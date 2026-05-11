Prep Softball Roundup: Montesano completes first undefeated regular season under Pace

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Elma’s Sophie Jones heads to third base during a 5-4 loss to Cedar Park Christian on Friday in Elma.

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RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Elma pitcher Ashlynn Weld throws a pitch during a 5-4 loss to Cedar Park Christian on Friday at Legacy Field in Elma.

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DAILY WORLD FILE PHOTO Montesano’s Lainey Robinson had four hits and scored three runs in a 12-2 win over Adna on Saturday in Adna.

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DAILY WORLD FILE PHOTO Montesano’s Jaelyn Butterfield had four hits and four RBI in a 12-2 win over Adna in the regular-season finale on Saturday in Adna.

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Montesano and Elma wrapped up their seasons as we review recent prep softball games on the Harbor.

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PREP SOFTBALL

Montesano 12, Adna 2

Montesano did something they have never done under legendary head coach Pat Pace with a 12-2 victory over Adna in the regular season finale on Saturday in Adna.

The Bulldogs (21-0 overall) closed out an undefeated regular season, their first in Pace’s long tenure, with their second win over the three-time reigning 2B champion Pirates (15-5) this season.

Monte looked to be in prime postseason form in dominating Adna from start to finish.

The Bulldogs scored a run when infielder Lainey Robinson stole second and came in to score on center fielder Taylor Galvin’s two-out single in the top of the first.

Monte extended the lead to 5-1 with four runs on five straight singles, capped by a two-run base knock to left by outfielder Grace Gooding.

Leading 5-2 in the top of the sixth, Bulldogs standout shortstop Jaelyn Butterfield blistered the first pitch of the frame over the left-field fence for a leadoff home run.

Two batters later, Monte made it 7-2 when Gooding doubled in Galvin.

The Bulldogs added two insurance runs on a Robinson single followed by a Butterfield triple to take a commanding 9-2 lead.

Monte’s offense wasn’t done, adding three more runs in the seventh for good measure. Outfielder Charlee Fairbairn drove in first baseman Regan Wintrip with a triple and came in to score on a Robinson two-out single to push the lead to 11-2.

Butterfield followed with a single to drive in Ashlyn Lytle for a 12-2 lead.

That was more than enough run support for sophomore pitcher Violet Prince, who once against sparkled in a one-hit, 14-strikeout complete-game performance, retiring the final nine Pirates she faced to secure the win.

Butterfield was a double away from hitting for the cycle and had four hits and four RBI.

Robinson also had a four-hit game, scoring three runs and swiping two bags for a Bulldogs offense that stole seven bases and had 16 hits in the game.

The win caps off a perfect unbeaten regular season for the top-ranked Bulldogs, which will host the winner of Nooksack Valley-Hoquiam in a District 1/4 Tournament quarterfinal game at 1 p.m. on Friday at Fort Borst Park in Centralia.

Montesano 104 022 3 – 12 16 0

Adna 001 100 0 – 2 1 0

WP: Prince (7 IP, 2R, 2ER, H, 3BB, 14K). LP: Myers (7 IP, 12R, 12ER, 16H, BB, 8K).

Leading hitters: Montesano – Butterfield (4-5, HR, 3B, 2R, 4RBI, SB); Robinson (4-5, 3R, 2RBI, 2SB); Stanfield (2-5, 2R, 2SB); Galvin (2-4, 2R, 2RBI, SB); Gooding (2-4, 2B, 3RBI); Fairbairn (1-4, 3B, R, RBI); Wintrip (14, R). Adna – Gerard (1-3).

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Cedar Park Christian 5, Elma 4

Elma saw a lead slip away in the final inning of a 5-4 loss to Cedar Park Christian on Friday at Legacy Field in Elma.

Elma (14-5) led 4-2 until CPC (13-7) rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh to take the lead.

After CPC standout Shelby Southard homered on the first pitch of the game, Elma took the lead thanks to three straight walks and three wild pitches in the bottom of the first.

Elma added a run on a clutch two-out double by standout junior catcher Raelynn Weld to score outfielder Chloe Donais in the second.

An Ashlynn Weld one-out single followed by a walk to third baseman Lynsee Bednarik set the table for Kenna Monroe, who hit a seeing-eye single up the middle to score Weld for a 4-1 lead after three innings.

Cedar Park scored a run on an Isabela Stewart sacrifice fly in the fourth to cut the deficit to 4-2.

With two on and two out in the top of the seventh, Gianna Charlton singled to drive in a run and was followed by Katelyn Charlton, who singled to score Southard with the tying run.

An error in the Elma outfield allowed Gianna Charlton to score on the play, giving No. 6 Cedar Park Christian a 5-4 lead.

Southard worked around a one-out error to strikeout the side in the bottom of the seventh and had Elma the loss.

The loss spoiled a fine outing by Ashlynn Weld. The standout junior right-hander allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits and three walks with 11 strikeouts in seven innings.

Fourth-ranked Elma will open the District 1/4 Tournament against the winner of Tenino-Kalama at 1 p.m. on Friday at Fort Borst Park in Centralia.

CPC 100 010 3 – 5 9 1

Elma 211 000 0 – 4 7 1

WP: Southard (5 IP, R, ER, 4H, 2BB, 9K). LP: A. Weld (7 IP, 4R, 3ER, 8H, 3BB, 11K).

Leading hitters: CPC – Southard (2-2, HR, 2R, RBI, 2BB); Charlton (2-4, RBI); Green (2-3, 2B); Meikle (2-3, R). Elma – Monroe (2-4, RBI); R. Weld (1-3, 2B, R, RBI, SB); Cole (1-3, 2B, R); A. Weld (1-4, R); Jones (1-3); Donais (1-3, 2B, R).

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Other games

North Beach 10, Morton-White Pass 4

Wishkah Valley 18, Winlock 3