Girls Prep Golf Roundup: Elma’s Moore, Montesano’s girls team win league golf titles

SUBMITTED PHOTO The Elma Eagles girls golf team of (from left) freshman Emmalin Gonzalez, freshman Kyla Rudy, senior Olivia Moore, freshman Mila Tolentino, freshman Quinnlan Nesmith, freshman Mercedes Carter and sophomore Lucero Cruz placed second at the 1A Evergreen League Championships on Thursday at the Tumwater Valley Golf Course.

SUBMITTED PHOTO The Montesano girls golf team of (from left) Makenzie Hart, Makena Blancas, Rory Gourdin, Rossi Newbill, Ashley Hill and Lucy Scott won the 1A Evergreen League Championship on Thursday at the Tumwater Valley Golf Course.

SUBMITTED PHOTO Elma senior Olivia Moore won the 1A Evergreen League championship with a score of 78 on Thursday at the Tumwater Valley Golf Course.

The girls prep golf postseason began this week as we review recent meets on the Harbor.

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GIRLS PREP GOLF

Elma’s Moore, Montesano claim league titles

Elma senior Olivia Moore and the Montesano girls team won league titles at the 1A Evergreen League Championships on Thursday at the Tumwater Valley Golf Course.

Moore shot a 78 over her 18-hole round to win the league title by 10 strokes over Montesano’s Makenzie Hart.

According to her head coach, the three-time all-state golfer is looking to defend her district title and reach another top-3 placement at the state tournament.

Olivia’s game is rounding into post season shape and she is hopeful to defend her district championship next week,” Elma head coach Ryan Moore said.

Montesano placed first as a team with 97 points to win the league’s team championship.

Joining Hart with a top-five placement were Bulldogs Makena Blancas (90, 3rd) and Lucy Scott (93, 4th) while teammate Rory Gourdin placed seventh (105) and Ashley Hill finished eighth (110).

“Today was a challenge but patience always prevails. I know our girls were not all extremely pleased with their play and that is alright. This was simply an opportunity to study and learn the course while playing some golf in the process,” Monte head coach Tyler Grajek said. “We do not get much opportunity to play on greens like Tumwater Valley so this was a great learning experience for us. … Our girls brought home the League Tournament Championship and had five girls in the top eight. That is awesome. Girls strung together streaks of positive holes and were able to battle through the bad ones.”

Elma placed second overall in the team standings with 83 points.

Moore was joined by teammates Mercedes Carter (100, 5th), Kyla Rudy (104, 6th), Mila Tolentino (121, 11th) and Lucero Cruz (123, 12th) on the Elma scoreboard.

“I’m really proud of the Elma team,” Moore said. “We have five freshman, one sophomore and one senior. Only three of our players are returners. The other four worked hard to get to golf swings that they could bring to matches and tournaments. I’m excited to see them in districts next week.”

Hoquiam placed third overall with 24.5 points and was led by Itzia Armas-Enriquez, who placed ninth overall with a score of 115.

The two-day District 4 Championship meet is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. on Monday at the Tumwater Valley Golf Course.

Team results

1, Montesano, 97 points. 2, Elma, 83. 3, Hoquiam, 24.5. 4, Rochester, 23.5.

Individual results

1, Olivia Moore, Elma, 78. 2, Makenzie Hart, Montesano, 88. 3, Makena Blancas, Montesano, 90. 4, Lucy Scott, Montesano, 93. 5, Mercedes Carter, Elma, 100. 6, Kyla Rudy, Elma, 104. 7, Rory Gourdin, Montesano, 105. 8, Ashley Hill, Montesano, 110. 9, Itzia Armas-Enriquez, Hoquiam, 115. 10, Adeline Neff, Rochester, 118. 11, Mila Tolentino, Elma, 121. 12, Lucero Cruz, Elma, 123. 13, Gabriella Pietras, Rochester, 125. 14, Roslind Newbill, Montesano, 130. 15, Ecko Bisher, Hoquiam, 133. 16, Gabriela Jimenez, Rochester, 134. 16, Audrey Patten, Hoquiam, 134. 18, Emmalin Gonzales, Elma, 141. 19, Taylor Graham, Hoquiam, 157.

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La Center 235, Hoquiam 240

Hoquiam lost to La Center in the regular-season finale on Wednesday at the Highland Golf Course in Cosmopolis.

The Grizzlies were led by Medalist of the Match winner Itzia Armas-Enriquez, who shot a 53 over her 9-hole round.

Audrey Patten (56), Taylor Graham (64), Nicole Dewald (67) and Ecko Bisher (68) rounded out the Hoquiam score.

“I’m incredibly proud of my team today. Itzia has been a great leader for us all season and her

performance today earned her Medalist honors. Audrey also had an outstanding

day, shooting her lowest round and qualifying for districts,” Hoquiam head coach Brooke Bogdanovich said. “As this was our final match, it’s been especially rewarding to reflect on how much this young team has grown. I’ve truly enjoyed watching their development and am excited for what’s ahead.”

La Center (235): 56, 58, 59, 62, 64 (names not provided).

Hoquiam (240): Armas-Enriquez 53, Patten 56, Graham 64, Dewald 67, Bisher 68.

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Montesano 174, Elma 200

Montesano defeated Elma 174-200 to lock up the 1A Evergreen League title on Tuesday at the Oaksridge Golf Course.

The Bulldogs were led by Makenzie Hart, who shot a 39 over nine holes to earn Medalist of the Match honors.

Hart was consistent, making par on holes 2-5 as well as holes 7-8 to post the only sub-40 round of the match.

Lucy Scott (44), Rory Gourdin (44) and Makena Blancas (47) rounded out Monte’s scorecard, with Scott making birdie on the par-5 No. 7 hole and Blancas doing the same on the par-4 3rd hole.

Elma was led by all-state senior standout Olivia Moore, who shot a 45 for her round.

Kyla Rudy (48), Mercedes Carter (52) and Mila Tolentino (55) also made the Eagles scoreboard, with Rudy making birdie on the par-4 3rd hole.

“It is a pretty tremendous feat to go undefeated and to win a League Championship. There is something special about this group. They are close, supportive and full of humor. I think that helps them stay loose on the course. Golf is an incredibly challenging and sometimes frustrating game. These girls continue to find ways to make it fun and enjoyable which I think helps eliminate the pressures,” Montesano head coach Tyler Grajek said. “Our staff is incredibly proud and grateful to have had the opportunity to work with each player on this team. Coach Linton, Waber and Hailey Blancas have been invaluable assets to this program and I know our girls are so appreciative of their time, energy and assistance throughout the year. Our team would not be the same without their contributions. Moving forward, we have some goals that we will continue to work toward and find ways to get better leading up to the state tournament.”

Montesano (174): Makenzie Hart 39, Lucy Scott 44, Rory Gourdin 44, Makena Blancas 47.

Elma (200): Olivia Moore 45, Kyla Rudy 48, Mercedes Carter 52, Mila Tolentino 55.