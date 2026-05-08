Prep Softball Roundup: LaBounty belts three homers in Hoquiam win over RSB

MATT RUMBLES PHOTOGRAPHY Raymond-South Bend outfielder Emma Glazier, seen here in a file photo, had two triples in an 18-7 loss to Hoquiam on Thursday in Hoquiam.

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PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Hoquiam shortstop Lexi LaBounty, seen here in a file photo, had three home runs and seven RBI in an 18-7 win over Raymond-South Bend on Thursday in Hoquiam.

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Hoquiam senior Lexi LaBounty had one of the biggest games of her prep career as we review Thursday’s prep softball action on the Harbor.

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PREP SOFTBALL

Hoquiam 18, Raymond-South Bend 8

Led by a huge game from heavy-hitting shortstop Lexi LaBounty, Hoquiam hammered Raymond-South Bend 18-8 on Thursday in Hoquiam.

The Grizzlies (-9 0verall) scored runs in bunches against the Ravens (7-9), putting up crooked numbers in four of the game’s six innings.

After the Ravens took a 2-0 lead thank to an RBI single by catcher Ava Pine to drive in standout center fielder Emma Glazier, the Grizzlies took the lead with three in the bottom of the frame, including a leadoff home run from LaBounty, an RBI double by first baseman Aaliyah Kennedy and a go-ahead RBI single by Rhonni Thompson.

Pine drove in Glazier with a sacrifice fly to tie the game in the top of the third, but the RSB defense couldn’t slow down Hoquiam, which scored six runs in the bottom half of the inning, the big blast coming on a LaBounty three-run home run over the right-field fence.

Hoquiam would add four more in the fifth, capped by an Avery Brodhead run-scoring single, to take a 13-4 lead.

The Ravens rallied for three in the sixth, closing the gap to 13-7 on an RBI double from Pine.

But Hoquiam closed out the win with five in the bottom of the sixth, including a LaBounty two-run home run to center for her third homer of the game.

LaBounty went 3-for-4 with the three home runs, scored four runs and drove in a season-high seven RBI.

Catcher Mya Standstipher, pitcher Hallie Burgess and Kennedy also had multi-hit games for Hoquiam.

Burgess earned the win, allowing seven runs (two earned) on seven hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in six innings pitched.

Glazier had two triples while Pine drove in three runs to lead RSB.

Four Ravens pitchers allowed 18 runs (14 earned) on 13 hits and eight walks with five strikeouts in 5 2-3 innings.

Hoquiam will be the 1A Evergreen League’s No. 3 seed entering next week’s district tournament.

The Ravens will face Onalaska in a 2B District 4 Tournament first-round game at 5 p.m. in Montesano.

RSB 201 103 – 7 4 4

Hoquiam 306 045 – 18 13 3

WP: Burgess (6 IP, 7R, 2ER, 7H, BB, 7K). LP: Enlow (3 IP, 8R, 8ER, 7H, 2BB, K).

Leading hitters: RSB – Pine (2-4, 2B, R, 3RBI); Glazier (2-3, 2 3B, 2R, RBI); San (2-4, R); Houk (1-3). Hoquiam – LaBounty (3-4, 3 HR, 4R, 7RBI, SB); Standstipher (2-5, 3R, RBI, SB); Burgess (2-3, 2B, 3R, RBI, 2SB); Kennedy (2-4, 2 2B, 2R, RBI, SB); Brodhead (1-4, 3RBI); Olvera-Obi (1-3, 2B, 2R); Thompson (1-4, RBI); Olson (1-2, 2R); Wallin (0-2, 2R, SB).

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Montesano 8, Kelso 2

Montesano added another quality road victory to its resume with an 8-2 win over 3A-class Kelso on Thursday at Kelso High School.

The Bulldogs (20-0) opened the scoring when center fielder Taylor Galvin singled to drive in third baseman Lex Stanfield to take a 1-0 lead over the Hilanders (12-6) in the top of the first inning.

After the Hilanders scratched across a run on a double play in the bottom of the first to tie the game, Monte regained the lead with four runs in the third, highlighted by a two-run double off the bat of pitcher Grace Gooding and a Regan Wintrip RBI single.

Leading 5-2 in the seventh, outfielder Violet Prince and catcher Addi Williamsen drove in runs with base hits to take an 8-2 lead.

That was plenty of run support for Gooding, who allowed two unearned runs on three hits and three walks with four strikeouts in six innings pitched.

Prince allowed a walk and had a strikeout in pitching a scoreless seventh to seal the victory.

Stanfield and Wintrip had three hits apiece to lead a Monte offense that had eight players collect a base hit in the game.

Monte plays at Adna at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Montesano 104 000 3 – 8 14 3

Kelso 010 010 0 – 2 3 2

WP: Gooding (6 IP, 2R, 0ER, 3H, 3BB, 4K). LP: Killett (7 IP, 8R, 7ER, 14H, 3BB, 4K).

Leading hitters: Montesano – Stanfield (3-5, 2R, SB); Wintrip (3-4, R, RBI); Gooding (2-3, 2B, R, 2RBI, SB); Prince (2-3, R, 2RBI); Butterfield (1-3, R, SB); Robinson (1-3); Galvin (1-3, R, RBI); Williamsen (1-4). Kelso – Petrisor (1-2, RBI); Hefley (1-3, R); Mackin (1-3).

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Ocosta 3, Quilcene 2

Ocosta rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh to beat Quilcene 3-2 on Thursday in Westport.

The Wildcats (8-6) and Rangers (10-4) were locked in a scoreless tie through four innings as Ocosta pitcher Joanah Rosander and Quilcene starter Charlotte Fay stymied opposing offenses.

The Rangers took the lead on a Brianne Evans two-run single in the top of the fifth.

Ocosta responded with a run in the bottom of the frame when Khloe O’Hagan drew a leadoff walk and came around to score on an error.

Down by a run in the bottom of the seventh, standout catcher Elly Mirante led off with a single and came in to score on a clutch triple to left field by Rosander to tie the game.

One batter later, third baseman Ava Weimar hit a ground ball to short, with Rosander beating the throw home to end the game and give Ocosta a thrilling walk-off victory.

“It was probably the first complete game we’ve played all year where we actually played seven innings,” Ocosta head coach Mike Cummings said. “Ava has been playing really well and Jonah pitched an amazing game.”

Weimar also made a diving catch for the first out of the fifth inning while Rosander earned the victory, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks with 15 strikeouts in the complete-game victory.

Ocosta will be the No. 2 seed in the 1B District 4 Tournament, which is slated to begin on Tuesday.

Quilcene 000 020 0 – 2 6 3

Ocosta 000 010 2 – 3 2 4

WP: Rosander (7 IP, 2R, ER, 6H, 2BB, 15K). LP: Fay (6 IP, 3R, 2ER, 2H, 6BB, 7K).

Leading hitters: Quilcene – Fay (1-4, 2B); Sarnes (1-4); Canterbury (1-3); Bry. Evans (1-3); Bri. Evans (1-3, 2RBI); Greene (1-3, R). Ocosta – Rosander (1-4, 3B, R, RBI); Mirante (1-4, R); Weimar (0-3, RBI); O’Hagan (0-2, R).

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Other scores

Muckleshoot Tribal 12, Taholah 2

Wahkiakum 15, Wishkah Valley 2