis against La Center at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at Olympic Stadium in Hoquiam.

KWC 000 000 – 0 2 4

Montesano 010 315 – 10 10 0

WP: Ca. Grubb (6 IP, 0R, 2H, 3BB, 6K). LP: Liou (5.1 IP, 9R, 6ER, 8H, 2BB, K).

Leading hitters: KWC – Disbrow (1-2, 2B); Horrocks (1-3). Montesano – Crites (2-3, 2 2B, 3R, 2RBI, SF); Perry (2-4, 2B, 2R, 3RBI); Ca. Grubb (2-4, 2R); Co. Grubb (1-4, 2B); Kjesbu (1-2, 2RBI, SF, SB); Ames (1-3, R, RBi, SB); Hendrickson (1-3); Fry (0-2, R, SB).

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La Center 4, Elma 3

Elma felt the highest of highs and the lowest of lows in a 4-3 loss to La Center in a 1A District 4 Tournament game on Monday at La Center High School.

The Eagles (9-10) trailed the Wildcats (16-5) 2-0 until Elma scored a run on an error and an RBI single by catcher Levi Russell to tie the game in the top of the fourth inning.

With two outs and none on in the seventh, Elma’s Jackson Bucy was hit by a pitch then advanced to third on a single by designated hitter Jordan Lisle.

Bucy came across to score on a balk call to give Elma a 3-2 lead.

But the Eagles euphoria was soon dampened as defensive mistakes proved costly.

A dropped third strike to leadoff hitter Will Anderson put the tying run on for the Wildcats.

Elma reliever Blake Benzschawel got the next two batters out to put the Eagles one out away from advancing to the district semifinals.

With runners on second and third after a walk and wild pitch, Anderson would come home to score the tying run on a passed ball.

Now with the winning run on third, Benzschawel got Wyatt Brannan to pop up to the left side of the Eagles infield, but the ball fell for an error to allow Aiden Brooks to score the game-winning run.

The loss spoiled a solid effort by Elma starting pitcher Troy Rupe, who allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and a walk with six strikeouts in six innings pitched.

Two Eagles errors led to three unearned runs for the Wildcats.

Elma faces King’s Way Christian in a district-elimination game at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at Legacy Field in Elma.

Elma 000 200 1 – 3 3 2

La Center 110 000 2 – 4 6 3

WP: Schockelt (4 IP, 2R, 0ER, H, 5K). LP: Benzschawel (0.2 IP, 2R, 0ER, 0H, 2BB, K).

Leading hitters: Elma – Russell (1-3, RBI); Sample (1-2, R, SB); Lisle (1-2); Bucy (0-2, R); Crawford (0-3, R). La Center – Burkey (2-3); Brandenburg (1-3, 2B, R); Willis (1-2, 2B); Henderson (1-3); Hust (1-3, RBI, SB); Anderson (0-3, R, SB).