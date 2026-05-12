Grays Harbor County restaurant health inspections

There are two types of violations recorded on the inspection report:

Red critical violations are food handling practices that, when not done properly, are most likely to lead to foodborne illnesses. These food handling practices include:

Controlling temperatures, such as cooking meats to the proper temperature to kill foodborne disease germs, keeping food hot enough until it is served, and keeping food cold enough

Blue violations are primarily maintenance and sanitation issues that are not likely to be the cause of a foodborne illness.

If the establishment scores at least 35 but not more than 74 red points, a reinspection will occur within 30 days. During the reinspection, the inspector will confirm that all red point violations have been corrected.

If the establishment scores at least 75 red points or an imminent health hazard is observed, a closure will be posted. To reopen, the owner/operator must schedule an inspection and the inspector will confirm that all red point violations have been corrected and/or that the imminent health hazard has been corrected.

Inspections conducted from April 28 to April 30

Pine Tree – 101 W Ocean Ave. Westport

April 28 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 30

Blue – 0

Observations and Corrective Actions

1: Grilled onions (71°F), and mashed potatoes (46°F) in the walk-in fridge observed being cooled in covered containers without time and temperature monitoring. Each container was over 2 inches deep.

Corrective Actions: Improperly cooled foods (gravy, grilled onions, and mashed potatoes) were discarded. Food must be cooled in an uncovered 2-inch shallow pan. The food must reach 41°F within 4 hours.

2: Food on menu without proper consumer advisory. An asterisk (*) is needed on menu for consumer advisory items (such as sunny side eggs and medium rare steak).

Corrective Actions: A consumer advisory is required when raw or partially cooked food is offered on the menu or at the consumers request. Send a picture of the updated menu by 05-05-2026.

Additional Comments

The handwashing sink in the kitchen was blocked by a sanitizer bucket when we first arrived. Food workers were using the two other sinks near the kitchen to wash their hands. ALL handwashing sinks must remain clear and accessible at all times and must only be used for handwashing. A food worker removed the sanitizer bucket that was blocking the kitchen handwashing sink. Points will be cited next time.

Food located in the prep fridge was at elevated temperatures (44-46°F), likely due to the fridge being opened during food prep. A food worker turned the thermostat down on the fridge. All food was below 41°F by the end of the inspection.

Cans of paint were observed on a shelf above food take-out containers in the dry storage shed. Paint must be stored below or away from food contact surfaces.

The door to the dry storage has a large gap at the bottom. The door must be fully sealed to prevent pests and other contaminants. This issue must be fixed within 7 days (by 05/05/2026).

Keep the dry storage door locked when unattended.

Squeeze bottles used for dish soap and other liquids were unlabeled. Working containers used for cleaners and sanitizers must be clearly labeled with the common name of the chemical. Points will be cited next time.

Date marking procedures need to be improved. Add stickers to the sides of containers instead of lids.

There is no dump sink in the bar; therefore, the handwashing sink has been used for dumping drinks. Drinks cannot be dumped in the bar handwashing sink. For now, use the middle basin of the 3-compartment sink for dumping and rinsing drinks. A dump sink may be required in the future.

The women’s bathroom sink needs to be unclogged.

Send a copy of the Certified Food Protection Manager certificate (due 05-28-26) and the owner’s Food Worker Card (due 04/29/2026).

Very clean and organized today, thank you.

Salmon House Restaurant – 516 S Shore Rd. Quinault

April 29 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 30

Blue – 3

Observations and Corrective Actions

1: Employees working without a valid Washington State Food Worker Card.

Corrective Actions: All food employees must have a valid Washington State Food Worker Card within 14 days of hire. Have each food worker obtain a valid card prior to their next shift.

2: TCS foods held in the sandwich prep cooler are running warm at about 48°F. The unit was set to cool instead of cold.

Corrective Actions: Cold held food must maintain 41°F or less. PIC adjusted unit to cold setting and will move product to Turbo Air reach-in refrigerator until it gets down to temp. Should the unit not maintain proper cold holding temperatures, it must be immediately serviced. If repairs cannot be made, it must be replaced.

3: Steaks on the menu do not have an asterisk (*) next to the menu items to denote customers to the footnote.

Corrective Actions: Provide asterisks (*) next to the heading for steak dinners or provide an asterisk (*) next to each steak menu item that can be served undercooked (i.e. medium rare).

4: Reduced oxygen packaging (vacuum packing) of raw salmon and steaks without a HACCP plan. The date the product is packaged is provided but not the time. Establishment is holding product for longer than 48 hours.

Corrective Actions: Establishment shall immediately discontinue vacuum packing raw salmon and steak unless it is labeled with the date and time, held at 41°F or less during refrigerated storage, and removed from its package in the establishment within 48 hours after packaging. Otherwise, a HACCP Plan and Variance are required along with applicable review fees for each.

5: Opened energy drink can is sitting in the top of the food preparation cooler near exposed food.

Corrective Actions: Designate an area for employees to eat, drink, or use any form of tobacco away from food, equipment and single-service and single-use articles to protect them from contamination. Our office recommends a separate designated employee only refrigerator or a designated area on the bottom shelf.

Additional Comments

Establishment does not have a Certified Food Protection Manager certification. Establishment must have a CFPM by June 30, 2026. I will follow up with an email that lists the accredited providers you can select from. Send a copy of the certificate to my email.

Cell phone observed on the cutting board of the sandwich prep cooler. Area was not in use during inspection. Do not store cell phones on food-contact surfaces. Wash, rinse, and sanitize this area prior to next use.

Reach-in refrigerator installed in the dining area has been relocated near the entrance of the restaurant. Refrigerator does not have a lock to prevent customer access. Provide a lock on the refrigerator within 7 days or move this refrigerator to the kitchen.

Bleach bucket sanitizer concentration is strong today (200 ppm) but is only used on non-food contact surfaces. Be sure to also have a sanitizer prepared that is for food-contact surfaces – concentration should be 50-100 ppm.

Our office will follow up regarding use of the walk-in cooler at the Rain Forest Grocery.

Olympic Grocery – 6088 U.S. Highway 101, Amanda Park

April 29 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 30

Blue – 5

Observations and Corrective Actions

1: No certified food protection manager on staff.

Corrective Actions: At least one certified food protection manager must be available on staff. Training and certification must be from an accredited program. Send me a copy of your certificate by June 30, 2026. I will send you an email with a list of providers.

2: Corn dogs were at 123°F and chicken wings were at 124°F in the hot case. Corn dogs were on the side of the hot case up against the glass, not directly in contact with the heating element.

Corrective Actions: Hot held food must be maintained at 135°F or above. Corrected by discarding. Discussed only holding food in the trays that are in contact with the heating elements.

3: Cheesesticks, rice pudding cups and Ritz crackers are being offered in packages not labeled for individual retail sale.

Corrective Actions: Food labels must include the common name of the food, a list of ingredients, quantity of the contents, the manufacturer, allergens, and nutrition labeling. Food labels must be in English (duplicate labeling in other languages is allowed). Ensure all products are properly labeled. Corrected by pulling product.

Additional Comments

Concentration of bleach sanitizer bucket is good: 100 ppm

Ice machine is currently broke.

Should you wish to expand your menu such as adding tamales or repacking raw meat you must submit an application for review and approval along with applicable fees.

Quinault Lodge Roosevelt Restaurant – 345 S Shore Rd. Quinault

April 29 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 5

Blue – 0

Observations and Corrective Actions

1: Employees working without a valid Washington State Food Worker Card.

Corrective Actions: Food worker cards must be displayed or available for review during inspection. Provide copies of food worker cards within 7 days.

Additional Comments

– Dishwasher was not reading any sanitizer. There appears to be an air bubble in the hose line. Was not able to prime the line. Dishwasher needs to be serviced. Use the three-compartment sink to sanitize dishes until this unit has been serviced.

– The dish pit has a broken tray.

– Label all spray containers with the common name.

– Do not store dishes at the prep sink.

– Outside door needs to remain closed or install a screen door to keep this open.

– The bar Pepsi reach-in is running warm. Monitor this unit.

– New food prep sink looks great.

– The ice machine is very clean.

SUPER MART #19 (C&T Food Mart) – 406 W Pioneer Ave. Montesano

April 30 – Food Inspection Type – Reinspection

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Observations and Corrective Actions

Additional Comments

Reinspection is satisfactory.

Another new food worker is working today but is not cooking. All new staff must obtain a Washington State Food Worker Card even if they aren’t cooking and are only serving food out of the hot case. Make sure prior to getting their Food Worker Cards you provide training so that staff are knowledgeable of when, where and how to wash their hands, what temperatures hot and cold TCS foods must maintain, etc. It was noted that the food worker who did not have their FWC at the last inspection now has a valid card.

Soap and paper towel dispensers have been moved to the hand sink in the kitchen.

Ice machine is clean.

Restroom has a self-closing hinge installed.

Bleach sanitizer concentration: 0 ppm. Be sure to remake bleach sanitizer every 4 hours or more often as needed.

Establishment will remain on a step-up inspection frequency until further noted.