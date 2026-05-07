Boys Prep Soccer Roundup: Raymond-South Bend, Elma play to draw in matchup of league’s top teams

PHOTO BY CINDY MILES Elma’s Bryan Torres (8) is defended by Raymond-South Bend’s Jayden Silva during a 3-3 tie on Wednesday in South Bend.

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PHOTO BY CINDY MILES Elma’s Ivan Rodriguez (11) and Raymond-South Bend’s Kingston Maneman compete for possession during a 3-3 tie on Wednesday in South Bend.

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PHOTO BY LARRY BALE Raymond-South Bend’s Adam Mora (10) sends a header toward Elma goalkeeper Trey Yeager during a 3-3 tie on Wednesday in South Bend.

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Raymond-South Bend and Elma took to the pitch in a battle of the 1A Evergreen League’s top two teams as we review Wednesday’s boys prep soccer games.

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BOYS PREP SOCCER

Elma 3, Raymond-South Bend 3

The Elma Eagles did what no other team has been able to do through 14 games this season: Keep Raymond-South Bend from winning.

The Eagles rallied from down two goals to take a lead and eventually tie undefeated Raymond-South Bend 3-3 on Wednesday in South Bend.

The Ravens (14-0-1 overall, 14-0-1 1A Evergreen) blitzed the Eagles (12-2-2, 12-1-2) with two goals within the first 20 minutes of play.

RSB took a 1-0 lead on a goal by junior forward Adam Mora in the 10th minute and doubled the lead when junior forward Jose Ramirez scored off an assist from senior defender Michael Nunez six minutes later.

Elma settled in to keep the Ravens off the board despite being pinned in by the RSB attack for much of the first half.

The Eagles got a game-shifting goal from junior forward Luis Torres on a volley from 18 yards out to the far post to trail 2-1 heading into halftime.

“We didn’t have much of the dangerous offense at all. (RSB) had those chances,” Elma head coach Carson Seaberg said. “Late in the first half, we finally won a ball in front of them, then won another one, missed a point-blank shot and then they couldn’t get a clearance and Luis Torres just hit a monster volley to the far post to score it.”

The 8th-ranked Eagles carried that momentum into the second half as junior forward Manny Venegas scored on a header off a 50-yard free kick just five minutes in to tie the game.

Two minutes later, Elma took the lead when junior midfielder Ivan Rodriguez scored off a rebound for a 3-2 advantage.

In danger of having its unbeaten record spoiled, the Ravens once again began to assert their will, controlling much of the pace of play late in the second half.

RSB tied the game on goal by Alex Posada off a ricochet in the 65th minute.

Neither team would score the rest of the way as the Eagles and No. 3 Ravens drew to a 3-3 tie.

“It was a phenomenal game,” Seaberg said. “For us, it was a good step in the right direction. We competed very well. … It was back-and-forth and a playoff-atmosphere game. It was a lot of fun.”

Raymond-South Bend closes out the regular season against Montesano at 7 p.m. on Friday in Montesano.

Elma hosts Forks in its regular-season finale at 7 pm.. on Friday.

Elma 1 2 – 3

RSB 2 1 – 3

Scoring

First half – 1, RSB, Mora, 10th minute. 2, RSB, Ramirez (Nunez), 16th minute. 3, Elma, L. Torres, 38th minute.

Second half – 4, Elma, Venegas (L. Torres), 45th minute. 5, Elma, Rodriguez, 47th minute. 6, RSB, Posada, 65th minute.

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Montesano 8, Ilwaco 0

Montesano had no issues in beating winless Ilwaco 8-0 on Wednesday at Jack Rottle Field in Montesano.

The Bulldogs (11-3-2, 11-2-2 1A Evergreen) got goals from forwards Emery Watson and Terek Gunter less than five minutes into the match to lead 2-0 over the Fishermen (0-14, 0-14).

A second-goal by Watson followed by a score from junior midfielder Drew Bruland put Monte up 4-0 with 20 minutes elapsed in the game.

First-half goals by senior midfielder Rufus Kasowski and freshman Jace Damm had the Bulldogs up 6-0 at halftime.

Chase Whipple and Peter Bruland scored in the second half to complete the Monte rout.

Montesano junior midfielder Fabian Torres had two assists in the game with senior Cris Tobar and Gunter also assisting on Bulldogs goals.

Monte had 24 shots in the game, 16 on target, and two corner kicks.

Bulldogs goal keeper Cyrus Luft made two saves to earn the clean sheet.

Monte hosts Raymond-South Bend at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Ilwaco 0 0 – 0

Montesano 6 2 – 8

Scoring

First half – 1, Montesano, Watson (Torres), 3rd minute. 2, Montesano, Gunter, 4th minute. 3, Montesano, Watson (Gunter), 11th minute. 4, Montesano, A. Bruland (Tobar), 20th minute. 5, Montesano, Krasowski (Torres), 28th minute. 6, Montesano, Damm, 37th minute.

Second half – 7, Montesano, C. Whipple, 43rd minute. 8, Montesano, P. Bruland, 70th minute.

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Hoquiam 2, Tenino 1

Despite being down a player, Hoquiam won its second-straight game with a 2-1 victory over Tenino on Wednesday in Tenino.

The Grizzlies (6-10, 6-9 1A Evergreen) got on the board with a goal in the very opening minute of the game against the Beavers (5-10, 5-10).

Hoquiam took its opening possession and connected on 10-plus passes through a relaxed Tenino defense. Grizzlies junior midfielder J.B. Fabian played a ball through to junior Alan Torres on the right wing. Torres immediately sent a cross to freshman Carlos Lopez, who blistered a shot inside the near post for a 1-0 lead.

After a chippy first half that saw both teams receive yellow cards, the Grizzlies were dealt a blow with a red card, meaning Hoquiam was to play with just 10 men for the remainder of the match.

Hoquiam responded when Torres collected a long clearance from Fabian, who got to the corner, beat his defender and drove to the Beavers goal line. As a Tenino defender stepped to Torres he passed the ball to Lopez in the goal box. Lopez smashed the ball into the net for a 2-0 lead.

Tenino converted on a free kick just outside the 18-yard box for a goal with five minutes left in the game.

Hoquiam held on the rest of the way to earn the victory.

“Great performance tonight versus an incredibly defensive team who can be tricky to break down. The boys did their jobs tonight and focused on doing the little things right all game long,” Hoquiam head coach Daniel Langer said. “The double yellow was a bit confusing and definitely impacted our match, but we adjusted and everyone stepped up. Israel Rosales has been tremendous in goal over the past few matches while our defense of Sergio Torres Orozco, Michael Garcia, Zeke James and Cristian Nieto has been solid recently as well.”

Hoquiam hosts Ilwaco in the season finale at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Hoquiam 1 1 – 2

Tenino 0 1 – 1

Scoring

First half – 1, Hoquiam, Lopez (A. Torres), 1st minute.

Second half – 2, Hoquiam, Lopez (A. Torres), 61st minute. 3, Tenino, 75th minute.